‘What Argument Is There’ for Christian Watson Over Romeo Doubs? Here Are 10

In Part 5 of a series of Super Bowl LXI road maps , Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame tackled the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a third consecutive playoff berth but a “crushing” wild-card loss to the rival Bears.

While praising the combination of coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love, Verderame wondered, “is there enough around them to not only get back to the postseason but make a real run at a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since the 2010 season?”

That’s a fair question. The roster built by general manager Brian Gutekunst has a lot of good players, and good players win games. But do they have enough great players – the type of players needed to win a championship?

One personnel question pondered by Verderame was the decision to let Romeo Doubs go in free agency but give Christian Watson a contract extension.

“Essentially, the Packers chose Watson over Doubs, something that could prove to be a mistake,” he wrote.

Doubs, who has been the more reliable player, signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Patriots in free agency. It includes $35 million guaranteed, including his salaries for 2026 and 2027. Watson, who has been the more explosive player, signed a four-year extension worth $92 million. It includes $31 million guaranteed. With a $13 million roster bonus in 2028, the reality of the contract is it’s two years and reassess.

“If Gutekunst had preferred to, he could have traded Watson and the one remaining year on his contract for a mid-round pick before signing Doubs to the exact figures New England agreed to. This would have netted the Packers an extra choice and kept the more reliable player.”

Verderame laid out the statistical comparison to support his thesis.

A second-round pick in 2022, Watson has played in 48 games and caught 133 passes for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns. His catch rate was 58.6 percent and his success rate was 52.4 percent.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Doubs played in 59 games and caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. His catch rate was 64.1 percent and his success rate was 54.1 percent.

“What argument is there for Watson being a better player? It’s tough to make it,” Verderame said.

Actually, it’s an easy argument. Or, rather, easy arguments.

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during minicamp. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One: Verderame’s point on draft-pick compensation is null and void. The Packers almost certainly will get a fourth-round compensatory pick in next year’s draft after losing Doubs. The Packers might have done slightly better by trading Watson.

Two: Watson is the type of player you want leading a position group. He’s talented, yes, but he’s also unselfish and willing to do the dirty work. He’s a team player. Doubs, of course, was suspended for a game in 2024 for skipping a practice.

“I think he’s definitely deserving,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Watson’s extension. “He embodies what we want to be about. I think he’s a team-first kind of guy. Never once over the course of four years have I ever heard him complain about not getting the ball. He does all the little things the right way.

“I think he handles himself the right way, he’s a great teammate, he busts his butt every day when he comes in the building, he does all the dirty work in the run game. So, I was super-fired up for him.”

Three: Verderame focused on some important stats but ignored others. For his career, Watson has averaged 17.0 yards per catch and 10.0 yards per target compared. Those numbers rank second and fifth, respectively, in the NFL among the 176 receivers targeted at least 50 times the last four seasons. That’s considerably better than the 12.0 yards per catch and 7.6 yards per target for Doubs. Those figures rank 101st and 98th respectively.

Four: For their careers, Watson has a slightly higher passer rating when targeted. Last season, though, it was Watson by a much wider margin. Of the 78 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, Watson was third in passer rating when targeted at 122.6 while Doubs was 14th at 110.1.

Five: It’s not just catching the football. When Watson was on the field last season, the run game was 0.11 yards per play better and the pass game was 0.80 yards per play better. When Doubs was on the field, the run game was exactly even and the passing game was a surprising 0.20 yards worse.

That’s a trend for Watson. The run game was 0.33 yards per snap better in 2024, 0.75 yards per snap better in 2023 and 0.37 yards per snap better in 2022.

Six: Watson is more of a field-tilting player, Part 1. In regular-season play Watson has six games of 100-plus yards. Doubs has zero.

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Seven: Watson is more of a field-tilting player, Part 2. Watson has 14 plays of longer than 40 yards, including six touchdowns. Doubs has one play of longer than 40 yards.

Eight: Doubs had a career-high 724 receiving yards last season. Watson just missed his career high last season with 611 yards. However, that came over 10 games, meaning a 17-game projection of 1,039 yards.

Nine: Watson dominated from the slot last season. Of the 68 receivers targeted at least 19 times in the slot (Watson’s number), he was first with a 150.8 passer rating when targeted, second with 20.2 yards per catch and second with 3.55 yards per route, according to PFF.

Ten: Watson, predictably, is a better deep threat. He’s also better after the catch. He’s got better hands, too; Doubs, surprisingly, ranks 165th in drop percentage, according to Stathead.

Doubs is a solid receiver, to be sure. As coaches like to say, a player’s greatest ability is his availability. Doubs has played in 11 more games than Watson – an enormous advantage in any comparison.

“I feel like that’s the main thing everyone wants to see, obviously, including myself, is just a full season of it,” Watson said during the minicamp. “So, that’s my goal going forward is just to put myself in the best position to stay healthy throughout the entire season. Get a full season of that across 17 games-plus.”

While injuries have been a theme, Watson’s big-play production and leadership correctly were the tipping points in which receiver the Packers decided to keep and which to let go.

“It comes down to just the little things, the details,” Watson said. “The way you do everything is the way you do anything. Just continue to have that same mindset going forward, not letting any of that make me complacent or change who I am. It’s not going to, so just find a way to continue to be the best teammate possible, be the best player and the best person all the way around. It’s going to be the same way for me.”

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