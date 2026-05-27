The Green Bay Packers held their second OTA practice of the spring on Wednesday. With reporters getting their first opportunity to see the team since last year’s playoff debacle against the Bears, a familiar face watched from the side.

Edge rusher Collin Oliver, a fifth-round pick last year who played in only one game as a rookie, is dealing with a muscle strain. It’s not a hamstring injury. That’s the injury originally sustained during last year’s Scouting Combine, which required surgery and was aggravated several times before finally playing in the final game of the regular season.

This is a critical time for Oliver, who missed the entire offseason program last year. There’s a new defense to learn with coordinator Jonathan Gannon. There’s also a new opportunity on a depth chart shaken up by the trade off Rashan Gary and the free-agent departure of Kingsley Enagbare.

Another oft-injured player was a limited participant. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick in 2024 who has played in only one game in two seasons due to a long list of lower-body injuries, took part in individual drills but watched from behind the offense during 11-on-11 work.

“He’s done a nice job, but we’ve only had one practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I think the proof will be in the pudding. He’s got to show that consistently over the course of all of OTAs, into training camp, into the preseason, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

LaFleur didn’t say it, but it’s possible Lloyd’s absence from team drills on Wednesday is part of a managed comeback after not playing in a game since Week 2 of 2024. There were “no issues” following Tuesday’s practice, LaFleur said.

“I think he’s done everything he can in his power to put him in the best possible position,” he said. “He’s just going to have to go out there and prove it.”

A total of 16 players did not practice on Wednesday. Most of them were present, with several doing rehab work on the field. Among the players working with a trainer on the side were tight end Tucker Kraft and tight tackle Zach Tom, who are coming back from knee injuries, cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Domani Jackson, who are dealing with unknown injuries, and center/guard Jacob Monk, who sustained a biceps injury in the playoff game.

“Tuck looks great right now,” LaFleur said. “You want him out there. He looks so good, you want to put him out there. But, certainly, we're still early in that process and, hopefully, he'll be ready to go, either by training camp or early in training camp.”

Tom probably will not practice until the start of training camp in late July.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who was released from custody following his arrest on Tuesday , and edge Micah Parsons, who is rehabbing a torn ACL, were not present.

“Micah is doing great,” LaFleur said. “He is not here. He’ll be back here shortly.”

LaFleur said he would “anticipate” that Parsons would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. That’s no surprise based on the timing of the injury. Opening camp on PUP would allow Parsons to start the regular season on PUP. A player who starts the season on PUP must sit out at least the first four games but he can begin practicing after Week 2.

With Jacobs dealing with legal troubles, Lloyd watching from the side and Damien Martinez sidelined by an unknown injury, the Packers were down to only three running backs with Chris Brooks, Pierre Strong and rookie Jaden Nixon.

Brooks, as expected, took the first rep of periods throughout the day.

“Chris is one of those guys, whether it's offensively or wherever we need him on special teams, he fills a lot of roles for us,” LaFleur said. “We use them sometimes more along the lines of a tight end and doing some cross-sifting and things of that nature. What I love about Chris is his mentality. He's not afraid to work. He comes in every day with a great attitude, and he always gives his best effort.”

Oliver wasn’t the only 2025 draft pick whose season was torpedoed by injuries. Seventh-round offensive lineman John Williams didn’t play at all due to a back injury that kept him out of the offseason practices and training camp. He was on the field on Wednesday. During the final period of the day, he worked at left guard and center alongside some of the starters.

Packers OTAs Injury Report

Here are the players who did not practice. In some cases, the injury is not known.

Running back: Josh Jacobs (legal), Damien Martinez.

Tight end: Tucker Kraft (knee), Drake Dabney.

Offensive line: RT Zach Tom (knee), C/G Jacob Monk (bicep), G Donovan Jennings.

Edge: Micah Parsons (knee), Collin Oliver.

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt (ankle), Jonathan Ford, Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie.

Cornerback: Benjamin St-Juste, Domani Jackson, Kamal Hadden (ankle).

You could argue the Packers needed a running back, anyway, but that need might be even more acute now. ⬇️https://t.co/EdWx7Pu7ZH — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 27, 2026

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