The Biggest Question the Packers Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

It’s been more than two weeks since the Green Bay Packers pounced on Javon Hargrave about an hour after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. The signing addressed a key question about who would start on the defensive line after the trade of Colby Wooden.

However, one big, nagging question persists.

Do the Packers have enough competent big men to stop the run?

Fortifying the defensive line was a big need entering the offseason. That need intensified after the Packers traded Wooden to the Colts for Zaire Franklin, and it became more acute when it became apparent they’d be lining up in a 3-4 base defense with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Roster Is Work in Progress

As you’d expect, the Packers’ defensive roster is built more for a 4-3. A 4-3 requires three off-the-ball linebackers, and the Packers have an abundance. They traded for Franklin in anticipation of losing Quay Walker in free agency, and he’ll join Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper.

A 3-4 defense requires two off-the-ball linebackers, so they’ll have two strong starters with Franklin and Cooper and two quality backups with McDuffie, who started 29 games the last two seasons, and Hopper, a former third-round pick.

On the other hand, the change in scheme means more big defensive lineman are required, with three on the field in the base defense rather than two.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse could be in the running for a starting job in 2026. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Packers in Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 scheme had five on the roster, with the free-agent defection of TJ Slaton and the trade of Kenny Clark leaving him with Devonte Wyatt, Wooden, Karl Brooks and rookies Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. The Cardinals last year with Gannon as their head coach had six on the roster.

That Cardinals defense had quality veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson starting alongside 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson. Another first-round pick, L.J. Collier, was on the bench. The unit would have been stronger and more experienced had Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones been healthy. Those two players entered the season having made 160 combined starts. Instead, injuries limited them to four games (four by Nichols, zero by Jones).

The Packers? Well, their starting lineup in the base defense will include Wyatt, a 2022 first-round pick who still hasn’t played half the defensive snaps in a season, Hargrave, a 33-year-old who no longer is the game-wrecker he was when Gannon led the Eagles’ defense, and … someone.

Brooks, a sixth-round pick in 2023, played the most snaps of his career in 2025 but had the least production. Brinson, Stackhouse and Jonathan Ford, who returned late last season, are young players with a lot to prove. Jordon Riley is coming off a torn Achilles and won’t be ready to start the season. Jaden Crumedy, who signed a futures contract after the season, was a sixth-round pick by Carolina in 2024 who has played 165 snaps in eight career games.

Nobody else has played a snap in the NFL.

This reality can’t be overstated. The Packers weren’t good enough or deep enough on the defensive line for the old 4-3 defense, which required two defensive tackles on the field. They really aren’t good enough or deep enough for the new 3-4 defense, which will require three.

Help Wanted … And Available

Of course, the Packers aren’t lining up for Week 1 just yet. There are opportunities in the bargain-hunting phase of free agency.

D.J. Reader, who will turn 32 in July, started 17 games last season for the Lions. His average tackle last season was 2.7 yards downfield, down sharply from 1.6 in 2024.

Eddie Goldman, who retired and didn’t play in 2022 and 2023, played in 17 games (10 starts) with Atlanta in 2024 and 13 games (six starts) with Washington in 2025. His average tackle was 1.1 yards downfield, third-best among all defensive tackles last year. He’s 32.

Green Bay Packers linemen Elgton Jenkins (74) and Sean Rhyan block Washington Commanders defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DaQuan Jones started all 51 appearances for the Bills the last four seasons, including 12 starts in 2025, when his average tackle vs. the run was 2.0 yards downfield. He’s 34.

Campbell, Jones and Nichols are unrestricted free agents. The 40-year-old Campbell remains a high-quality player and was a captain for Gannon in his return to Arizona last year. Injuries limited Nichols and Jones to a combined 13 games the past two years, though they were durable starters in previous seasons.

The Rookie Class

The Packers might want to wait and see what happens in the draft before diving back into free agency. A, by waiting until the Monday after the draft, any veteran signings would not impact compensatory draft picks. B, maybe they’ll find what they need from the college ranks.

Focusing on the big, space-eating nose tackles:

Christen Miller of Georgia is 6-foot-3 3/4 and 321 pounds with 33-inch arms. He had four sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons. He might not be a pure 3-4 nose tackle but he also wouldn’t be a two-down player. For the Packers to get him might require a trade up in the second round.

Domonique Orange of Iowa State is 6-foot-2 3/8 and 322 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. Of the prospects who could be available when Green Bay is up at No. 52, Orange is the most ready-made nose tackle. He had only one sack in four seasons and just a half-TFL in 2025 but is a tough customer against the run.

Zxavian Harris of Mississippi is 6-foot-7 3/4 and 330 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms. He had an excellent final season with three sacks and nine tackles for losses. He blocked six kicks in his career.

Darrell Jackson Jr. of Florida State is 6-foot-5 1/2 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms. After stops at Maryland and Miami, Jackson found his home at FSU. During his final two seasons, he had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. Pad level has been an issue.

Dontay Corleone of Cincinnati is 6-foot 1/2 and 340 pounds with 31 7/8-inch arms. He had 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for losses during his first three seasons. While he posted zeroes in those categories in 2025, he is hard to push out of the hole.

Nick Barrett of South Carolina is 6-foot-2 7/8 and 312 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. He had two sacks and six tackles for losses in 51 career games, all in 2025. He’s also tough to move.

Tim Keenan III of Alabama is 6-foot-1 and 327 pounds with 30 1/2-inch arms. He had 5.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons, highlighted by career highs of 7.5 TFLs and 40 tackles in 2024.

Cole Brevard of Texas was listed at 6-foot-3 and 346 pounds by the school. He had 1.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for losses at Purdue in 2024 and zero sacks and one TFL at Texas in 2025.