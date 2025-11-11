Packers Stock Report: Risers, Fallers After Brutal Loss to Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers faced what was a statement game on Monday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
What statement they were going to make was dependent on how the game went.
Win, and the Packers could wash last week’s struggles against the Carolina Panthers away and reassert themselves as Super Bowl contenders.
A loss, and the pressure on this team, and Matt LaFleur would only ratchet up.
The statement was loud and clear. With a 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the pressure is on for a team that started with Super Bowl aspirations. The Packers have lost back-to-back home games for the first time since 2013.
Here are our weekly risers and fallers from Green Bay’s second consecutive loss.
Falling: Interior Offensive Line
The offensive line has been a pressure point for Green Bay’s team this season, and Monday night’s game against the Eagles was a huge test for them.
The strength of the Eagles’ defense is on their defensive line, and most notably, defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Through the first half, Carter nearly wrecked the game all on his own. He had two pass breakups and lived in Green Bay’s backfield.
Aaron Banks has continued to struggle, and was called for a false start on what would have been a fourth-down conversion on a sneak in the first half.
Jordan Morgan played poorly in both the run and pass game.
Elgton Jenkins left the game with a potentially significant ankle injury, which gave way to Sean Rhyan.
Add it all together and the first half netted the Packers a grand total of six first downs and zero points on the scoreboard.
The second half wasn’t much better as a promising Green Bay drive was wrecked by Jalyx Hunt after a missed block from Green Bay’s interior line resulted in a Jacobs run losing five yards.
Two plays later, including a drop from Bo Melton, Green Bay’s offense failed on a fourth down conversion, giving the Eagles prime field position.
It all started with the run that put Green Bay’s offense behind the sticks.
Green Bay’s offensive line has been under fire in recent weeks, and that noise is only going to get louder if they continue to play poorly.
Now, they may have to play without their pivot man with Jenkins injured, and ruled out quickly to start the second half of Monday night’s game.
This team was built in the offseason to play with a big offensive line, making life easier for Josh Jacobs.
Instead, Jacobs often has to make chicken salad with limited room to roam.
In addition to not being able to move bodies in the run game, pass protection has declined, particularly the last two weeks.
There is no bigger issue in Green Bay right now than the men in front of their starting quarterback.
Falling: QB Jordan Love
Quarterbacks are paid to win games against good teams.
They’re paid handsomely for big drives at the end of big games.
Jordan Love had a chance to put a drive together, getting the ball back with 2:18 to play, and 90 yards to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Love completed two passes, one to Christian Watson for 25 yards, and one to Luke Musgrave for nine.
Four other incompletions surrounded a fourth-and-1 run call that was ultimately fumbled, but had no chance in the first place.
Whether Love or LaFleur called the run is not as damning as the fact that the Eagles’ defense was pointing out the play before the ball was snapped.
That play aside, the reality is Love did not play well enough to win on a night where his defense held a powerful Philadelphia offense to just 10 points.
In a game where points were at a premium, Love made a critical mistake at the end of the first half.
Love had pressure in his face, a constant throughout the night, and failed to take care of the ball.
He tried to find an outlet and get a pass to Josh Jacobs.
Love fumbled while trying to make that play, which took points off the board for Green Bay.
Those three points were the difference in Monday night’s game.
Those are small mistakes in real time, but they add up in games like these where the margins are slim.
Falling: WR/DB Bo Melton
It was not a good night to be the Packers’ two-way player, Bo Melton.
Melton was pressed into wide receiver duty Monday with the Packers being short handed at the position.
He made three plays of note on the night, and none of them were in favor of his team.
First, the Packers were faced with a fourth down late in the third quarter that LaFleur kept his offense on the field to try and convert.
Jordan Love had time, and found a receiver streaking open across the middle of the field and delivered a ball that hit Melton in the chest.
The ball would bounce off Melton’s chest and fall harmlessly incomplete.
The team’s next possession featured Melton lining up incorrectly, resulting in an illegal formation penalty that wiped out a chunk play to Christian Watson which would have had the Packers deep into Eagles’ territory.
Two plays later, the Packers punted, and Melton stepped into the end zone on the play, wiping out a ball that was downed in the shadow of the Eagles’ goal line if he had not stepped into the end zone.
Melton was a nice story during training camp, but Monday night was not his best moment.
