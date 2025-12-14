Laugh at Bill’s Week 15 NFL Predictions, Including Packers-Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four in a row to move into first place in the NFC North. The Denver Broncos have won 10 in a row to move into first place in the AFC.

In what obviously could be a preview of the Super Bowl that will be played in exactly eight weeks, there will be a lot at stake in Sunday’s clash of the titans in Denver.

That’s especially true for the Packers. Green Bay enters Sunday with a half-game lead over the Bears in the NFC North. It’s also a half-game behind the Rams in the race for homefield advantage. However, based on the likely results of the rest of the week, a loss by the Packers wouldn’t just send them behind the Bears in the division. It would send them all the way to seventh place in the conference.

Who will win this enormously important game?

Packers-Broncos Prediction

In big games, the team with the better quarterback tends to win. That was apparent last week against Chicago. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes and led the Packers to the go-ahead touchdown. Caleb Williams had the Bears in position to steal the win but threw a bad interception in the final moments.

The Packers have the advantage this week, too. Love is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Of the 29 quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 200 passes, he’s fourth in passer rating, seventh in yards per attempt and ninth in completion percentage. He’s tied for third in touchdown-to-interception ratio with 22 TDs and four picks.

His counterpart, Bo Nix, hasn’t had nearly the same level of success. He’s 24th in passer rating, 25th in yards per attempt and 21st in completion. He’s thrown 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, there is some kryptonite. The Broncos have the best pass rush in the NFL, and it’s not even close. They are on pace to tie the single-season record for sacks. They have 120 quarterback hits. The Seahawks are second with 101 and the league median is 74.

Green Bay’s offensive line has been fine but it hasn’t been as dominant as past seasons. Love has been a lights-out quarterback from a clean pocket but not under pressure. Statistically, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s one of the worst in the league in passer rating and completion percentage. The Broncos have the ability to do to the Packers what they’ve done with everyone else, and that’s stop the run on first down and pressure their way off the field on third down.

The progress seen of late must continue against the Broncos. Right guard Anthony Belton and center Sean Rhyan, who are learning on the fly, must have their best games of the season to prevent Zach Allen from wrecking the game , and left tackle Rasheed Walker is going to have his hands full with premier pass rusher Nik Bonitto.

On the other side of the ball, Denver’s running game has struggled. Green Bay’s run defense, which got pushed around by the Bears during the second half, must show up in a big way so the pass rush can get after Nix.

Ultimately, the combination of altitude, crowd noise and pass rush will be too much to handle.

Prediction: Broncos 20, Packers 17.

Last week’s prediction: Packers 24, Bears 17.

Season record: 8-4-1.

NFL Week 15 Predictions

The big NFC game this week is Lions (8-5) at Rams (10-3). An upset win by the Lions would help the Packers inch closer to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Thursday’s game: Buccaneers over Falcons.

Sunday’s early games: Bears over Browns, Bengals over Ravens, Texans over Cardinals, Jaguars over Jets, Chiefs over Chargers, Patriots over Bills, Giants over Commanders, Eagles over Raiders.

Sunday’s afternoon games: Broncos over Packers, Rams over Lions, Panthers over Saints, Seahawks over Colts, 49ers over Titans.

Primetime games: Cowboys over Vikings, Steelers over Dolphins.

Last week: 9-5.

Season: 137-71-1.

Predicted NFL Standings After Week 15

Based on the predictions above, here’s how the NFC playoff chase could look by the time the Cowboys and Vikings walk off the field on Sunday night.

1. Los Angeles Rams: 11-3.

2. Chicago Bears: 10-4.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-5.

4. Carolina Panthers: 7-6.

5. Seattle Seahawks: 11-3.

6. San Francisco 49ers: 10-4.

7. Green Bay Packers: 9-4-1.

---

8. Detroit Lions: 8-6.

9. Dallas Cowboys: 7-6-1.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-7.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News