Six Packers Make NFL's Top 100 Free Agent List

The big event in the NFL this week is the NFL Combine, but you don’t have to look too far ahead on the calendar to see free agency begin across the NFL.

NFL.com recently released their top-100 free agents for this offseason, and there are some players who could help the Packers should Brian Gutekunst find some money in the couch cushions to pursue them in free agency.

There are also a plethora of Packers set to hit the open market, as six Packers made it into the top-100, and three are in the top-50.

That included who Gregg Rosenthal estimated was the top free agent on the market, which was a bit of a surprise.

The Top

Malik Willis

Yes, of al the free agents set to hit the open market, quarterback Malik Willis was deemed the top available player.

“I see him as the most dynamic quarterback in football as a runner, and his tape in Green Bay showed incredible growth as a passer over his two years with Matt LaFleur,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Despite his limited sample size, Willis jumped to the top spot of this ranking based on the same logic that applies to the NFL draft: If a potential franchise quarterback is good enough to be ranked in the top five of a list like this, then he should be placed first, by virtue of the position. The ceiling is the roof.”

Rosenthal is right. There are 32 teams in the NFL, and there are not 32 capable starting quarterbacks. That makes Willis a hot commodity as the Packers certainly won’t be able to afford him.

A bidding war, however, would be a positive for the Packers. The bigger the contract, the better the compensatory pick the Packers will get in 2027. With teams like Arizona, Minnesota, Miami, and Pittsburgh all potentially lining up for Willis’ services, the Packers could be poised to turn what was a conditional seventh-round pick when they traded for Willis, into a third round pick.

The Others

Rasheed Walker

Walker came in on the list at 22 overall. He has started the last three years in Green Bay since David Bakhtiari went down with a knee injury that ultimately ended his career. Walker has been average, if nothing else. On the open market, average offensive line play is worth plenty of money.

Last offseason, Dan Moore received a 4-year $82 million contract. Aaron Banks was another example as he received a 4-year $77 million contract.

Walker has been better at his position in three years as a starter than either of those men had been during their tenure.

There is some chatter that Walker could command as much as $25 million on the open market.

The Packers cannot pay that and likely do not want to anyway with first round pick Jordan Morgan set to take over as the team’s left tackle next year. Another big contract, however, could be a boon for the Packers in the compensatory pick department.

Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs is a good player. The Packers are going to miss him when he is gone. He’s been a good performer in the playoffs, with both of his 100-yard games in his career coming in the postseason.

Had the Packers not collapsed against Chicago, Doubs may have been the star of the game with more than 100 yards receiving, and a spectacular one-handed catch that helped give the Packers a key first down in the game.

Doubs came in at number 28 on this list, and the sixth ranked wide receiver. That could change quickly as George Pickens is expected to receive the franchise tag in Dallas, and Indianapolis could re-sign Alec Pierce.

Either way, the Packers are unlikely to make a play for Doubs with Matthew Golden set to take over in a full-time role in 2026, and the team is more likely to prioritize Christian Watson for a long-term deal.

Quay Walker

A year ago at this time, it felt almost like a slam dunk that Quay Walker would be back in Green Bay. Brian Gutekunst was open about wanting to keep him in the fold. Jeff Hafley and Matt LaFleur were all complimentary of his play style, and what he brought to the team.

That sentiment appears to have come to a screeching halt. The Packers did not reach an agreement with Walker after declining his fifth-year option. Now, he’s set to hit the free agent market, and his former defensive coordinator is in Miami.

Walker has had some nice moments, but struggles in coverage. Perhaps Rosenthal said it best in his write up about Walker.

“While the speedy former first-round pick improved over his first four pro seasons, he never quite mastered the linebacker instincts worthy of a big contract,” Rosenthal said.

Sean Rhyan

Whenever Rhyan has been in the lineup, it’s felt as if the Packers have tried to find ways to get him out of the lineup.

He rotated last year with Jordan Morgan. He rotated this year with Anthony Belton. He’s never been fully entrenched as a full time starter until an injury to Elgton Jenkins forced the Packers to install him at center to close out the 2025 season.

Rhyan did an admirable job considering he was playing out of position. With the Packers in the midst of a title window, they might want to prevent themselves from installing a new center, who could be a rookie, to open the 2026 season.

Maybe that means Rhyan is back on a short-term deal, but it feels likely that Rhyan will be a player the Packers will not engage in a bidding war to keep around.

If that’s the case, could Rhyan be in line for a 3-year $30 million contract that his predecessor, Jon Runyan Jr. received from the New York Giants two offseasons ago? That would help the Packers field another nice compensatory pick.

Trevon Diggs

Diggs was listed at 92 on the list, just behind Sean Rhyan. Diggs played one snap in the Packers’ playoff loss to Chicago, after starting a meaningless season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers released him shortly after the season ended. He will not count toward the compensatory pick formula. Some team may take a flier on him, as a buy-low candidate.