Rising: LB Edgerrin Cooper
Before nearly every game since he has become a Packer, Edgerrin Cooper likes to share a picture of fictional slasher Michael Myers of the Halloween series.
Monday night, Cooper, like Myers came to hunt.
The Packers looked like they were going to be facing another early deficit when the Eagles’ first possession, which started at their own nine yard line, drove deep into Green Bay territory.
A third-and-8 looked like it had been converted when Jalen Hurts ran behind Lane Johnson for a quarterback draw.
Hurts picked up the first down, but as he was going to the ground, Edgerrin Cooper made a play to save Green Bay’s bacon.
Cooper executed a perfect punch of the football, which was recovered by Keisean Nixon.
Nixon returned the ball to Packers’ 36.
The Packers’ offense did not do anything with the ball once they got it, but if nothing else, Cooper took points off the board.
Later in the game his speed was on display as he tracked Saquon Barkley from the middle of the field to the sideline to hold a Barkley run for zero yards.
Cooper’s speed is evident whenever he’s on the field, but he looked charged up for the challenge in
Monday night’s game.
Rising/Falling: CB Keisean Nixon
A rare appearance on both lists for the Packers’ cornerback.
The defensive backfield has been a pressure point for most of the season, and the Packers are clearly looking for help by hosting Asante Samuel Jr. on a free agent visit last week.
Nixon has been part of a secondary that has been up-and-down at best.
With a matchup against Devonta Smith and AJ Brown, the Packers simply needed Nixon to play well with Nate Hobbs sidelined with a knee injury.
If nothing else, the Packers did not have anymore bodies at cornerback that had any experience.
Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden were the next men up coming into the night.
Nixon had a big play in the first half, with Jalen Hurts loading up trying to find his big tight end Dallas Goedert in the middle of the field.
Goedert was blanketed on the play by Nixon, who knocked the ball away.
The Eagles would throw incomplete on the next pass and be forced to punt.
The pass breakup was Nixon’s 12th of the season, which is second in the NFL behind Cincinnati’s DJ Turner.
Nixon was also the man who recovered Edgerrin Cooper’s forced fumble on the opening possession of the game, which helped take points off the scoreboard.
Perhaps Nixon showed one of the issues of the secondary’s up-and-down play on the Eagles’ first possession after the Packers scored a touchdown to make it 10-7.
He made an incredible play to be in position on Dallas Goedert on second-and-12, which set up a long third down.
Green Bay’s pressure did not get home on Hurts, and he found AJ Brown on the next down with Nixon in coverage.
It was the worst possible time for Nixon to get beat. Which is appropriate for how the secondary has played this season.
Some stability in the secondary could go a long way toward Green Bay’s defense becoming the dominant group that Jeff Hafley envisions.
Rising: LB Quay Walker
Much like Cooper, Quay Walker was one of the best players on the field on Monday night.
His biggest play may have come on the first drive of the second half.
The Eagles were moving the ball, penetrating Green Bay’s red zone when they dialed up a run to Tank Bigsby on second-and-5.
The play was immediately snuffed out by Walker, who came downhill in the blink of an eye.
The result was a three-yard loss, and an emphatic roar of the crowd.
One penalty later, the Eagles essentially conceded the drive was over, running a draw to Will Shipley on third-and-13.
Defensive coordinators talk about four-point plays all the time, otherwise known as the difference between a touchdown and a field goal.
With the Eagles’ penchant for being able to run the tush push in short yardage situations, Walker’s play was a big one to make third down more difficult for an Eagles’ offense that has struggled in that department all season.
Walker finished the night with five solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
He was excellent in the middle of Green Bay’s defense.
Rising: RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is the heartbeat of Green Bay’s offense.
Maybe their run game should not be the focal point of their offense, but that is to no fault of Jacobs.
Jacobs is often earning all of his yards the hard way, and Monday night’s game was no different.
Green Bay’s offense was lifeless for most of three quarters, but finally found paydirt with 5:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Why?
Well Josh Jacobs, of course.
Jacobs smells blood once he gets into the red zone.
The play Jacobs scored on was probably blocked for two yards.
He gained six, and more importantly got the ball over the goal line for Green Bay’s first touchdown of the night.
Jacobs’ final stat line is pedestrian.
He ran for 75 yards on 21 carries, but they all came the hard way.
Jacobs was the only thing that was constant for Green Bay’s offense on this night.