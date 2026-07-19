Ranking Every Player on Packers Roster, Part 7: Big Sneak Peek at What’s to Come?

The Green Bay Packers will enter training camp looking to round out their depth chart at safety and on the defensive line. Plus, who will be the backup center?

We hit on players at those positions in Part 7 of our annual Packers roster rankings. Our rankings aren’t based solely on talent but importance of the position, depth at the position and other factors.

No. 65: S Johnathan Baldwin

The Packers are a man down at safety after losing top backup and special-teams ace Zayne Anderson in free agency. Along with Murvin Kenion , Baldwin and Mark Perry are the options on the roster.

Baldwin went undrafted last year out of UNLV but got more guaranteed money than the cornerback they drafted in the seventh round, Micah Robinson. He wound up spending his entire rookie season on the practice squad.

In the clear-the-benches Week 18 game at Minnesota, Baldwin made his NFL debut. He played almost every snap, with 60 snaps at the safety positions and six in the slot. It was a promising performance with seven tackles.

This offseason, Baldwin essentially was locked into the slot position. Javon Bullard ran with the starters while Baldwin played most of the other snaps.

“He’s smart, he’s got good football intelligence, he can play the game from the neck up, and then he’s going to be a four-core special teams guy,” said Baldwin’s college position coach , former NFL player Akeem Davis. “He’s going to be all gas and no brakes, and that’s kind of what that Green Bay culture is over there.”

No. 64: S Mark Perry

With Baldwin getting a long look in the slot, Perry joined Kitan Oladapo to form the No. 2 tandem at safety throughout the offseason.

Perry is an intriguing player. He went undrafted in 2024, despite an extensive college background and excellent testing numbers. Green Bay is his sixth team; he still hasn’t played in a regular-season game.

He’s kept working and fighting and has put himself in position to make the team.

Mark Perry was an undrafted free agent in 2024. Entering Packers training camp, he has yet to play in a game.



“I feel like this time around it just feels a little different.”



Here's more on the player who could be the biggest surprise on the 53. ⬇️https://t.co/Q2Gg1lFSQP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 8, 2026

“I won’t sit here and lie and act like it’s been easy,” he told Packers On SI .

Perry spent the end of training camp last year with the Bears but was released. He was out of football for almost the entire season until joining Green Bay’s practice squad on Jan. 1.

“The hardest part of it all was that after getting cut after training camp, sitting at home from August until I signed with Green Bay at the end of the year,” he said. “I won’t sit here and act like it’s been easy, but I just think that with the right mindset, just being able to take things one day at a time and, eventually, there’s no telling when, but hard work will pay off.”

No. 63: Edge Arron Mosby

Mosby got his start in the NFL in 2022 with the Panthers. He’s become an important player on Green Bay’s special teams with 16 games in 2024 and the final 12 games in 2025. He had eight tackles on the kick-coverage units last season, where he showed excellent physicality. On defense, he played in only two games, highlighted by 15 snaps in the finale against Minnesota, where he produced two pressures.

There’s a new special teams coordinator with Cam Achord, and he no doubt would love Mosby’s presence as he attempts to build a strong unit.

As former coordinator Rich Bisaccia said late last season, “He’s athletic, he’s big, he can run, can make you miss, he can run through you and, when he does it right, he’s hard to block.”

The Packers are at least strong in numbers on the edge, though. Even without Micah Parsons to start the season, the Packers have Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, Brenton Cox and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Is there room for Mosby on the roster to start the season? How about when Parsons returns at midseason? The answer to that could be tied to Mosby’s ability to impact the game in coverage. That’s a part of new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, and it’s a part of Mosby’s background as a former college defensive back.

Green Bay Packers edge defender Arron Mosby (53) reacts alongside Kitan Oladapo during the win against the Bears. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 62 G/C John Williams

As former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers liked to point out every training camp, the backup center is a guaranteed spot on the roster.

A forgotten player in that mix is Williams, a seventh-round pick last year who, other than a few weeks of practice at the end of the season, missed his entire rookie year due to back surgery. He was full go throughout the offseason practices, though, and will compete with Jacob Monk, Donovan Jennings and rookie Jager Burton to provide interior depth.

At Cincinnati, Williams was a quality two-year starter at left tackle. Had he been healthy last season and able to practice, he obviously would be in a better position to compete for a roster spot this year. This offseason, he played guard and center.

Williams majored in aerospace engineering. He’d rather not use the degree anytime soon.

As he said during rookie minicamp last year, “Dream scenario (is) I never have to use my degree. That’s my dream scenario. But, I mean, if I have to use it, then I’ll use it. But dream scenario is I can just play football for the rest of my life. Hopefully play as long as I can and then go get a real job.”

No. 61: DT Jordon Riley

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jordon Riley (97) is carted of the field after being injured against Baltimore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Devonte Wyatt suffered a season-ending injury at Detroit, the Packers were on the market for a defensive tackle. They opted to go big by taking Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad. Just like that, the 2023 seventh-round pick went from not playing for a pretender to being given a key role for a contender.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 338 pounds, Riley knew his job.

“Just stopping the run. We got so much talent in the pass rush, but we ain’t going to get there if we don’t stop the run,” he said at the time .

“So, I think I’ll come in just stopping the run. Making it my priority to stop the run and then obviously first-, second-down pass, if that comes then making my rushes to go get a sack. But at the end of the day, I feel like they brought me in to come stop the run. Like help out on that end and then let our edge rushers eat.”

Considering the quick transition and the fact he hadn’t played in a game all season, Riley probably was better than expected. But, in his fourth game with the team, he suffered a torn Achilles against the Ravens.

Riley sat out the offseason practices and his status for training camp is unknown. Once healthy, he’ll compete with Jonathan Ford and Nazir Stackhouse for a spot at nose tackle.

Here's our 25 most important Packers for the upcoming season, with quick-hitting looks at each player and links to full feature stories on those players, along with the start of the annual 91-to-1 series. ⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 17, 2026

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