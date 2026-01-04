Top 10 Packers in Regular Season Finale against the Vikings

We have reached the finish line. Of the regular season at least. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at US Bank Stadium for one final tune up before postseason play. When Sunday’s game ends, the Packers will wait to see if they’re heading to Chicago or Philadelphia for wild card weekend.

In the standings this game might be meaningless. For the players who are on the field? The game means much more. Each game is an opportunity to prove yourself to not just the team you’re on, but the 31 others.

With the route the Packers are taking this week, resting most of their starters including quarterback Jordan Love, there will be opportunities for players. Some of them will be attempting to make an impact in the postseason. Others will be auditioning for jobs in 2026.

We take a look at both ends of the spectrum in our weekly analysis of the top 10 Packers for the season finale.

10.) Sean Mannion

When talking about people making potential auditions this week, Sunday’s game could be a huge feather in the cap of Green Bay’s quarterback coach, Sean Mannion.

Mannion has been praised consistently by Matt LaFleur throughout the season for the work he’s done with all of Green Bay’s quarterbacks. Jordan Love just finished his most consistent season as a professional. He had a passer rating above 100 for the first time in his career.

Malik Willis was excellent last week, despite having limited time in practice to get ready, which speaks to the preparation he’s had all season long.

This week, Mannion’s biggest project of the year will make his first start for the Packers. Clayton Tune will start for Green Bay. He has not started a game since 2023 where he was under center for the Arizona Cardinals.

“I think he’s done an outstanding job,” LaFleur said on Friday.

“Talk about just ownership of the plan and command in the huddle, all the little things that are big things in terms of your ability to go out there and execute. I think he’s done an outstanding job. Sean Mannion’s put a ton of time in with him, and he’s really getting up to speed.”

Mannion has already acquitted himself well in Green Bay, but could be in line for bigger things once the season ends. The coaching staff may face some attrition at the end of the year. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has pursued jobs the last two seasons, and could look to find a job that allows him to call plays as a ways to work into a potential head coaching conversation.

He may not. In the event that there is any attrition on the offensive coaching staff, Mannion could be someone that is in line for a promotion depending how the rest of the staff shakes out.

9.) Trevon Diggs

The Packers made an out of character move earlier this week when they claimed Trevon Diggs on waivers after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Diggs comes in and is the most accomplished player of what could be the weakest link on Green Bay’s defense. The cornerback spot has been a point of contention all season, but they’ve really struggled the last three weeks without defensive end Micah Parsons.

Diggs is not the player he used to be, but he’s a former All-Pro, taking home those honors in 2021 when he picked off 11 passes.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For reference sake, 11 interceptions would be four more than the Packers’ entire team has this season, and 10 more than the cornerback group.

Is Diggs going to be ready to play just a few days after arriving in Green Bay while sleeping on Micah Parsons’ couch?

“Well, I think he’s a guy that certainly has a ton of experience and has played at a really high level,” LaFleur said.

“I have not studied him outside of the games, the game that we played against him going into the season, and I know he’s been kind of in and out of the lineup a little bit, but a guy that has incredible talent. He’s got a great ability to take the ball away and do something with it. So we’re excited to get him in here.”

If he does play, Diggs is hoping to make an impression and make his time in Green Bay last longer than just two potential games.

“I want to be here as long as they want me to be here,” Diggs said.

“For sure. You know, I like it here a lot. I’ve got relationships here already, and I would love to call this place home.”

One thing is certain, the Packers could use some help at cornerback, and notably some takeaways as postseason play nears.

8.) Jonathan Ford

Trevon Diggs was not the only new face in Green Bay this week. The Packers made a multitude of roster moves during the week, including one that brought a familiar face back home.

Jonathan Ford and his broad shoulders made the trip from Chicago back up to Green Bay to help replace some of the depth lost when Jordan Riley tore his achilles last Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ford is here to help the Packers’ run defense, which was just beaten over the head with a Derrick Henry-sized stick for 60 minutes a week ago.

