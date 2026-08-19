Welcome Back: Everything I Saw From Practice 13 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a good time.

Left guard Aaron Banks (knee), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee) and rookie cornerback Domani Jackson (core) took part in their first 11-on-11 reps of training camp on Tuesday. Plus, running back Josh Jacobs, who had been sidelined since Family Night by a groin injury, returned to practice.

“It felt good just being out there with the guys. Just happy to be able to move around and play some football today,” Hargrave said.

Also, Lukas Van Ness was back after missing a day with a shoulder injury.

Here is everything you need to know about the 13th practice of Packers training camp. We’ll keep rolling with the injury news.

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New injuries: Edge Nyjalik Kelly (knee).

PUP: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Old injuries: S Javon Bullard (foot), edge Dani Dennis-Sutton (illness), T/G Darian Kinnard (ankle).

Returned to practice: RB Josh Jacobs (groin), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder).

Not listed here are the players who took part in team drills for the first time. One of them is cornerback Domani Jackson, a sixth-round pick. He missed all of the offseason practices following core-muscle surgery and is finally fully integrated with the team.

Packers CB Domani Jackson took part in team drills for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/qqMxsyxF51 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 19, 2026

“It’s exactly how I dreamt it,” he said. “It’s been the longest wait of my life so far. Again, I’m happy to get back out there. I’m here to prove a point.”

Van Ness missed one day and certainly wasn’t rusty with several pressures of Jordan Love.

“It’s going good,” he said. “It was just a little something that I had irritated last and had it irritated again earlier this week. Just working through it day to day but it was good to get back on the field again.”

Transaction

With Kelly and Dennis-Sutton out, the Packers claimed edge Arden Walker off waivers from the Vikings

Which Unit Won the Day?

Here’s a first during training camp: The offense was on a heater and scored its first clear-cut win of training camp.

It was a pass-centric practice. The running plays didn’t accomplish much but Jordan Love and Matthew Golden were rolling.

“I felt good today,” Love said. “Yeah, I would say you know it’s up there with one of the better days. I think just as far as execution-wise, making plays, but it felt good today. I think it’s good stuff to build on.”

The only blemishes – and they were big ones – was the No. 1 offense (led by Love) and the No. 2 offense (led by Taylor) failed to get into the end zone with their 2-minute drills. For the starters, Love’s pass to Christian Watson was deflected by Edgerrin Cooper and intercepted by Zaire Franklin.

“Coop made a great play,” Franklin said. “The ball was in the air, and X (Xavier McKinney) is a good teammate. He let me catch it.”

Play and Player of the Day

Packers Play and Player of Day: Unstoppable Star at Practice 13 of Training Camp ⬇️https://t.co/mKHjv8qk8F — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 18, 2026

Training Camp Lineup Notes

– The No. 1 line consisted of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Aaron Banks, center Sean Rhyan, right guard Jacob Monk and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele. That might be the Week 1 unit. Banks played his first 11-on-11 reps of the summer so split time with rookie Jager Burton.

– With No. 1 nickel Javon Bullard out again with a foot injury, Kitan Oladapo once again was the first choice in the slot. Kamal Hadden, though, got plenty of work with the starters.

– For the most part, the No. 1 corners were Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse. There was quite a bit of rotating at one point, though, with Benjamin St-Juste, Carrington Valentine and even rookie Domani Jackson getting some run with the starters.

– It’s anyone’s guess on who will be the primary defensive tackles. At one point, the base defense had penetrating Devonte Wyatt joining nose tackles Jonathan Ford and Nazir Stackhouse. Just about everyone is getting time with the starters.

– Undrafted rookie Dillon Wade had been taking the No. 2 reps at left guard. With the return of Banks, Wade was relegated to the third unit. At one point, undrafted rookie Josh Gesky – who had been locked in at right guard – took the snaps at left guard.

Big Plays from Training Camp

– The Packers have some ballers among their young receivers. During one-on-ones, J. Michael Sturdivant beat Benjamin St-Juste on a fade for a touchdown. A few plays later, Will Sheppard beat Keisean Nixon on a jump ball for a touchdown. Both passes were thrown by Jordan Love. Later, Sheppard roasted Shemar Bartholomew for an easy touchdown from Love.

– Love tried to hit Kaden Prather in the end zone but safety Tra Fluellen made a leaping interception.

– This was a great sequence. First, Skyy Moore used a wicked move to beat Xavier McKinney – McKinney wound up on the turf – for a touchdown. On the final play of one-on-ones, McKinney was on Moore like white on rice and intercepted Love.

- During the one-on-one pass-rush drill, Hargrave beat up on Jager Burton. The 33-year-old had missed most of camp but looked like he was in midseason form against a promising rookie.

“I do the little things with my eating, my recovery,” he said. “Just being locked in with the plays and listening to V.O. and D.C. (defensive line coaches Vinch Oghobaase and DeMarcus Covington). Just kind of preparing myself for all these moments that are about to come.”

– Moving into team drills, the first play was a handoff to Pierre Strong, who did what he does best: find a cutback lane and break off a nice gain. On the next play, though, he wasn’t looking for Tyrod Taylor’s checkdown.

– On the next play, Arron Mosby and Jaden Crumedy had a tackle for loss against Jaden Nixon. Crumedy is having a really good camp.

– As referenced in the Player of the Day story, Matthew Golden had a monster day. On the first play for the starters, he beat Keisean Nixon on an out. A few plays later, it was Love to Golden on a quick post.

