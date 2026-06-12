Biggest Packers Injury Update From Minicamp? That’s Easy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers minicamp ended on Thursday with 17 players sidelined by injuries. That’s almost 20 percent of the roster.

The biggest development wasn’t who was on the injury list, though. It’s who wasn’t on it.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who in two seasons has played in only one game, took part in all nine practices the last three weeks.

“Yes!” Lloyd exclaimed when asked if this was a successful offseason. “This is my first since I’ve been here. My first time that I went through OTAs fully healthy. That’s a big accomplishment.

“Coming in my rookie year when I did OTAs, battled a little bit of stuff. Last year, I battled a little bit of stuff throughout the OTAs and didn’t really get reps. This year, I was able to actually finally work out the whole time, took no days off. It was pretty good. Really, really good.”

Lloyd was part of Green Bay’s big rebuild at running back in 2024. While Josh Jacobs starred on the field, Lloyd rehabbed off the field following one lower-body injury after another. Finally, it might be more than just wishful thinking to believe he could be a big contributor.

After last season, Lloyd went almost directly from Green Bay to El Segundo, Calif., to work with Dr. John Meyer of the Meyer Institute of Sport. Meyer is the chairman of performance, health and wellness for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and the director of player health and performance for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. Lloyd worked with Meyer until the team reported for the start of offseason workouts in April.

Lloyd will give himself about a week-and-a-half off before working virtually with Meyer while at Lambeau Field. With most of the players headed home for the long break before training camp, Lloyd will practically have the undivided attention of the Packers’ training staff.

“We have everything we need – massages, cold tub,” Lloyd said. “I’ll get as much work as I need and I’ll probably be one of the only people here. I’ll be here working out with Tuck a lot – training, working on my body. I think that’s the big thing.”

Seventeen Players Didn’t Practice

Tuck, of course, is tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft, who sustained a torn ACL against Carolina on Nov. 2, was among the 17 players who did not practice on Thursday. Here’s the list:

Receiver: Skyy Moore.

Tight end: Tucker Kraft (knee), Luke Musgrave, Drake Dabney.

Offensive line: RT Zach Tom (knee), LG Aaron Banks, C/G Jacob Monk (bicep).

Edge: Micah Parsons (knee), Collin Oliver.

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt (ankle), Javon Hargrave, Warren Brinson, Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie.

Cornerback: Benjamin St-Juste, Domani Jackson, Kamal Hadden (ankle).

For Kraft, Saturday will mark seven months since the surgery. He said this week that he intends to be ready for the season-opening game against Minnesota on Sept. 13 with “no pitch count.”

He said he recently hit 21.5 mph on his sprints. While he is crushing his comeback, it hasn’t been easy.

“I would say there’s a lot of days you wake up and you feel like sh**,” he said. “It’s not an easy rehab. The pain you have right away, especially with no nerve block pre-surgery, that one got me, but hundreds of athletes have gone through it and they’ll tell you the same thing. It’s just about your best ability is your availability, and that’s what I’m trying to do for this team is come back stronger.”

It wasn’t just the season-ending knee injuries to Parsons and Kraft that derailed the season. During the same loss to Denver that Parsons suffered his torn ACL, Tom sustained a partially torn PCL. He tried to rehab his way back onto the field but had surgery after the season.

“I want to be full go by the start of camp, but I have to be cleared by the doctor, but I guess it really all depends on how I feel,” he said. “I feel like we’re making good progress, but we’ll see how I feel late next month, see where it goes from there.

“But the goal with the progress I’m making on the field and in the weight room, the goal should be that I’m at least doing something at the start of camp.”

While Green Bay finished the offseason with a long injury report, it might be in good shape for the first practice of training camp on July 29.

Asked if any players beyond Parsons and Kraft could be out for the start of camp, coach Matt LaFleur before Thursday’s practice said: “What we got, 47 days before the start of training camp? So, I’m sure a lot of those will work themselves out.”

Of that big list of 17 players, 12 did not practice at all during OTAs and the minicamp. One of them was cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who was signed in free agency with the expectation that he’d challenge for a starting job.

“I think that’s a wait-and-see approach,” LaFleur said. “I am excited about the player, though. We’ve gone against him when he was in Washington. Certainly, what he put on tape last year with the Chargers, I thought was impressive. He’s a really intelligent guy, so I’m excited about him. Obviously, you can’t coach that size and length that he possesses, so he’ll definitely be in the mix.”

Is It Go Time for MarShawn Lloyd

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd does a back flip as he approaches home plate during the Green Bay Charity Softball Game on June 5. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While all eyes will be on the knees of Parsons and Kraft once training camp begins, the health and development of Lloyd will be crucial.

While Josh Jacobs is an excellent power runner, the Packers could use an explosive threat in the backfield. They didn’t have that with Emanuel Wilson and they might not have that with Chris Brooks.

Of course, Jacobs’ status is a big unknown, as well. In two seasons, Lloyd has carried the ball only seven times. There’s a chance he’ll be in position to get the ball seven times in the first quarter of Week 1 at Minnesota alone.

After all he’s gone through from an injury standpoint, he called it “very rewarding” to get through this offseason unscathed. Rather than working his way back from a series of injuries, he’s been able to build upon a series of practices.

He can’t wait to get rolling at training camp.

“Oh, yeah, 100 percent. I’m excited,” he said. “Honestly, I’m excited for the break. I need it. I’ve been training and trying to figure things out nonstop. Even the offseason, there’s times where a lot of people can get a break, but I was working. Working, working, working. Now, I finally get a time where I can take a week off, get my body back under me and then rebuild myself back up. So, I’m excited. It’s fun.”

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