“He’s been preaching opportunity since I met him,” Ford said about discussions he’s had with Demarcus Covington.

“He told me you got a big shot this week. Opportunity to go out there and show that you can help us in the playoffs and that’s all I want to do is just go and help this team as much as I can.”

Green Bay’s run defense has been good for most of the season, but is in shambles now. They will not face another team the rest of the season that is unable to run the ball. Whether they’re in Chicago or Philadelphia next week, both teams will want to pound the rock early and often against Green Bay’s front.

Ford could make an impression this week against Jordan Mason and a Vikings offense that wants to protect its quarterback as much as possible.

7.) Ty’Ron Hopper

Hopper was thought of highly enough by the front office to spend a third round pick on him two offseasons ago.

Almost two full seasons later, Hopper has yet to make a start in his career, and is buried behind Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, and Isaiah McDuffie.

The Packers will not sit all three of those guys, but there’s a good chance that Cooper and/or Walker will take limited snaps on Sunday, which paves the way for Hopper to get into the lineup.

Hopper was one of the most improved players from the end of his first season through his second training camp.

“"Hop's done a really nice job," coach Matt LaFleur said during training camp.

"He's shown a ton of improvement really in every facet of his game, on defense, on we-fense. Certainly, we always knew he was going to be a physical presence, you could see that going back to his college tape. He's got a better understanding of what is required of him for that position, he's got a great understanding of our defense and he's gone out there and put together a lot of solid performances."

He’s done some nice things on special teams throughout the year, but has not had a chance to play much on defense with the three starting linebackers staying healthy for most of the year.

Now, his opportunity to play some extended snaps on defense could be here.

6.) Emanuel Wilson

Wilson’s likely to be the starting running back this week. If the Packers are not starting Jordan Love, it feels unlikely that Jacobs will see much, if any time on the field. Jacobs is coming off his least productive game as a Packer.

Some of that was a result of how the game went, but Jacobs gained just three yards on four carries.

Jacobs has been a rock for the Packers since signing in Green Bay in the spring of 2024. He’s played hurt. He’s carried the offense. He’s done anything you could ask a player to do that has a captain’s patch on his jersey.

Now the reality is, he simply needs a break. Jacobs has been playing hurt since midseason, including missing the first meeting between these two teams on November 23.

That’s why Wilson is important this week. Both he, along with a sprinkle from Chris Brooks need to be able to carry the load for the run game this week so Jacobs can rest. With only two running backs on the roster, the Packers may not be able to afford making Jacobs inactive, but he should absolutely only be used in an absolute emergency.

5.) Bo Melton

How many snaps can Bo Melton handle?

“Time will tell. Time will tell,” Matt LaFleur said when asked if Melton could make his debut this week at cornerback.

With the potential for Trevon Diggs to make his debut this week, and the Packers adding Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad, it seems less likely than it did on Monday.

That being said, Melton is going to play a prominent role, and he’s a rolled ankle away from getting snaps on both sides of the ball this week, while taking his usual complement of special teams snaps.

“I mean, you can’t make it up, right? He’s done an outstanding job, and I think it all starts with his approach to the game, to accepting any challenge, and just attacking it head on,” LaFleur said.

“I can’t say enough great things. I know I’ve said it before, just about Bo Melton, the type of competitor he is, and just never wanting to count him out.”

Melton is one of the best stories of the season, and he has a chance to add another mark in its final chapter.

4.) Matthew Golden

The crowd surrounding Lambeau Field roared when Mark Murphy announced Matthew Golden would be the team’s first wide receiver taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

The expectations from there flew through the roof. Golden had opportunity, and was outstanding during training camp.

The regular season has not shown the same opportunity both due to injury, and the fact the Packers have so many accomplished veterans surrounding him.

It does not sound like that role is going to change anytime soon as the season comes to a close.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

“Golden’s got a really bright future, very talented, and his time will come,” Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.”

“But I think right now just with the way that room is, he’s not going to be in that premier role when the playoffs come around.”

