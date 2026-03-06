Released? Rashan Gary Was ‘Hacked’ And You Had Memes, Jokes
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Friday, Rashan Gary announced via Instagram that he had been released by the Green Bay Packers.
Or so it seemed.
In a bizarre twist, a source close to Gary said the defensive end had been hacked. The post was taken down.
As you might expect, Packers fans weren’t quite buying it and responded with a deluge of memes and one-liners.
Coming off a horrendous second half of the 2025 season and with a salary-cap charge of $28.02 million for 2026, the “news” of his “release” wasn’t exactly a surprise.
Gary is set to earn a base salary of $18.0 million for the upcoming season. Along with $800,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $700,000 workout bonus, Gary is due $19.5 million in cash for 2026.
Releasing him would create almost $11.0 million of cap space; $10,978,862, to be exact, according to OverTheCap.com.
So, what’s the deal with the “hack”?
Well, it could be accurate – though that the hacker would have a “goodbye” graphic all set would be going above and beyond.
There’s no doubt that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst would rather trade Gary than release him, though that astronomical base salary could make a trade almost impossible without a restructured contract. So, perhaps Gary knows that he is out and jumped the gun on the news.
Gary had 7.5 sacks in the first seven games of 2025 – he led the league through Week 8 – but ended the season with a 10-game streak without a sack. The first six-and-a-half of those games were with Micah Parsons on the field.
With 7.5 sacks, Gary pushed his career total to 46.5. That moved him past Preston Smith (44.0) and into sixth place on the all-time franchise list. Aaron Kampman (54.0) ranks fifth and Tim Harris (55.0) is fourth.
Gary’s time-to-pressure was the slowest of his career, and the run defense was 0.64 yards per carry worse when he was on the field.
“To make a run in the playoffs, we’re going to need more out of everybody, and I think he would tell you the same thing,” then-defensive coordinator Rashan Gary said before the playoff game, when Gary had just one tackle.“Whether that’s pass rush, whether it’s setting edges, whether it’s getting off blocks and making plays, he needs to really take a step as a leader of our team as we get into the playoffs along with the rest of the guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing him do that.”