“As a rookie, it’s tough,” Love said. “He did a lot of good things, but I think there was some times where he figured out and went back and watched the film of ways he can win on routes versus different looks and some of the things he can try, and I think now he’s going out there and putting it all together right now, so it looks great.

“I’m excited to see him when we get to the season. He’s making plays. We all know what he can do when the ball’s in the air, the types of catches he can make so I think for him, it’s just understanding how to run routes a certain way, how to get open, the timing. He’s doing a great job.”

The Packers knocked it out of the park in free agency in 2019 and 2024. 2025? Not so much. So far, it's been two costly blunders. ⬇️https://t.co/MWL6wtXXmh — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 18, 2026

– Keisean Nixon came out with some fire. He was hitting everyone in sight, including a swing pass to tight end Josh Whyle. He also snuffed out an end-around to Savion Williams.

– MarShawn Lloyd’s cutback run was stuffed by edge Brenton Cox, who might have forced a fumble that was recovered by rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan.

– Whyle struck again, beating Cox – who had dropped into coverage. Tucker Kraft was fired up and came running down the sideline to celebrate. Shortly thereafter, Whyle beat Lukas Van Ness for a catch.

– After missing a day, Van Ness stuffed Strong for a loss of about 5. On the next play, McClellan and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie stopped a run at the line.

– With the starters back on the field, Van Ness stormed past Burton to pressure Love into a throwaway.

– Kyle McCord fired one over the middle to Savion Williams for about 15 yards. A few plays later, with McCord drifting backward while under pressure, he went to Williams again, who plucked one just before hitting the grass. In between, he had to throw one away later while pressured by Cox and safety Murvin Kenion III.

– In the starters’ 2-minute drill, the scenario was a 21-18 game and the offense starting at the 30 with 1:10. The drive started with Love firing one up the seam to Christian Watson for 24. Next, it was Love to Golden on an in for 15 to the defense’s 31. Love’s next pass hit Whyle right in the hands but – perhaps feeling oncoming safety Evan Williams – but the ball was dropped.

Completions to tight end Drake Dabney and receiver Bo Melton picked up the first down at the 18. After an incomplete pass, Love went over the middle to Watson, but the ball was deflected by Edgerrin Cooper and intercepted by Zaire Franklin.

Trey Smack got the kick the field goal, anyway, and he was good from 43.

– The No. 2s had the same 2-minute scenario. On the first play, Tyrod Taylor went deep up the right sideline. Kenion made a beeline to the ball but Williams made an incredible leaping catch for 34. The next play was an incomplete pass to Skyy Moore, who was hit by Kamal Hadden. A pass thrown behind tight end Messiah Swinson and a checkdown to Pierre Strong set up Smack for a 47-yard field goal, which he missed wide right.

– Nobody is taking it easy on Tucker Kraft. To start the next period, he caught a pass and was hit by Nixon and Franklin. (Franklin hit him again later, too.) Nixon broke up a pass to Golden one play later.

– Love took a deep shot to Bo Melton, who was running a corner route to the pylon, but McKinney was in great position to prevent the completion. Melton suffered a stinger while trying to make a diving catch..

“I’m going to see right now but it looks like it’s a precaution,” he said. “I just landed on it funny trying to dive for it. You know how that happens. We all fall on the ground.”

– On the Play of the Day , which was the one-handed touchdown to Kraft, Barryn Sorrell might have beaten Anthony Belton for a sack. Later, on a third-and-6, Arron Mosby probably had a sack against John Williams. In between, big Jonathan Ford swallowed up Jaden Nixon in the backfield.

– On fourth-and-2, Loved a pass to Golden against Kitan Oladapo for a first down; Warren Brinson supplied the pressure.

– Love’s final two plays were near the goal line and produced touchdowns to Whyle and Isaiah Neyor.

– The practice ended with three runs for a first down by Strong, including a toss to the left that he finished by putting his shoulder into safety Mark Perry’s chest. The offensive sideline was fired up about it. Later, Ford struck again for a loss of 4 against Nixon. That set up third-and-14, with Jaylin Simpson breaking up a pass while Brinson pressured Taylor.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

With that, there are two open practices left in training camp.

The team will practice on Wednesday, with that one closed to the fans. The team will travel to Denver on Thursday to play the Broncos at 8 p.m. (Central) on Friday.

The starters are expected to play in the game.

“I think it’ll be good to be able to get out there,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Team we played last year, I’ve seen some of the stuff they did last week. They played a good amount of their starters, as well. So, it’ll be good to be able to go out there and play against them.

“We’ll see how much we play; I’m not sure yet. Like you mentioned, this being our last test, game reps before Week 1. It’ll be good to go out there and have another test, see some new looks, see some new coverages, and make sure everything’s on point going into the season.”

The team will practice in front of the fans on Monday and Wednesday; the latter is the joint practice against the Cardinals.

The Last Word

Goes to linebacker Zaire Franklin on the importance of running back Josh Jacobs.

“I feel like Josh, quite frankly, is the engine of that offense. I feel like having a tough-style running back that you have to earn a tackle every single time (is important). He’s the type of guy that – I know from experience – you have to make that decision if you want to keep hitting him in the fourth quarter. And I feel like when you got a guy like that just continuing to push the ground game, that opens up every single thing on that offense. I feel like having a guy like Josh on our team is what makes the offense special, honestly.”

Packers Play and Player of Day: Unstoppable Star at Practice 13 of Training Camp ⬇️https://t.co/mKHjv8qk8F — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 18, 2026

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