The premier role, or lack thereof, has more to do with the way the Packers play on offense. They do not have a top receiver, and some of the guys in front of Golden are proven players. Christian Watson has been the team’s best receiver this season. Jayden Reed is the team’s best slot receiver, and they’ve shown loyalty to Romeo Doubs throughout the year.

This weekend, however, the opportunity should be there. How much any of the aforementioned players are on the field is to be determined. Golden has played with Clayton Tune before, he was a freshman at Houston when Tune was a senior.

There could be some chemistry there that picks up early and allows Golden to have his most productive game as a Packer.

3.) Collin Oliver

Green Bay’s fifth-round pick is finally set to make his debut this weekend. Collin Oliver has missed the entire season with an injury that hampered him throughout training camp, and extended into the regular season.

With the Packers needing some punch with their pass rush, there may not be a better time for the mystery box that is Collin Oliver to step onto the field.

Some of the guys in the locker room call him “Baby Micah” due to his speed off the edge.

He’s not going to make the impact that Micah Parsons did throughout the season. That would be impossible and frankly asking too much of a player stepping onto an NFL field for the first time.

What Oliver can do this weekend, however, is provide some punch to a Packers’ pass rush that has just one sack in the two games since Parsons was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

That sack, of course, was wiped off the board when Warren Brinson was flagged for grabbing Caleb Williams’ face mask.

With the approach the Packers are taking, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, and Lukas Van Ness are likely to give most of the snaps to the younger players on the roster. Oliver is one of them, and he’s likely the most interesting simply because he has not been seen yet.

2.) Clayton Tune

Clayton Tune is going to be Green Bay’s third different starting quarterback this season, taking place of Malik Willis who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The reality for Tune, however, is Sunday’s game is less about what happens during the game, as opposed to what it means for the future.

If Tune plays well, the Packers may not have to search very far to find a solution to the backup quarterback position.

“Well, I think he’s the guy that’s shown some pretty good promise in terms of what we’ve seen,” Matt LaFleur said.

“So, what an opportunity for him. I think he started one other game in his career, I want to say, so just it’s going to be a great opportunity. It’s going to be great for everybody to see what we can go out there and do.”

Standing on the other side of the line of scrimmage is a vicious Minnesota Vikings defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The odds, frankly, are stacked against Tune performing well, which would make a solid performance even more impressive.

1. ) Jordan Morgan

Speaking of performances that could inspire confidence for the future, how about Jordan Morgan?

If the Packers are starting their third string quarterback, would it not make sense to allow Jordan Morgan to start at his likely position for 2026 in left tackle?

Rasheed Walker is playing on an expiring contract, and it seems unlikely he’d get a contract extension to remain in Green Bay beyond this season.

That means Morgan, the team’s 2024 first-round pick is the natural succession plan. Morgan competed for the job at left tackle in the offseason, and acquitted himself well in training camp before losing out to Walker.

Morgan has struggled this season while playing musical chairs on the offensive line, and really struggling at guard.

Morgan was eventually benched the first time the Packers played the Vikings in favor of Anthony Belton.

Belton has started at guard ever since, and Morgan has been the starting right tackle for the last two games since Zach Tom left the December 14 game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

“Yeah, I think he’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said.

“I think he has been, especially this past game I would say, just he’s playing consistent football. I thought it’s at a winning level. He definitely looks more comfortable on the outside. Hopefully we can build upon that.”

Morgan has looked more comfortable playing on the edge, and that’s the position he wanted to play coming out of camp.

He’s going to start at one of the tackle spots on Sunday, but LaFleur would be wise to give him a shot on Tune’s blinsidee.

If Morgan plays well at left tackle, that’s something that could give the Packers a boost going into the postseason should they choose to stick with that alignment.

More likely, however, it would give Morgan a shot of confidence going into the offseason when he likely becomes the left tackle in waiting.

If he plays poorly, there are moments that can be used as correction points throughout the offseason as Morgan prepares to step in and protect Jordan Love’s blindside for the foreseeable future.