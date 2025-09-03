Three Reasons Why 2025 Packers Will Win Super Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his sixth NFL season, Bart Starr led the Green Bay Packers to the NFL championship. In his sixth NFL season, Brett Favre led the Packers to victory in the Super Bowl. In his sixth NFL season, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to victory in the Super Bowl.
You know who else is entering his sixth NFL season? Jordan Love.
Here are three reasons why the Packers will finally win their fifth Super Bowl and 14th NFL title.
1. Jordan Love’s Star Is Born
Jordan Love’s hype is centered on history.
First, there’s Green Bay’s quarterback history, with the illogical assumption that Aaron Rodgers became a star after he watched behind Brett Favre for three years so Love will become a star because he watched behind Rodgers for three years.
Next, there’s his recent history. In 2023, Love’s debut season as the starter, the Packers looked dead in the water with a 3-6 record. During the last seven of those games, Love threw eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
Love, of course, turned the season around. The Packers closed with six wins in their final eight games, due in large part to Love’s Rodgers-esque stretch of 18 touchdowns and one interception. His torrid streak continued with a near-perfect 157.2 passer rating in the playoff win at Dallas.
So, Love has shown he can play at an elite level for a sustained period. Now that he’s past last year’s knee and groin injuries, he will put it together for 17 games and beyond. He’s got the talent. He’s got the experience. He’s got the supporting cast.
To use Kevin Greene’s line to Clay Matthews in Super Bowl XLV, it is time.
“It’s definitely time,” Love said at the start of training camp. “Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve been a team that’s done well in the regular season. I think that’s the standard here. We’ve got to go win those games. It starts with going out and winning those games against the NFC North teams.
“But I think, obviously, building upon that, once you get into the postseason, that’s the games that matter. For us to take that next step, it’s all about the work we put in every day. I think the consistency, we’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had some high moments and we’ve had some low moments. Just trying to be as smooth as possible, as consistent as possible and keep building as the season goes on and be at our best when that postseason rolls around. …
“Once playoff games get here, putting everything into it, having that focus that when these games get here, there’s no second chances. There’s no do-overs. Every play that we haven’t hit on in those playoff games before, we’ve got to make those teams pay and be able to capitalize. So, I think it just starts with that consistency. We’re definitely trying to take that next step. That’s the focus and the goal that we talk about every day.”
2. The Offense Is Unstoppable
The great teams can win games in multiple fashions. With Josh Jacobs, the Packers showed last year they can dominate on the ground. With the ascension of Jordan Love and the addition of Matthew Golden, the Packers will show they can dominate through the air.
The Packers have too many weapons to be stopped. Maybe it won’t be like the 2011 team, which at the time scored the second-most points in NFL history, but it might not be far off the pace.
Jacobs is a certified workhorse with an uncanny ability to gain 2 or 3 more yards than the blockers provide practically every time.
Tight end Tucker Kraft ranked among the position leaders in receiving yards and yards per reception last season because he was No. 1 in yards after the catch per catch and broken tackles. The coaches rightly want to make Kraft a bigger part of the offense after he ranked only 18th among tight ends in targets.
At receiver, first-round pick Matthew Golden looks like he’ll be a legit difference-maker, whether it’s using his speed to make big plays in the deep game or the threat of his speed to create space on intermediate routes.
“He’s advanced. He was more advanced than I was a rookie,” said Jayden Reed, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. “The way he’s learned the playbook (and) the skill-set he has, he’s going to be a dominant player in this league.”
Romeo Doubs had a great camp. Reed ranked No. 1 among receivers in passer rating when targeted. Dontayvion Wicks ranked No. 4 among receivers in ESPN’s get-open rate.
Throw in a potential breakout season for third-year tight end Luke Musgrave, the midseason return of Christian Watson and whatever rookie receiver Savion Williams and second-year running back MarShawn Lloyd might contribute if healthy, this offense is absolutely loaded and is going to score points at a dizzying rate.
3. Franchise-Changing Trade Changes Everything
The Packers didn’t trade for Micah Parsons so they can maybe go 3-3 in the NFC North rather than 1-5. They traded two first-round picks and Kenny Clark and mortgaged their financial future for Parsons to help them win the Super Bowl.
“We feel like we’re going to go to the Super Bowl,” running back Emanuel Wilson said after the trade.
With Parsons, and the potential that any play could be a game-changing play, the Super Bowl seemingly is within reach.
“Oh, man, winning is everything to me,” Parsons said during his introductory news conference. “I don’t think you’re going to find a more competitive person on the team or anywhere in the NFL when it comes to anything we do. We could go out and shoot hoops, we could go out there and throw a baseball, see who can throw the hardest whether it’s miles per hour, we could go run 40-yard sprints, I’ll wait until you get tired if you’re faster than me, I don’t think you’re going to find someone that’s more competitive.”
The words are great. The production is better. The impact is even better.
Parsons has 52.5 sacks in his four seasons, with at least 12 sacks in every season. Reggie White is the only other player to start his career with four consecutive 12-sack seasons; White was seasoned following two years in the USFL.
This is an elite player entering the prime of his career. Parsons is only 26. White, who is second all-time in sacks, led the NFL in sacks during his age-26 and age-27 seasons, finished second for Defensive Player of the Year during his debut season with the Packers at age 32 in 1993, and won his second Defensive Player of the Year when he was 37 in 1998.
Bruce Smith, the NFL’s all-time leader in sacks, set his career high during his age-27 season. Lawrence Taylor, who may be the most feared pass rusher of all-time, set his career high during his age-27 season. Michael Stranhan set the NFL record of 22.5 sacks during his age-30 season. Jared Allen had 22 sacks during his age-29 season.
Among active players, T.J. Watt’s best seasons came during his age-27 and age-29 seasons. Myles Garrett had 42.5 sacks in his first four seasons and 60.0 sacks during his last four seasons.
“He can wreck a game in a hurry,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Parsons.
It’s not as if Parsons will be flying solo. His addition should create opportunities for Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Devonte Wyatt to have the best seasons of their careers. It will make life easier in the secondary.
If quarterback play is the key to winning the Super Bowl, it stands to reason that stopping quarterbacks is equally important. With Parsons, the Packers added a singular talent.
“I just know from having to game plan against him, that is something that keeps you up at night when you’re going against a player of his caliber,” LaFleur said, “and now we feel like we’ve got a lot of other pieces around him that it’s going to be that much more challenging for our opponents.”
With the potential – perhaps the likelihood – of the offense scoring a lot of points, Parsons gives the Packers football’s version of an elite closer.
“I’m going to work hard every day to prove that the Packers organization made the right decision in trusting me and I’m going to carry that with me,” he said.