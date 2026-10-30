Snaps, Studs and Duds: Analysis From Packers’ Win Over Panthers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers won for the fourth time in five games on Thursday night, beating the Carolina Panthers 27-19.

Green Bay’s defense has held five consecutive opponents to 20 points or less, a first for the team since 2022. With two more takeaways added to the tally, the Packers are up to 15 – one more than last year’s full-season tally.

Here is our weekly analysis of the Packers’ snap counts along with a few studs and duds.

Packers Snap Counts on Offense vs. Panthers

Green Bay played 69 snaps on offense.

Quarterback: For the seventh time in eight games, Jordan Love played every snap. According to Pro Football Focus, he was pressured on 13 of 41 dropbacks. By the official stats, he was neither sacked nor hit.

He was excellent, save for the late interception, which he said would “haunt” him. He finished 30-of-41 passing for 288 yards with three touchdowns.

Running backs: It’s back to old times for Josh Jacobs from a workload perspective. He played 49 snaps, or 71 percent. The other 20 snaps were almost equally divided between MarShawn Lloyd (11) and Pierre Strong (nine). Kaleb Johnson was inactive.

Of the team’s 26 running plays, Jacobs got 21 of them. He averaged just 1.9 yards per carry with a long run of 6. Of his 39 rushing yards, we gave him 37 after contact. Added together, Jacobs got 27 touches for a meager 52 yards, though he did score two touchdowns.

Receivers: Matthew Golden was questionable with a shoulder injury but wound up playing a unit-high 59 snaps. Savion Williams was next with 38. Christian Watson played 34 snaps despite being hospitalized briefly with a broken rib. J. Michael Sturdivant played a season-high 29 snaps, four more than Bo Melton.

Watson caught eight passes for 113 yards. He had 100 yards before the injury and a big third-down conversion late in the game. Golden caught 7-of-13 targets for 79 yards. He had two drops for a league-worst nine; he wasted no time in making amends for the second drop by scoring a 24-yard touchdown on the next play.

Williams was a nonfactor in the passing game, but his 18-yard sprint on an end-around led by Tucker Kraft and Anthony Belton was the team’s only run longer than 6 yards. Sturdivant got one opportunity and made a terrific all-hands over the middle for a gain of 16.

Tight ends: Tucker Kraft played a season-high 61 snaps. That’s a huge workload, even for him, but necessitated by Jonnu Smith being a healthy scratch and Josh Whyle dropping out with a concussion after three snaps. Mark Redman played 27.

Kraft caught six passes for 53 yards and one touchdown; he would have finished with 74 yards if not for an ineligible-man-downfield penalty that wiped out an excellent screen.

Offensive line: The latest rendition of the offensive line consisted of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Aaron Banks, center John Williams, right guard Laken Tomlinson and right tackle Anthony Belton. They played every snap.

Banks was back in the lineup after five games on the sideline due to knee and toe injuries, with Tomlinson moving over to right guard, where he hadn’t played since 2016 and didn’t get a real week of practice to prepare.

“Just when you look at it, the way Laken’s been playing, you can’t take him out of the lineup, and I thought Aaron Banks coming back, we went that route,” coach Matt LaFleur explained. “That’s not to take anything away from (Kevin) Zeitler. We feel good about him as well. But we thought that was the move.”

Williams got the nod at center following last week’s injuries to Sean Rhyan and Jacob Monk.

PFF charged the line with nine pressures – four for Williams, four for Banks and one for Tomlinson, with the tackles pitching shutouts. The run blocking, well, you know how that went.

Packers Snap Counts on Defense vs. Panthers

Green Bay played 73 snaps on defense.

Defensive tackles: It was business as usual with relatively equal playing time. Karl Brooks led the way with 49 snaps. Devonte Wyatt, who had a huge sack on the opening drive to hold the Panthers to a field goal, was next with 40. Rookie Chris McClellan, who had a big fourth-down stop to start the second half, played 27 snaps. Anthony Campbell was next with 25 and Jordon Riley, playing in his second game in less than a week following last year’s torn Achilles, went from 29 to 19.

McClellan was in on six tackles. Everyone else on the unit combined for three (two for Wyatt, one for Campbell). Campbell and Brooks had two pressures apiece.

