These Offensive Line Prospects Might Not Be on Packers’ Draft Board

The Green Bay Packers will be looking to improve the depth on the offensive line during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Using general manager Brian Gutekunst’s history as a guide, here’s a look at the prospects who might not meet Green Bay’s historic thresholds. This story will lead off with the tackles and then hit the guards and centers.

Offensive Tackles: Arm Length

Typically, teams prefer their offensive tackles to have 34-inch arms. That hasn’t been a critical number for Green Bay, though, with its starters falling short of the mark.

At left tackle, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, Jordan Morgan, is slated to take over for Rasheed Walker. Morgan had 32 7/8-inch arms and Walker had 33 5/8-inch arms. At right tackle, the Packers have had a sustained run of excellence with Bryan Bulaga and Zach Tom, both of whom had 33 1/4-inch arms.

Of the 30 prospects listed as tackles by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, only Utah’s Spencer Fano (32 7/8), Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan (32 3/8) and Wisconsin’s Riley Mahlman (32 1/4) fell short of 33 inches.

Offensive Tackles: Height

The Packers seem to be looking for Goldilocks. You know, not too short, not too tall. Just right.

Gutekunst has drafted five offensive tackles. Walker, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who started the previous three seasons at left tackle, is 6-foot-5 5/8. Tom, a fourth-round pick in 2022 who received a contract extension for his work at right tackle, is 6-foot-4 1/4. Morgan is 6-foot-5.

Cole Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick in 2021 who has found a home with the Jaguars, is 6-foot-4 1/4. Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick in 2024 who played sparingly as a rookie and spent last season on injured reserve, is 6-foot-6. Anthony Belton, a second-round pick last year who opened the season as a tackle but wound up settling in at right guard, is 6-foot-6, as well.

Going back to Ted Thompson, the Packers have drafted 15 linemen who lined up primarily at tackle in the NFL. Only Breno Giacomini (6-7 1/8) in 2008 was taller than 6-foot-6.

Either the Packers have a sustained belief that tall tackles will lose the leverage battle or it’s “just the way it worked out,” as Thompson might have said. Regardless, the tall tackles (taller than 6-6 1/2) in this year’s draft class include Miami’s Markel Bell (6-9 1/4), Memphis’ Travis Burke (6-8 7/8), Penn State’s Nolan Rucci (6-8 3/8), Northwestern’s Tiernan (6-7 5/8), Georgia’s Monroe Freeling (6-7 3/8), Texas A&M’s Dametrious Crownover (6-7 1/4), Florida’s Austin Barber (6-6 7/8), Florida State’s Micah Pettus (6-6 7/8), Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor (6-6 5/8) and Clemson’s Blake Miller (6-6 3/4).

Offensive Tackles: The 40 and Shuttle

The historic Scouting Combine average in the 40-yard dash is exactly 5.25 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle is 4.752 seconds.

Sure, how many times do you need your left tackle to sprint 40 yards downfield other than to celebrate a long touchdown? Nonetheless, it’s an important number for Green Bay.

Over the past two decades of drafts, only 2011 first-round pick Derek Sherrod (5.28), 2012 seventh-round pick Andrew Datko (5.32) and Glover (5.27) were slower than the historic Combine average. They didn’t miss by much, though, and Sherrod (4.63) and Datko (4.54) crushed the shuttle average to perhaps sway the decision.

Tom, who is one of the best right tackles in the business, delivered superb times with a 4.94 in the 40 and a 4.47 in the shuttle.

Only two drafted Packers linemen missed the average in the shuttle: 2009 fifth-round pick Jamon Meredith (4.82) and Glover (4.84). Meredith ran a great 40 (5.03), though.

Considering the 40 and the shuttle, only Glover missed the historic Combine average in both drills.

There’s a bunch of racecars in this year’s draft class. In the 40, only Miami’s Bell (5.36), Penn State’s Rucci (5.44), Florida State’s Pettus (5.52) and Memphis’ Chris Adams (6.00) were slower than the Combine average.

In the shuttle, Texas A&M’s Crownover (4.98), Wake Forest’s Fa’alili Fa’amoe (4.96), Florida State’s Pettus (4.95), Maryland’s Alan Herron (4.91), Illinois’ J.C. Davis (4.90), Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner (4.88), Iowa State’s James Neal III (4.88), Penn State’s Rucci (4.87), Mississippi’s Jayden Williams (4.80), Alabama’s Proctor (4.78), Mississippi’s Diego Ponds (4.78) and Indiana’s Kahlil Benson (4.78) missed the mark. Many of the top prospects chose to skip the drill.

Offensive Tackles: Relative Athletic Score

Relative Athletic Score takes all of a prospect’s testing numbers and puts them on a 0-to-10 scale relative to players at the same position. A perfect 10.0 means that player placed in the 100th percentile among his peers.

Here are Gutekunst’s picks:

Jordan Morgan (first round, 2024): 9.25.

Travis Glover (sixth 2024): 4.72.

Zach Tom (fourth round, 2022): 9.59.

