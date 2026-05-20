Starting Five Just Start of Questions for Packers’ O-Line Before OTAs

No, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive linemen won’t really be blocking anyone when OTAs begin next week. That doesn’t mean the next month won’t be important for a unit that underperformed last season.

“I think with offensive line play, it’s about the fundamentals of blocking people, and to get better, the only way I know how to get better is go back to fundamentals – your technique, pad level, talking about playing with leverage,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said recently.

“When you were a kid playing football, what did the coach say to the offensive linemen? The low man wins, playing with leverage, your pads under the defender’s pads, your hands inside the defender’s hands, and that gives you a chance. And then there’s a million other things that we got to talk about, but just going back to the fundamentals of the position, that’s what’s so cool about Phase 2. We’re out there and we get a lot of individual time as an O-line, so just working the fundamentals of playing football and blocking defenders.”

After the quarterbacks , running backs and receivers , our OTA previews continue with the offensive line.

Packers Offensive Line Depth Chart: Starters

LT Jordan Morgan: Morgan, a first-team all-conference left tackle at Arizona, was the 25th pick of the 2024 draft by the Packers. After being the utilityman on the line the past two seasons, he’ll step into the lineup at left tackle after the Packers chose not to re-sign Rasheed Walker. He’s played left tackle in only one game in his NFL career.

LG Aaron Banks: The Packers gave Banks a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency last offseason. He started 14 games and was merely OK when he was in the lineup. He’s due a $9.5 million roster bonus next offseason.

C Sean Rhyan: The Packers drafted Rhyan in the third round in 2022. They never really committed to him until Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury against Philadelphia. Rhyan wound up starting the final seven games (and the playoff game) at center and was rewarded with a three-year contract that ranks seventh at the position at $11 million per season.

This will be a hugely important few weeks for Rhyan, who had to learn center on the fly last season but now will get to learn the finer points.

“To have an offseason for him to just work on the center position, it’s going to be tremendous. He’ll grow more and more every single day,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said.

RG Anthony Belton: Similarly, this will be a huge few weeks for Belton, a second-round pick last year who the Packers stubbornly locked in at the tackle positions throughout the offseason and training camp. Finally, during Week 12 against Minnesota, he replaced Jordan Morgan at right guard and played there the rest of the season.

RT Zach Tom: Injuries were the story of the season for Green Bay’s best blocker. His season ended with a knee injury at Denver. He tried but couldn’t rehab his way back into the lineup, and he had surgery after the season. He played 57.6 percent of the snaps. In games in which he played at least 30 snaps, the Packers went 8-2. Otherwise, including the playoff game, they were 1-6-1.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom (50) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers Offensive Line Depth Chart: Backups

C/G Jacob Monk: A fifth-round pick in 2024, Monk finally got his first real playing time against the Vikings in Week 18 and played well against their starters.

“Throw the film on the Minnesota game, it’s pretty cool to watch,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “There’s some really great examples of him coming off the ball and moving defenders.”

C/G Jager Burton: A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Burton arrives with a wealth of experience at the three interior positions. Last year, he locked in at center and did not allow a sack.

G Donovan Jennings: Jennings signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and made the roster in 2025. Having played six career snaps, he would have started in Week 18 had he not suffered an injured throat at practice. A tackle in college, he’s played mostly guard in Green Bay while learning center.

G John Williams: Williams was a two-year starting left tackle at Cincinnati who the Packers drafted in the seventh round last year. He missed his rookie season following back surgery; his only practice time as a rookie came late in the season.

G Karsen Barnhart: Barnhart played every position but center for Michigan, including 451 snaps at right tackle, 186 at left tackle and 20 at right guard as a senior in 2023. He went undrafted in 2024 and joined Green Bay’s practice squad late last season.

G Dillon Wade: Wade went undrafted this year but got a hefty contract . After starting at left tackle at Tulsa in 2022, he spent his final three years at Auburn. He played 1,115 snaps at left tackle, 997 at left guard and 116 at right tackle. He was locked in at left guard in 2025 and allowed one sack.

G Josh Gesky: Gesky went undrafted this year and also got a big contract. He played almost exclusively at left guard at Illinois, including as a senior, when he allowed one sack.

G Dylan Barrett: Barrett transferred from Wisconsin and played mostly left guard in two seasons at Iowa State. He started eight games as a senior and allowed one sack.

