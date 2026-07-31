Surprise Player Turning Heads at Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Can one big play earn an unsung player a spot on the roster?

No, of course not. But can one big play on top of a bunch of solid plays earn a spot on the roster?

If he keeps it up, that might be a resounding yes for Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Baldwin.

Baldwin grabbed an interception on Thursday, the second day of training camp. This wasn’t one of those right-place, right-time interceptions when a quarterback throws it over the receiver’s head and right into the waiting mitts of a defensive back.

No, this was Baldwin, aligned in his usual place in the slot, reading the action and making a superb catch to earn our Play of the Day .

“On the pick, we were in man to man,” Baldwin explained. “He ran a stick and I seen the ball and I just slipped it and made a play on it.”

The pass was from veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to talented young receiver Isaiah Neyor. With the ball having almost reached its intended destination, Baldwin reached in front to make the grab.

“He kind of passed me up a little bit and I turned my hands and kind of undercut him a little bit,” he said.

Back to the Slot for Johnathan Baldwin

This year has been a homecoming of sorts for Baldwin. For his senior season at UNLV, he was moved to the slot. He earned second-team all-Mountain West honors with three of his six career interceptions.

He went undrafted, but the Packers wooed him to Green Bay with a contract that included $115,000 guaranteed. Playing safety, he didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent the entire season on the practice squad until being promoted to the active roster for the Week 18 game at Minnesota. Coach Matt LaFleur, as you’ll recall, rested most of his starters in that game, so Baldwin played 66 of 67 defensive snaps.

The new defensive coaching staff led by coordinator Jonathan Gannon decided to move Baldwin back to the slot.

Green Bay Packers defensive backJohnathan Baldwin tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s just football,” he said of his reaction. “Obviously, I was excited. But learning from Bull, it’s nothing better.”

Bull – Javon Bullard – is the starter at that position and takes all the first-team reps. Almost every other slot snap has gone to Baldwin since the start of OTAs in May.

“I played nickel my senior year of college, and that’s when I made my most plays,” Baldwin said. “I feel like I had my best year in my senior year of college. So, once they moved me to that position, I was very excited because that feels like home to me.

“Although I can still play safety, I just love nickel because it gives you an opportunity to make a lot more plays, you know what I mean? You’re close to the ball, a lot of man-to-man situations.”

Baldwin has quickly impressed his teammates.

“I ain’t going to lie, John-O’s my dawg, man. I love John-o,” Bullard said. “I think he’s a hell of a player. I think he can help us. I think he’s a sponge that’s always willing to learn. He’s always asking questions and I think he’s a special player. I think he can really, really help us.”

The Packers have three absolute locks at safety with Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Bullard. Kitan Oladapo probably is, too. If the Packers keep five, which they typically do, the competition could come down to Baldwin’s play in the slot and his versatility vs. the potential of Mark Perry and undrafted rookie Murvin Kenion III to become quality backups as pure safeties.

Keeping Baldwin on the roster would give the Packers a backup in the slot so the coaches wouldn’t have to shift personnel should something happen to Bullard.

“That’s obviously the goal, you know what I mean?” Baldwin said. “I want to be an aspect on the defense, in special teams, obviously. But, yeah, that’s the goal.”

NFL Mentorship While in College

At UNLV, Baldwin was coached by Akeem Davis, the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive passing-game coordinator. Davis, like Baldwin, reached the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Davis made it, playing in 21 games with the Saints, Seahawks, Colts and Jaguars.

When the Packers signed Baldwin, Davis called him a “pure defensive back.” What made him fit in the slot?

“He’s a very intelligent football player,” Davis told Packers On SI at the time. “Good FBI (football intelligence), good football IQ. He’s very, very moxie at the position, savvy, a good blitzer, strong, can get his hands on people and affect them in that way. And he can cover. He has really, really good ball skills, as well.

“Anytime you can line up and you can run with people, you can put your hands on people and be physical with people and play the ball in the air, then you got a chance. And that transition for him, of course, it’s a different space on the field and so he had to adjust to that. But, man, when you’re a ball player, you adjust on the fly and you go out and you roll.”

Baldwin appreciates Davis’ mentorship.

“I took a lot away from him,” Baldwin said. “He kind of taught me how to be a pro before I was a pro. He was also undrafted, so he had to go through the whole process just like me. So, he gave me a lot of tips on just keep my head down and work hard every day because we’re already behind the 8-ball, us being undrafted. So, learning from him every day, it was just a great experience. I still reach out to him to this day for tips that I need.”

Baldwin knows there’s work to do. No roster spots have ever been won in a shorts-and-helmets practice in late July. But the Packers are a man down at safety following the departure of Zayne Anderson. Thursday’s interception was a big-time play by a promising player who could help the Packers’ depth at a couple positions.

“It definitely boosts my confidence,” he said, “but I got to do it again tomorrow, you know what I mean? One play don’t define me. So, as long as I’m being consistent and stacking days, that’s really all that matters.”

Day 2 of Packers training camp is complete.



What happened today?



Quite a bit. Here's the Player of the Day, Play of the Day, the winning unit, injury updates, lineup combos, big plays and more. ⬇️https://t.co/FEhUDOOHtu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 30, 2026

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