Rasheed Walker (seventh round, 2022): DNP.

Cole Van Lanen (sixth round, 2021): 8.49.

And going back further to Thompson’s picks:

Jason Spriggs (second round, 2016): 9.78

Kyle Murphy (sixth round, 2016): DNP

David Bakhtiari (fourth round, 2013): 6.72

Andre Datko (seventh round, 2012): 7.85

Derek Sherrod (first round, 2011): 6.85

Marshall Newhouse (fifth 2010): 7.94

Jamon Meredith (fifth round, 2009): 7.28

Breno Giacomini (fifth round, 2008): 8.34

Allen Barbre (fourth round, 2007): 9.45

Tony Moll (fifth round, 2006): NA

Obviously, Glover is the real outlier here. Before him, Bakhtiari had the lowest RAS because he was significantly below average size-wise at 6-foot-4 1/4 and 299 pounds.

Offensive tackles with a RAS of less than 7.00 include Illinois’ Davis (6.53), Penn State’s Rucci (6.02), Wake Forest’s Fa’amoe (5.82), Maryland’s Herron (4.77) and Florida State’s Pettus (3.78).

Who Are the Best Fits at Offensive Tackle?

Looking purely from a size, length and athleticism perspective, these blockers who should be on the board for the Packers might fit better than others.

Austin Barber, Florida: 6-foot-6 7/8, 318 pounds. 33 3/4 arms. 5.12 40. RAS.

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. 5.15 40. 33 3/4 arms. 8.56 RAS.

Jude Bowry, Boston College: 6-foot-5 1/8, 314 pounds. 5.08 40. 34 arms. 9.40 RAS.

Drew Shelton, Penn State: 6-foot-5 1/8, 313 pounds. 5.16 40. 33 3/8 arms. 8.50 RAS.

Enrique Cruz, Kansas: 6-foot-4 1/2, 313 pounds. 4.94 40. 34 7/8 arms. 9.87 RAS.

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame: 6-foot-5 7/8, 306 pounds. 5.01 40. 35 1/8 arms. 7.60 RAS.

Jayden Williams, Ole Miss: 6-foot-4 1/2, 307 pounds. 5.00 40. 33 1/2 arms. 7.58 RAS.

Tristan Leigh, Clemson: 6-foot-4 5/8, 312 pounds. DNP 40. 34 3/8 arms. No RAS.

James Neal, Iowa State: 6-foot-4 7/8, 323 pounds. 5.18 40, 34 1/4 arms. 7.98 RAS.

Northwestern offensive lineman Evan Beernsten | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, let’s focus on the guards and centers.

Interior Linemen: Arm Length

Gutekunst has drafted 11 players who wound up playing center or guard. Plus, he signed Aaron Banks last offseason. That’s 12 additions to provide a strong sample size.

Center Josh Myers, a second-round pick in 2021, had 32-inch arms. That tied guard Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round pick in 2020, for the shortest arms. Including all of Thompson’s picks, Green Bay over the last two decades has taken only one blocker with arms shorter than 32 inches (Josh Spitz, 31 1/4, in 2006).

Last year’s starters were Banks at left guard (33 1/8), Elgton Jenkins (34) and Sean Rhyan (32 3/8) at center and Anthony Belton (33 7/8) at right guard.

Among the guards, Iowa’s Beau Stephens (31 5/8) and Auburn’s Dillon Wade (31 7/8) fall short. Short-armed centers include Iowa’s Logan Jones (30 7/8), Michigan State’s Matt Gulbin (31 3/4) and Kansas State’s Sam Hecht (31 3/4).

Interior Linemen: Height

The historic Scouting Combine average is a few hairs short of 6-foot-4. All of Gutekunst’s picks at guard and center hit that mark until he broke the mold for five-year Duke starter Jacob Monk in the fifth round in 2024. At 6-foot-3, he is a real outlier for Gutekunst. It’s perhaps worth nothing that Josh Sitton (6-3 5/8) and Corey Linsley (6-2 5/8) were excellent starters selected by Thompson.

Among the guards, Georgia Tech’s superb Keylan Rutledge (6-3 5/8) falls short of 6-foot-4. Also missing the mark were Wyoming’s Caden Barnett (6-3 7/8), Green Bay native Evan Beernsten (6-3 3/4) of Northwestern, Auburn’s Wade (6-3 3/8) and Texas’ D.J. Campbell (6-3).

At the other extreme, Boston College’s Logan Taylor is 6-foot-6 3/4.

There’s probably a little more wiggle for the centers than for the guards; that might explain the selection of Monk. The shorter centers include Iowa’s Logan Jones (6-2 7/8), Vanderbilt’s Jordan White (6-2) and Alabama’s Parker Brailsford (6-1 7/8),

Interior Linemen: The 40 and Shuttle

The historic Scouting Combine average in the 40 is 5.283 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle is 4.742 seconds. The 20-yard shuttle used to be a huge part of the equation. Sitton, T.J. Lang and Linsley were longtime standouts at the interior positions. They crushed the average by 0.25 seconds, 0.33 seconds and 0.22 seconds, respectively. This year’s projected starters are Banks (4.92), Rhyan (4.81) and Belton (4.69).