T Darian Kinnard: Kinnard was a fifth-round pick in 2022 by the Chiefs who had played in two games in three seasons before the Packers acquired him from the Eagles at the end of training camp in 2025. He was a godsend. He played 213 snaps at right tackle, six at left tackle and 66 as an extra tight end. PFF charged him with one sack. The Packers re-signed him for the 2026 season.

T/G Travis Glover: Glover was a sixth-round pick in 2024 who played 13 snaps in the regular season before being thrown into the fire for 28 penalty-plagued snaps in the playoff loss at the Eagles. He spent last year on injured reserve.

T Brant Banks: The Packers signed Banks as an undrafted rookie in 2025 with a mere $1,000 signing bonus. After an excellent preseason at left tackle, he spent all of last season on Green Bay’s practice squad aside from a one-week stint on the Titans’ 53-man roster.

T/G Dalton Cooper: After starting 57 games at Texas State and Oklahoma State, Cooper went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the Chiefs, who gave him $259,000 guaranteed. He failed to make their roster and spent the season on Green Bay’s practice squad.

What We Know: The Starting Five

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) talks with center Sean Rhyan (75) during the playoff game at the Bears. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barring an injury, the starting five is set in stone. Jordan Morgan, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, will replace three-year starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, and Sean Rhyan, who replaced injured Elgton Jenkins at center during the second half of the season, was handed a big contract to be the team’s center for the next few years.

“There’s still going to be competition, don’t get me wrong,” offensive coordinator Adam Stanavich said recently. “These guys every day got to go out there and be their best and play, and these guys that are in the backup type positions, I’m expecting them to push and fight for starting spots every single day.

“But, yeah, when you got a group that has played together for a little bit and gone out there and done it, that’s very comforting, for sure.”

What We Don’t Know: Left Tackle

Well, we do know who will start at left tackle. That will be Jordan Morgan. What we don’t know is if he’ll be as good as Rasheed Walker, let alone as good as David Bakhtiari. That will make OTAs and the June minicamp a critical time for Morgan to finally lock in at the spot he played at Arizona.

Green Bay drafted him in the first round in 2024. At the time, analysts were mixed on his position. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah called Morgan a “very athletic left tackle” with “ starting tackle ability .” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, on the other hand, said Morgan would be “ much better ” at guard.

Green Bay Packers left tackle Jordan Morgan (77) blocks Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Morgan has played 934 snaps in the NFL, with 478 at right guard, 256 at left guard, 148 at right tackle and 51 at left tackle. The left tackle snaps all came against the Vikings in Week 18, when he allowed one sack but was OK, otherwise.

Not only will he have to overcome a lack of experience at a critical position, he’ll have to show he can protect Jordan Love’s blind side with 32 7/8-inch arms.

“Last year, Rasheed was out for a little while in preseason, so then we moved Jordan to left tackle and he did a great job,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He went and played in preseason against some pretty good defensive lineman. I remember from the Colts last year, and I saw him play, and I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s ready.’”

Meanwhile, what’s the backup plan? The Packers will need to figure out who can at least survive at left tackle. If a lineman can’t handle speed during OTAs, he’s not going to be able to handle it in a game that counts. Right guard Anthony Belton, who played left tackle at North Carolina State, could be the next man up.

The shorts-and-helmets practices of the spring won’t be the end all and be all, but if a left tackle can’t protect the quarterback in May and June, he probably can’t do it in August and beyond.

The Draft Pick: Jager Burton

Of Green Bay’s six draft picks, only one was used on the offensive side of the ball, with Kentucky lineman Jager Burton in the fifth round.

“He’s got a lot of really good traits to be a center in the NFL,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

For now, Burton will battle Jacob Monk to be the universal backup at the guard and center positions. For the longer term, he could be an insurance policy in case Sean Rhyan doesn’t become the center the Packers are paying him to be after he started the final seven games of last season.

Not only can he play multiple positions but he’s ambidextrous.

“I’ve always, as long as I can remember, done a bunch of different stuff with different hands,” he said. “Like, I write left-handed but snap and throw right-handed. It’s just weird, I shoot basketball right-handed, swing baseball left-handed. So, I’m all messed up when it comes to that stuff, but I feel comfortable using both. In practice a little bit I’ve snapped with my left hand, too, so I feel comfortable if that was something that was needed, for whatever reason.”

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