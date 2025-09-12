Report Card: Grades From Packers’ Victory Over Commanders
The Green Bay Packers were a good team last year. They were stopped short of being a great team because they could not beat the league’s elite clubs.
The first two teams on their schedule in 2025 were powerhouses in 2024. The Detroit Lions went 15-2 and, despite numerous key injuries, swept the Packers and won the NFC North. The Washington Commanders went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game behind quarterback Jayden Daniels, a budding superstar.
The results through the first two games of this season, including a 27-18 victory over the Commanders at Lambeau Field, have delivered a statement. The Packers might not have been a great team a year ago, but they have the makings of one now.
Thursday’s game was about a suffocating defense, which has been dominant through two weeks. It held Washington’s offense to the fewest yards gained since Daniels took over as the team’s starting quarterback a season ago.
More on that with this week’s report card.
Pass Offense
The first half was a bit of a mixed bag for Jordan Love. There were more highs than lows, but some of the lows are what kept this game from being over at halftime.
On the first series of the game, Love overthrew Dontayvion Wicks for what could have been a touchdown. After Anthony Belton’s holding penalty wiped out Love’s beautiful touchdown pass to Jayden Reed, he underthrew Matthew Golden on fourth down for what would have been a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Love had Golden deep down the middle of the field for what would have been an explosive play, at minimum, and potentially a 92-yard touchdown if Golden could outrun the defensive backs.
The highs, however, were certainly there, as well.
In surgical fashion, Love helped lead two drives of more than 90 yards, mostly through the air, where he piled up 214 yards in the first half, while also picking up a key first down with his legs. Similar to last week, he completed 11 passes to five different receivers in the first half.
It’s not perfect through two weeks, but Love has looked in total command of Green Bay’s offense.
He’s also had back-to-back weeks with touchdown drives to answer an opposing team’s scoring drive with one of his own. Last week, it was a two-play drive to give the Packers a 17-3 lead after the Lions pulled within seven points. On Thursday, it was a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft to give them a 24-10 lead after the Commanders looked like they were threatening to make this game closer.
Love completed 19-of-31 passes for 292 yards and two touchdown passes. His quarterback rating was over 110 for the second consecutive week, and it still feels like they left meat on the bone. If they can find a way to be more consistent through a full game, this offense could be scary.
Through two games, however, there’s not much more that could be asked of Love, who has been excellent.
Grade: B-plus
Rush Offense
It is still tough sledding for Josh Jacobs and the run game. Jacobs did run for a touchdown for the 10th consecutive game, which extended his franchise record. On a down-to-down basis, however, it has been a struggle. Of his 23 carries, his longest run was 10 yards.
To be fair, Jacobs has run behind eight different offensive linemen due to injuries and rotations. The emphasis in training camp was also on the passing game.
The Packers did get some manufactured results out of their run game, the biggest of which came on a trick play from Savion Williams in which he lined up as a wildcat quarterback. The 16-yard run came on the fourth-quarter touchdown drive that put the game away.
Ultimately, the final numbers were 30 carries for 135 yards. The presence and threat of the run game also helped set up both of Love’s touchdown passes.
The individual performances might not be there yet, but they’re still affecting the game as a group.
Grade: B
Pass Defense
For all the eyes that are focused on quarterbacks and offensive players, it’s Green Bay’s defense that stole the show for the second consecutive game.
Jared Goff was beaten up last week by Green Bay’s defense, and Jayden Daniels is going to be sore after this game, as well. Daniels was sacked four times and consistently under duress. Officially, he was hit 12 times.
Micah Parsons, Karl Brooks, Edgerrin Cooper, Barryn Sorrell, Devonte Wyatt and Rashan Gary were all credited with at least a half-sack.
Daniels was held to 200 passing yards and threw two touchdown passes, but both came after Green Bay had built a lead.
Premier receiver Terry McLaurin was held to five catches for 48 yards as Green Bay’s secondary was largely excellent. That is notably true of Keisean Nixon. Nixon had five pass breakups, including one that ended any hope the Commanders might have had for a comeback.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is able to dial up pressure. Through two games, the Packers have eight sacks.
His defense has held down two of the best offenses in football from a season ago. Neither the Lions nor Commanders found the end zone through the first three quarters.
Through two games, Hafley looks destined for a promotion in the offseason, and this unit will be a big reason why.
Grade: A
Rush Defense
It feels like an eternity ago that there were concerns about Green Bay’s rush defense.
Surely after last week’s performance against the Lions, Jayden Daniels, who ran for almost 900 yards as a rookie last year, was going to conjure up nightmares of Michael Vick running wild through a snowy Lambeau Field, right?
Wrong.
Daniels had 17 yards on seven carries. The one time he threatened to break into the open field, he was tackled by Edgerrin Cooper.
Washington’s backfield tandem of Austin Ekeler and Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 34 yards on 12 carries. Their longest run went for 5 yards.
Through two games, true running backs have run for 78 yards on 32 carries. That’s good for 2.43 yards per carry.
With a pass rush that includes Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary, that is more than good enough production against opposing run games.
The most impressive of which is holding Daniels down.
“Relentless,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Just physical, aggressive, attacking. The play style is exactly what we want from these guys.”
That relentless play style has carried this team through two games. Now, it’s up to the defense to sustain that.
Grade: A
Special Teams
This was a pretty tough day at the office for Rich Bisaccia’s crew. Their night began in earnest with Matthew Golden fielding a punt inside the 5-yard line, which put the Packers in a deep hole.
They gave up returns of 24, 14 and 12 yards to Jaylin Lane. On one, Green Bay’s fliers overran Lane. On another, Lane had clear sailing after fielding the punt.
Brandon McManus even missed a field goal, something he has rarely done since the Packers signed him last season.
One of the biggest mistakes came on a fourth down when the Packers were trying to go fast to potentially draw a penalty on Washington’s defense.
The Packers were not able to go fast, however, as officials held up play because Kingsley Enagbare started to come onto the field anticipating the Packers would be kicking a field goal. Either an error by Enagbare or a miscommunication by Bisaccia and Matt LaFleur. Either way, it’s a mistake that might have taken points off the board.
The opening kickoff of the second half was not any better, as Deebo Samuel took it back 50 yards to Green Bay’s 44. Meanwhile, the Green Bay punt-return unit had three returns for 1 yard.
The only thing saving this unit from a failing grade was McManus redeeming his earlier miss with a 56-yard field goal that clinched the win.
After a really good week at the office last week against the Lions, this game left a lot to be desired.
Grade: D
Coaching
Matt LaFleur has to figure out a way to get his team out of lulls.
When Davante Adams was in Green Bay, he would call some of his favorite plays to get his offense back on schedule after a lull.
Now, the Packers do not have a player like Adams, but they’ve proven to have enough capable playmakers to draw something up for when the offense stalls. For now, the answer appears to be handing the ball to Josh Jacobs.
While Jacobs has been excellent since coming to Green Bay, the run game has not hit its stride early in the season. Perhaps there was no bigger example of that than their second series of the second half. The Packers were backed up following a good punt that was coupled with a holding penalty on Kamal Hadden.
After back-to-back runs for 1 yard, neither LaFleur nor quarterback Jordan Love had an answer for Washington’s third-down blitz. The result was an ugly three-and-out and a short kick that gave Washington the ball at midfield.
Not to belabor the point, but LaFleur was aggressive last week on a fourth down to give his team an insurmountable lead. That aggression is something that needs to carry over. He got away with it against the Commanders, but that might not work as the stakes rise later in the season.
Grade: C