The One Position Where Packers Could Still Add Help (But Apparently Won’t)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During Cutdown Weekend, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed two of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

One was at running back. With Josh Jacobs placed on the exempt list, the Packers had a massive hole in the backfield alongside MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. So, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded a sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Kaleb Johnson, its 2025 third-round selection.

(There was a key development in the Jacobs case on Friday, with his initial appearance moved up from Nov. 17 to Thursday, as reported by WLUK-TV in Green Bay .)

A second key opening was at tight end. While Tucker Kraft is ready to roll following last year’s torn ACL, Luke Musgrave is out indefinitely with a neck injury sustained during the offseason practices and the team never did find an adequate replacement for John FitzPatrick. So, the team signed veteran Jonnu Smith, an established pass-catching tight end, and traded for Mark Redman, a potential blocker.

Supplemented by some shrewd moves during the offseason – including acquiring starting linebacker Zaire Franklin from the Colts for defensive tackle Colby Wooden, who didn’t make their roster – and a potentially strong class, the Packers appear set to enter the regular season with a roster without a fatal flaw.

Well, almost.

Where’s the Edge Rush?

Aside from Collin Oliver starting on injured reserve, absolutely nothing has changed for months at this position group. Will the Packers have enough pass rush from their edge players until Micah Parsons returns?

Yes, Gutekunst declared with no real logic provided.

“Yeah, I think we do,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m really excited about the group we have. We only kept four on the active but, on the practice squad, we were able to keep Nyjalik (Kelly) as well as Arron Mosby. You know, Arron gives us a lot of comfort because he can go in there, he’s played a lot – and not only on defense but on (special) teams, as well. Everything’s fluid. As you know, things can change, but those six guys, I feel pretty good about.”

Parsons became the first player in NFL history with 12-plus sacks in each of his first five seasons before he suffered a torn ACL at Denver. While Gutekunst said Parsons could start practicing after Week 2, which would open the door for him to perhaps play in Week 5 against Chicago, the team will be in no rush to get him back on the field.

“I’m going to be pretty cautious with that,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve got a big investment there. To accomplish the goals we want to late in the year, he’s going to need to be at his best. So, I want to make sure that that happens. But he’s eager.

“There’s a new rule this year where we can open their window to practice after the second game. I imagine when that time comes, there’s going to be some conversations about things he can and can’t do, because he’s going to be really eager to get out there.”

Parsons had 12.5 sacks before the injury. Lukas Van Ness, who has 8.5 sacks in three seasons, and Barryn Sorrell, who had 1.5 sacks as a rookie, will start. Brenton Cox, who has five sacks in three seasons, and Dani Dennis-Sutton, a rookie, will be the backups. Combined, those four players have 15 sacks in the NFL. They had four last season – 1.5 for Van Ness and Sorrell and one for Cox.

Those four players really are going to be good enough to make the likes of Kyler Murray and Geno Smith the least bit uncomfortable? Joey Bosa (who is contemplating retirement but had five sacks last year for the Bills), Haason Reddick (who starred under Jonathan Gannon) or Leonard Floyd (who had 3.5 sacks last year for Atlanta but at least 8.5 in each of the previous five seasons) couldn’t help?

Maybe Gutekunst wants to see how it goes with his young quartet and will reassess after Week 1.

Potential Needs on Offense for Packers

Here’s a quick-hitting look at every position.

Quarterback: Because of his experience, Tyrod Taylor will be a competent backup behind Jordan Love. He’s not Malik Willis, but no backup could be Malik Willis.

While Packers no doubt like how new practice-squad quarterback Kedon Slovis can hit the ground running from a playbook perspective, they shouldn’t be afraid to keep an eye open for an upgrade. That’s what they did last season, when Clayton Tune struggled in Week 18 against Minnesota and was released in favor of Desmond Ridder.

Running back: There are questions about the trio of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Johnson. With 395 yards in three seasons, Brooks is the leading rusher on the roster. Can their potential turn into production?

Receiver: The Packers have six receivers on their roster and Savion Williams on injured reserve. As receivers, could the Packers do better than Williams, Bo Melton, Skyy Moore and J. Michael Sturdivant? Yes, but Williams is a former third-round pick, Melton and Moore fill critical niches and Sturdivant has tantalizing upside.

Tight ends: Kraft, Josh Whyle, Smith and Redman could be a strong group, so long as Smith’s feeble production with the Steelers is a sign that his career hasn’t reached the 18th hole.

Offensive line: The Packers kept 10 on their roster. Offensive line depth is sparse around the league. They could do worse than Anthony Belton as the swing tackle and Jager Burton on the interior.

Potential Needs on Defense for Packers

Defensive tackle: The Packers went heavy with seven. Based on the preseason and training camp, they lack high-end, game-wrecking talent but have plenty of depth capable of playing quality snaps. This seems to be a strong group. Perhaps really strong.

Linebacker: Backups Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’ron Hopper could start for some teams.

Cornerback: The Packers are in the odd place of having questionable starters – Brandon Cisse’s play as a rookie will be critical – but plenty of depth behind Keisean Nixon with Benjamin St-Juste and Carrington Valentine. St-Juste and Valentine are far better than anyone available in free agency.

Safety: The Packers kept only four safeties, though they’ll be in good hands with Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Javon Bullard claiming the top three spots. If there’s an injury, they’ll have to rely on undrafted rookie Murvin Kenion III to fill the void on the roster.

Week 1 is just one of 17. Right?

Not so much.



There will be a lot at stake for Packers-Vikings in nine days. ⬇️https://t.co/ll4udfGjYM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 4, 2026

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