Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft: Trade-Back Scenario

If at any moment Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst feels a bit misty-eyed as he sees one good prospect after another go off the board in the first round on Thursday, he can turn on Micah Parsons’ highlight film for consolation.

Nonetheless, the Packers have significant needs entering this week’s NFL Draft. Not having a first-round pick will impact Gutekunst’s ability to build on a roster that has reached the playoffs three consecutive seasons but has not won the NFC North since 2021.

Trading back would help. Using the StickToTheModel.com simulator , here’s how trading back in the second round would impact the draft.

Second Round, No. 52: Trade Back

I had four offers when on the clock. Three were for future picks. The one with instant gratification was from Denver, with the Packers moving back from No. 52 to No. 62 and gaining No. 108 of the fourth round.

Second Round, No. 62: Iowa State DT Domonique Orange

Life is about choices. With defensive tackles Caleb Banks, Christen Miller and Lee Hunter off the board before Green Bay’s original slot at No. 52, we traded back and grabbed Iowa State’s run-stopping defensive tackle, Domonique Orange.

Is this too soon for a player who might never contribute on third down? Perhaps, but the Packers’ run defense wasn’t good enough even before switching defensive schemes and trading away Colby Wooden.

So, Orange fills a big need. At what price? In this simulation, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, cornerback Keith Abney II, edge Derrick Moore, receiver Chris Brazzell, receiver Chris Bell, defensive back Treydan Stukes, offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan, running back Jadarian Price, linebacker Jake Golday and receiver Zachariah Branch went off the board before Green Bay was up at No. 62.

I’d be OK with that.

Also considered: Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun, Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, Arkansas RB Mike Washington.

Third Round, No. 84: Georgia CB Daylen Everette

The cornerback group was mostly intact by the time the Packers were up again, with Georgia’s Daylen Everette, Arkansas’ Julian Neal and Texas’ Malik Muhammad on the board.

Everette has a superb combination of size and speed at 6-foot-1 1/4 and 196 pounds with 4.38 speed in the 40. A three-year starter, he had three interceptions in 2024 and one interception and 11 pass breakups in 2025. He wasn’t as air-tight in coverage as Muhammad and not as big as Julian Neal (6-1 5/8, 203 pounds) but he is strong in run support and a good tackler.

With Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste, the Packers aren’t great at corner but they’re good enough that they wouldn’t have to rush a rookie into the lineup.

Also considered: Neal, Muhammad, Florida OT Austin Barber.

Fourth Round, No. 108: Texas A&M C Trey Zuhn

This the additional pick from our mock trade.

Trey Zuhn was a four-year starting left tackle for the Aggies. However, in 2025, he worked here and there at center before an injury thrust him into the starting lineup at that spot against Missouri.

He is a ready-to-go lineman who would provide instant depth where the Packers badly need it. The question is how a 6-foot-6 1/2 lineman will acclimate to life at center. Since 2000, only Mitch Morse was picked for a Pro Bowl as a center standing at least 6-foot-6.

Also considered: Ole Miss WR De’Shaun Stribling, Stanford TE Sam Roush.

Fourth Round, No. 120: Mississippi WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against the Miami Hurricanes. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

I considered De’Zhaun Stribling with the first pick of the fourth round and grabbed him in an instant with this selection. At 6-foot-2 1/4 and 207 pounds with 10-inch hands, he almost exactly matches Romeo Doubs. With a 4.36 time in the 40, he’s significantly faster.

The Packers are going to have to reload at receiver after losing Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason and with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Skyy Moore free agents after next season. Stribling’s speed, blocking ability and big-game performances would make him a welcome addition.

Also considered: Stanford TE Sam Roush, Boston College OT Jude Bowry, Penn State RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State OT Drew Shelton.

Fifth Round, No. 153: Penn State RB Nick Singleton

This is the pick acquired from the Eagles in the Dontayvion Wicks trade.

Before picking Stribling, I considered Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Instead, tag-team partner Nick Singleton is the pick here. In four seasons, he rushed for 3,461 yards (5.6 average) and 45 touchdowns and caught 102 passes, including 41 in 2024. At 6-foot 1/4 and 219 pounds, he’s got the requisite size for the Packers.

The Packers lost Emanuel Wilson in free agency this offseason and it’s probably not too soon to be thinking about life without Josh Jacobs. Singleton might never be the lead dog in the backfield but he could be part of a productive tandem.

Also considered: Iowa edge Max Llewellyn, Ohio State edge Caden Curry, Central Michigan edge Michael Heldman, Mississippi OT Diego Pounds.

Fifth Round, No. 160: Central Michigan edge Michael Heldman

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford is hit by Central Michigan defensive end Michael Heldman. | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

Other than Diego Pounds, everybody who I considered at No. 153 was available at No. 160. I went with Heldman, who had a “30” visit with the Packers and has a better combination of size and athleticism than Llewellyn and Curry.

Heldman had a big-time final season with 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses, and he crushed the predraft process. At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 266 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.71 seconds and crushed the agility tests and jumps.

Also considered: Ohio State edge Caden Curry, Iowa edge Max Llewellyn, Mississippi OT Diego Pounds.

Sixth Round, No. 201: Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek

With Tucker Kraft coming off a torn ACL and with John FitzPatrick unsigned after tearing an Achilles, the Packers need a dirty-work tight end. After passing up Stanford’s Sam Roush in the fourth round, Will Kacmarek, who is 6-foot-5 1/2 and 261 pounds, is Plan B. He caught only 23 passes in two seasons with the Buckeyes but had seasons of 20 and 22 catches at Ohio.

Also considered: Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg, North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon, Kansas OT Enrique Cruz.

Seventh Round, No. 236: Kansas OT Enrique Cruz

Trey Zuhn doesn’t have the desired arm length to play offensive tackle in the NFL. Maybe he’ll be able to do it – it’s not as if he was going against a bunch of stiffs in the SEC – but Enrique Cruz would give the Packers that type of player.

At 6-foot-5 1/2 with 33 3/4-inch arms, he’s a big-time athlete at the position. He was benched at Syracuse in 2024 but had a strong season as a transfer in 2025.

Seventh Round, No. 251: Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty

Looking to 2027, the only cornerback under contract is Benjamin St-Juste. So, doubling up makes sense. Kaleb Prunty was one of Green Bay’s “30” visits .

Prunty allowed a catch rate of 48.1 percent in 2025. He measured 6-foot-1 1/2 and ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds.

Also considered: Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger.

What I Liked

You’ll be surprised to know that it’s easier to fill needs with more premium draft picks. Having added a fifth-rounder in the Dontayvion Wicks trade, trading back in the second round and adding another selection would give Gutekunst a chance to really hammer away at the team’s needs.

Trey Zuhn and De’Zhaun Stribling in the fourth round would be all sorts of winning.

What I Didn’t Like

Who would play left tackle should something happen to Jordan Morgan? That’s an open question that isn’t really answered by drafting Trey Zuhn and Enrique Cruz. Both players have a chance but, really, who knows?

The Packers have significant questions on the edge with Micah Parsons sidelined by a torn ACL and the departures of Kingsley Enagbare and Rashan Gary. Michael Heldman is a tantalizing prospect but he’s a one-year wonder in the MAC.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER