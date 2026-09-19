GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Sunday’s embarrassing Meltdown at Minnesota, the Green Bay Packers will pack their helmets, shoulder pads and a six-game losing streak for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

It’s the Packers’ longest losing streak since the 1986 season. Their five-game regular-season losing streak is the second-longest in the league behind the Colts’ eight-game skid. If the Packers were to lose to the Jets, it would be their first 0-2 start since Mike McCarthy’s first season 20 years ago.

From the fans’ perspective, it’s easy to be filled with doom and gloom. The hangover from last season’s collapse means there’s little reason to believe the Packers are capable of turning around this season. There’s no confidence in coach Matt LaFleur to make the right decisions or general manager Brian Gutekunst’s ability to make the right roster moves. Plus, two of their best players, Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs, are out of action.

However, in case you needed a reminder, the Packers were 9-3-1 and leading at powerhouse Denver last season when Parsons and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele sustained season-ending injuries. This was a championship-contending team then, and it might be now.

Here are three reasons to believe the Packers will rebound into the playoffs once again.

1. LaFleur Let Love Cook

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the Vikings on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2023, the Packers handed the keys to the offensive car to Jordan Love. In 2026, they finally let him drive the car not equipped with the driving school passenger brake.

The Packers lost, but coach Matt LaFleur let Love cook.

Love threw for 387 yards; only the Saints’ Tyler Shough threw for more yards in Week 1. It was an attack-attack-attack game plan. Love took a pounding behind an ill-prepared offensive line, but he delivered a league-high seven completions of 20-plus yards.

Christian Watson had a huge game. Matthew Golden had a big game. Tucker Kraft made three downfield catches in his return.

“As an offense, that’s what we always talk about. We’re hunting those explosives,” Love said this week. “I think we did a good job in the game. I think there’s still a lot more explosives out there, some missed opps we had, and that’s the unfortunate part. …

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays, and that’s the exciting part. We’ve got to stick with it, keep leaning on some of the stuff we did good, but we want to be an explosive offense. Obviously, we’ve got to make defenses pay when they give us the right look.”

If Josh Jacobs isn’t going to be on the field, this is the way. Sure, a better running game would be good for Love’s health, but the only way for the Packers to survive on offense is to give Love the franchise Ferrari rather than the driver’s-ed car with LaFleur’s foot hovering over the brake.

2. X-Factors (Almost) Everywhere

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a touchdown during the second half against the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers just need to stay afloat to start the season. Once Micah Parsons returns, the Packers will have a game-changing player at almost every position.

Jordan Love, obviously, is that player at quarterback. Christian Watson, obviously, is a game-breaker at receiver. Tucker Kraft is an elite tight end. Parsons is a cream-of-the-crop player on the edge. There is an obvious strength in numbers at defensive tackle. Edgerrin Cooper is a game-wrecker at linebacker. Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are an elite tandem at safety.

The Packers, clearly, need to be better on the offensive line. Health and continuity will go a long way toward getting that done. So will not having to face Brian Flores’ defense in Minneapolis. Cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse played well against the Vikings; the eventual return of Parsons will make their lives easier. The passing game was explosive. The tackling was excellent.

There really are some encouraging building blocks if you can turn a blind eye to the final 20 minutes of the game.

I never quite know what to make out of social media. From comments, I'd guess you all think the Packers suck. Maybe that is the consensus. Or not. So, how many wins: — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 18, 2026

3. Three-Quarters of the Way There

In Week 16 of last season at Chicago, the Packers took a 16-6 lead with 20 minutes to go. In the playoff rematch at Chicago, the Packers led 21-3 at halftime and took a 27-16 lead with 6 1/2 minutes to go. On Sunday, the Packers took a 22-10 lead with 20 minutes to go.

The Packers lost all three games. In horrific fashion.

There are no columns in the standing for three-quarters wins. You either win or you don’t. But it’s not as if the Packers aren’t competitive. It’s not as if they’re being outclassed.

Yes, the Packers have to finish. That’s the most obvious thing on earth. The Packers have been three-quarters good. Now, they have to be good for four quarters to turn frustrating losses into celebratory wins.

“As a team, we have to finish,” cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “That’s been the talk all year, but you got to show it. You can’t just talk about it.”

Added receiver Jayden Reed: “We’ve been preaching it, but we’ve got to put it into action. So, whatever we do, we’ve just got to finish.”

As former Packers coach Mike McCarthy loved to remind a much younger version of myself, “Stats are for losers.” He’s right. But the Packers went into Minnesota and outgained the Vikings 419-239.

“Obviously, it wasn't enough to get the job done last week,” Christian Watson said on Friday. “I know we got all the guys to do it. Obviously, we saw glimpses of it last week. But we got to find a way to be even better to win football games.”

The defense exited Week 1 ranked second in the league with 3.92 yards allowed per play.

“I think the first thing I learned is just who we can be, who we have the capability of being when we’re consistent,” Evan Williams said of his Week 1 takeaway. “I feel like those first few drives, we did a good job with our play style – coming out, setting the tempo, being physical, fast. Felt like guys were flowing to the ball. When we’re doing that, we’re having successful drives – three-and-outs, picks, making plays.

“I feel like that should give us all hope for what we can be. Now, the next step is making it consistent – showing up every drive, even when it’s late in the game, being able to see that adversity and make your last drive as good as your first. But didn’t really learn anything. It’s the same general group of guys but, at the same time, I feel like guys know what we’re capable of and it’s just about putting it together for four quarters.”

Somehow, the Packers must break their nasty habit of collapsing down the stretch. Heck, if not for a questionable penalty by Xavier McKinney, the Packers might have broken that habit with Williams’ end-zone interception.

They’ll give it another shot on Sunday against the Jets. One key fourth-quarter completion by Jordan Love or a pivotal fourth-down sack by Edgerrin Cooper could be the finishing touch needed to start the Packers on their drive to the playoffs.

The Packers’ injury report suggests a player will be making his NFL debut at the Jets. Plus, ZBB is questionable. How’s he feeling after Week 1? ⬇️https://t.co/2J0GsZ3FMN — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 18, 2026

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