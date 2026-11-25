GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s not a must-win game but it’s pretty darned close.

The Green Bay Packers are 6-4 and clinging to the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams – the preseason Super Bowl favorites – are 6-4 and right on their heels. The winner of Wednesday’s made-up holiday showdown will not only have a one-game lead over the loser but also own the tiebreaker.

Here are three reasons why the Packers will lose to the Rams and see their playoff teetering on thin ice.

1. Mismatches in Key Situations

Games aren’t won on first down and they’re not decided between the 20s.

No, games are decided on third down and in the red zone. In all four areas, the Rams have enormous advantages.

When the Packers have the ball, they are 20th on third down (37.2 percent conversions) and 20th in the red zone (54.3 percent touchdowns). On defense, the Rams are second on third down (30.0 percent conversions) and fourth in the red zone (43.3 percent touchdowns).

“It’s a really sound defense, obviously,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about the Rams in those areas. “They’ve got some creatures up front that are a problem. I think they do a great job in the back end. It’s well coordinated just in terms of challenging when they play man, and then when they’re playing their soft zones, of not getting beat deep and giving stuff over the top.

“I think all in all, I just don’t see many holes and there’s not many weaknesses to the defense. I think Chris Shula does an unbelievable job coordinating that thing and putting those guys in position to be playmakers, and then they have playmakers.”

When the Packers are on defense, they are 22nd on third down (42.7 percent conversions) and 21st in the red zone (63.6 percent touchdowns). The Rams are ninth on third down (41.8 percent conversions) and seventh in the red zone (66.7 percent touchdowns).

To put a bow on it, in all four categories, the Packers are 20th or worse and the Rams are inside the top 10.

In what's essentially a must-win game, here are three reasons why the Packers will earn a critical victory over the Rams tonight.



(Opposite side of this story coming shortly.) ⬇️https://t.co/t25ekTvQDE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 25, 2026

2. Battle of the Run Games

Obviously, the matchup will not be Packers running back Kaleb Johnson vs. Rams running back Kyren Williams. But the Rams have an elite rushing attack, meaning they can mitigate the Packers’ pass rush, and the Packers have a putrid rushing attack, meaning the Rams can attack Jordan Love with little fear.

Los Angeles enters the game ranked seventh in rushing yards per game (133.0) and per carry (4.62). It has an outside chance of having two 1,000-yard rushers with Williams (616 yards, 4.4 average and six touchdowns) and Blake Corum (547 yards, 5.3 average, five touchdowns). Both rank among the top 20 individuals in rushing yards.

Williams is the proven workhorse with three consecutive seasons of 1,100-plus rushing yards and double-digits touchdowns, but Corum is the hot hand as he comes off a 100-yard game at Arizona and is on a streak of four consecutive games with a touchdown.

“Yeah, you can’t tackle them,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “That’s what they’ve shown. They’ve got really good contact balance. They’re both very strong, they’ve got really good vision, they’ve got good patience with their run scheme. I think what goes unnoticed is how they make it go with the acceleration when they need the acceleration, the hesitation when they need the hesitation to let the blocks declare.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I’ve got a high opinion of both of these guys. And they’re both weapons out of the backfield, so they can hurt you in the pass game, as well. I’m not screens; I’m talking out on routes as receivers. They’ve got really good players in a really good scheme and it’s another reason they put a lot of points on a lot of people.”

Aside from the one horrendous game against the Falcons, Green Bay’s run defense has been solid this season, though it has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (12) in the league.

The run offense is another story. The Packers are last in the league with 67.0 rushing yards per game and 3.06 yards per carry. Johnson has provided a bit of a spark but can he do enough against a Rams run defense that ranks 11th with 3.92 yards allowed per carry to give the offense necessary balance?

“We have that mindset every week to go out there and try to dominate,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald told reporters this week. “We have to go out there and do it, starting with stopping the run. We have to be able to play the run well and get them in situations where they have to pass. If we do that, we feel like we can take advantage, but we have to earn that.”

3. Rams Pass Rush

The Packers are going to be in big trouble, and Jordan Love is going to be in a world of hurt, if it becomes a pass-every-play kind of game.

The Rams will be wearing throwback jerseys to the Fearsome Foursome era. These Rams have a fearsome pass rush.

In his first game back following a two-month layoff, outside linebacker Myles Garrett had three sacks. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring, had 1.5 sacks last week. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner, who had nine sacks as a rookie alongside Donald in 2023, eight in 2024 and seven in 2025, was activated from injured reserve this week. Outside linebacker Byron Young has 5.5 sacks this season after a career-high 12 last year.

Along with defensive tackle Braden Fiske, the Rams have five players who can get after the quarterback.

“The front. That’s what stands out to you,” Love said. “Obviously, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, they’ve got a lot of good guys up front. Especially when they’re in base, you get five one-on-one blocks. They’ve got some good players over there, so that definitely stands out.

“It’s something that we talk about it all week, it starts up front. We’ve got to handle business. We’ve got to be able to block the front, give me some time and in the run game, we’ve got to be able to get hands on people, create some lanes in the run game. But I think if you look at their team, the defensive front stands out.”

Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett awaits the snaps against the Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Browns, Garrett set an NFL record with 23 sacks last season and led the league with 33 tackles for losses, including a half-sack and four pressures against the Packers.

“There’s not too many guys with his size and speed,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s got a great get-off. Obviously, his strength is as good as anybody. It’s a rare combo of size and speed.”

Green Bay allowed eight sacks last week against the Vikings. The challenge won’t be schematic this week; the Rams are only 18th in blitz rate. The challenge will be winning the individual matchups because they can’t double team everyone.

“They try to press and assert their will, and they’re looking for a game to break through that barrier, and we can’t allow that to be us,” Garrett said. “They have an exceptional quarterback in Jordan Love, who can push the ball downfield and make plays, which they’ve done pretty much all season to this point.

“We can’t allow them to be versatile with being able to [rush] on the ground and gain yards there but also push down the field with his arm. We’re going to have to make them one-dimensional and get after the passer.”

It's been almost exactly 10 years since Aaron Rodgers said the Packers could run the table.



And they did.



Maybe this year's team can run the table, too. @JacobWestendorf looks at why the Packers can win their final games.https://t.co/Adx3g95lTj — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 24, 2026

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