In the 40, Jenkins (5.10), Runyan (5.08) and Monk (5.09) were considerable faster than the average, and Cole Madison (5.33) and Jake Hanson (5.50 but coming off an injury) were considerably slower. The interior trio of Banks (5.34), Rhyan (5.25) and Belton (5.26) won’t remind anyone of Sitton (5.20), Linsley (5.03) and Lang (5.15).

Guards slower than the Combine average in the 40 include Miami’s Anez Cooper (5.52), UCLA’s Garrett DiGiorgio (5.36), Iowa’s Stephens (5.35) and Oklahoma’s Febechi Nwaiwu (5.32). The only slow, draftable center is Miami’s James Brockermeyer (5.30).

Guards who were slower than the Combine average in the shuttle include Texas A&M’s Ar’maj Reed-Adams (5.03), Illinois’ Josh Gesky (4.95), Oregon’s Alex Harkey (4.90), UCLA’s DiGiorgio (4.90), Boise State’s Kage Casey (4.85), Iowa’s Stephens (4.85), Boston College’s Logan Taylor (4.84), Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon (4.81) and Northwestern’s Beernsten (4.80).

At center, Duke’s Brian Parker, a standout right tackle who will move inside, ran his shuttle in 4.80. Michigan State’s Gulbin (4.96) and Indiana’s Pat Coogan (4.93) were well off the mark.

Interior Linemen: Relative Athletic Score

Here are Gutekunst’s picks:

Anthony Belton (second round, 2025): 8.76.

John Williams (seventh round, 2025): 9.06.

C Jacob Monk (fifth round, 2024): 9.73

G Sean Rhyan (third round, 2022): 9.33

C Josh Myers (second round, 2021): DNP

G Royce Newman (fourth round, 2021): 8.69

G Jon Runyan (sixth round, 2020): 9.45

G Jake Hanson (sixth round, 2020): 3.10

G Simon Stepaniak (sixth round, 2020): DNP

C Elgton Jenkins (second round, 2019): 9.32

G Cole Madison (fifth round, 2018): 6.39

Hanson’s terrible workout stemmed from injuring a hamstring during his 40 so can be safely cast aside. Banks, if you were wondering, posted a 7.19. So, while Green Bay has gone to more of a power-based approach on the line, Gutekunst has still stressed athleticism.

Guards with a RAS of less than 7.00 include Boise State’s Casey (6.89) and Oklahoma’s Nwaiwu (6.05). Centers with a RAS of less than 7.00 include Indiana’s Coogan (6.80), Miami’s Brockermeyer (5.46) and Michigan State’s Gulbin (3.46).

Who Are Best Fits Among Interior Linemen?

Looking purely from a size, length and athleticism perspective, these blockers who should be on the board for the Packers might fit better than others.

G/T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern (6-foot-7 5/8, 323 pounds; 32 3/8 arms. DNP 40. 9.66 RAS as a guard).

G/T Carver Willis, Washington (6-foot-5, 303 pounds; 32 7/8 arms. 5.11 40. 7.93 RAS as a guard).

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (6-foot-4 3/8, 314 pounds; 34 1/8 arms. 5.21 40, 9.16 RAS).

G Gennings Dunker, Iowa (6-foot-5, 319 pounds; 33 5/8 arms. 5.18 40. 9.57 RAS as a guard).

G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky (6-foot-4 7/8, 312 pounds; 34 1/4 arms. 4.93 40. 9.83 RAS).

G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame (6-foot-4 3/4, 310 pounds; 33 1/8 arms. DNP 40. No RAS).

G Keagen Trost, Missouri (6-foot-4 5/8, 311 pounds; 32 3/8 arms. DNP 40. No RAS).

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn (6-foot-5 1/8, 331 pounds; 33 1/2 arms. DNP 40. No RAS).

G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas (6-foot-4 5/8, 316 pounds; 32 3/4 arms. 5.22 40. 7.59 RAS).

G Josh Gesky, Illinois (6-foot-5 1/8, 308 pounds; 33 arms. 5.03 40. 9.62 RAS).

G Micah Morris, Georgia (6-foot-5 1/4, 334 pounds; 33 3/4 arms. 5.09 40. 9.96 RAS).

C Jake Slaughter, Florida (6-foot-4 7/8, 303 pounds; 32 1/2 arms. 5.10 40. 9.97 RAS.)

C Connor Lew, Auburn (6-foot-3 1/2, 310 pounds; 32 3/8 arms. DNP 40. No RAS.)

C Brian Parker, Duke (6-foot-5 1/4, 309 pounds; 33 1/4 arms. 5.14 40. 9.13 RAS).

C Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M (6-foot-6 1/2, 312 pounds; 33 arms. 5.00 40. 9.99 RAS at center).

C Jager Burton, Kentucky (6-foot-4 1/8, 312 pounds; 32 5/98 arms. 4.94 40; 9.88 RAS).