Edges: It was a typically balanced approach here, too. Lukas Van Ness led the way with 46 snaps. He was followed by Brenton Cox with 38, Barryn Sorrell with 33 and Dani Dennis-Sutton with 32.

All four players had a sack. According to PFF, Cox had a team-high six pressures, followed by Dennis-Sutton with five and Van Ness with four. Next Gen Stats produced similar results, with six for Cox, five for Dennis-Sutton and five for Van Ness.

Arron Mosby played 19 snaps on special teams in what will be his last roster elevation of the season. The next time the Packers want him on the field, it will be as a member of the 53.

Linebackers: With Zaire Franklin inactive for a second consecutive game, Isaiah McDuffie played every snap and Ty’Ron Hopper played 70. They usually are two vital cogs on special teams, so there’s been some adjustment with Hopper playing eight snaps and McDuffie only three.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'ron Hopper (59) intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper was one of the big stars of the show with eight tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and three passes defensed. He became the team’s first linebacker since 2000 with one sack, one interception and at least three passes defensed in a game.

Unprompted, coach Matt LaFleur said: “Ty’Ron Hopper, I can’t say enough great things about him, the night he had. What a great performance.”

Nick Niemann, who played one snap on defense, logged a team-high 22 on special teams. Kristian Welch played 19 on special teams.

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse both played 72-of-73 snaps. They did a tremendous job in limiting quarterback Bryce Young and premier receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

According to PFF, Cisse broke up more passes (two) than he allowed completions (one) and Keisean Nixon, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, wasn’t even targeted. Next Gen charged Nixon with two catches for 27 yards and Cisse with one for 11. Whatever, they were excellent.

Carrington Valentine played two snaps and Kamal Hadden played one.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams played every snap and Javon Bullard was on the field for the 57 snaps of nickel.

Williams had 10 tackles. McKinney had only three, but he had a big third-down breakup that preceded Chris McClellan’s fourth-down stop. Bullard, playing in his 40th game, still doesn’t have an interception but at least he finally has a forced fumble, which came on the lateral play at the end of the game.

Kitan Oladapo played one snap on defense and 18 on special teams.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) and safety Javon Bullard (7) tackle Panthers tight end Darren Waller. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Packers Studs vs. Panthers

WR Christian Watson (duh): Watson caught six passes for 100 yards in the first 21 minutes before being hospitalized with a broken rib after a 53-yard catch. Straight out of the WWE, Watson returned from the hospital and finished the game.

“I see Christian running out and he was just resurrected,” Jordan Love said.

He had a big third-down conversion in the final moments.

“Honestly, right when we were finally leaving the hospital,” Watson said of when he knew he could return to the game. “He was like, ‘Everything checked out.’ He asked me, ‘Are you good to still go out there?’ Before I even left, I wanted to go back out there, so I was going to make sure I was going to get back out there if they let me.”

Packers pass blocking: Jordan Love enjoyed his best protection of the season, though it certainly helped that the Panthers were playing without their best pass rusher. From a clean pocket, Love carved up the Panthers as if they were pumpkins being turned into jack-o-lanterns. He was 24-of-28 for 243 yards and three touchdowns when protected, according to PFF.

CBs Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse: Green Bay’s starting cornerbacks gave up a combined one completion, according to PFF. Young is tied for third in completions on passes with 20-plus air yards. He had zero against the Packers.

Packers Duds vs. Panthers

WR Matthew Golden: Two things can be true at once. Golden has great hands; he caught everything in sight during training camp. And yet, Golden’s drops are becoming a massive problem. He’s got a league-high nine; no other player has more than five. He is far too talented and polished to be this unreliable.

Packers run blocking: Josh Jacobs carried 21 times for 39 yards. Mostly, he didn’t have a prayer. There were two negative-yardage runs, two no-yardage runs. Between Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd, nine runs gained 1 yard. And this was against the worst run defense in the NFL. If the Packers can’t run the ball against the Panthers, they very well will never run the ball successfully this season.

Matt LaFleur had the perfect six-letter word for his defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, following the Packers' win over Carolina. ⬇️https://t.co/aCM9sVLN52 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 30, 2026

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