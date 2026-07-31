What Are Packers’ Super Bowl, NFC North Odds at Start of Training Camp?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. The latest betting odds are tepid on the Packers making history in 2026.

At FanDuel Sportsbook , the Packers are +2200 to win the Super Bowl. That’s tied for 14th overall and ranks sixth in the NFC. Here’s how it shakes out:

Los Angeles Rams: +550

Buffalo Bills: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1100

Baltimore Ravens: +1200

Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers: +1600

New England Patriots: +1700

Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles: +1800

Denver Broncos: +1900

Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans: +2000

The Packers and Dallas Cowboys are +2200. The Chicago Bears, who won the NFC North due in large part to a banquet of turnovers, are only +2700 due to the expectation of some regression. The Minnesota Vikings are +4500.

What does that mean if you’re not into gambling? By implied probability, +2200 means the Packers have a 4.35 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Speaking of +2200, those are Jordan Love’s MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook . That’s tied for 12th. The Bills’ Josh Allen (+650), the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (+860), the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+900) and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford (+900), the reigning MVP, are the favorites. The Bears’ Caleb Williams is among the other players ahead of Love at +1500.

How about the NFC North, which the Packers haven’t won since 2021? To win the division (the odds aren’t posted on the FanDuel site but you can find them here ), the Lions are a solid favorite at +150. They are followed by the Packers at +270, the Bears at +320 and the Vikings at +470.

The Packers are a slight favorite to reach the playoffs.

While expectations are muted for the Packers after a third consecutive seventh-seed season and no major additions to the roster, the team (of course) likes its chances.

“I really like our group of guys,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the start of training camp. “I like the individual components and the talent that we have, and I think what they’re capable of is all the things we want to accomplish. Teams win championships; individuals don’t. They got to come together – health obviously is a big part of that – but they got to come together and they got to do a lot of the things that maybe we didn’t do at the end of the year: finishing game, situational football. They got to come together and be really good in those areas.

“That takes time, it takes work. You got to have some lucky bounces along the way, as well, with health and different things. But I really like the group.”

Last year, expectations weren’t especially high at this point, either, but everything changed with the trade for Micah Parsons. Who knows, perhaps there’s one more noteworthy move left in Gutekunst’s holster.

“Roster building is 365,” he said. “Where our team is right now, what it’ll be Game 1, what it’ll be Game 8 and so forth, we’ll see, but I like the group. I like the way they work. They’re good guys that approach it the right way. I like our locker room.”

With a knock on the podium, he continued, “Not to go Ted Thompson, but hopefully we can get out of it [training camp] without anything [big injury-wise]. But I’m excited for the year, excited to see what they can do, but there’s a lot of work ahead.”

The Packers opened as 1.5-point favorites for Week 1 at Minnesota and that remains the line, even after the Vikings’ additions of receiver Jauan Jennings and linebacker Jamal Adams .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Day 2 of Packers training camp is complete.



What happened today?



Quite a bit. Here's the Player of the Day, Play of the Day, the winning unit, injury updates, lineup combos, big plays and more. ⬇️https://t.co/FEhUDOOHtu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 30, 2026

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