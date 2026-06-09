PFF’s All-Packers Team of Last 20 Years Shows Glaring Problem

To mark its 20 years of collecting NFL data, Pro Football Focus is posting all-star teams for every roster.

For the Green Bay Packers , most of the selections were obvious.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest of all time.

At receiver, Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings were young standouts for the Super Bowl XLV winners, and Davante Adams emerged as a Hall of Fame talent.

When running back Aaron Jones was released after seven seasons, he was one of the NFL’s all-time leaders in yards per carry.

The offenses might have run through Rodgers, but they were powered by a brilliant offensive line. David Bakhtiari was a Hall of Fame-level left tackle, and Josh Sitton, Corey Linsley and T.J. Lang formed an unparalleled interior.

The Super Bowl team boasted Cullen Jenkins at defensive tackle, Clay Matthews on the edge and a secondary that included Charles Woodson, Tramon Williams and Nick Collins. Jaire Alexander was a no-brainer at cornerback.

Safety Adrian Amos, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and linebacker Desmond Bishop made the team, too, because they each had one excellent season at positions where the Packers lacked sustained excellence.

Green Bay Packers All-PFF Team: The best players of the past 20 years 🧀https://t.co/HoQz9RrjuK — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2026

The problem with PFF’s team is the problem with the team that will line up for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.

Where are the great players?

It’s a point mentioned by PFF’s Nathan Jahnke.

“While the Packers have reached the playoffs in all three seasons since the Rodgers era ended, they have also fielded one of the NFL's youngest rosters during that span,” he wrote. “As a result, few current players accumulated enough production to make this team.”

The only 20-year-team selection who’s on the 2026 roster is tight end Tucker Kraft. The 12-player roster on offense includes one quarterback, one running back, three receivers, two tight ends and five linemen. Kraft and Jermichael Finley were the choices at tight end; between Finley and Kraft, the Packers didn’t have any good tight ends.

Kraft is an exceptional player who is expected to get an enormous contract extension even while coming off a torn ACL.

However, other than Kraft, Micah Parsons, who the Packers acquired in a blockbuster trade, and Xavier McKinney, who the Packers signed in free agency, Green Bay’s roster is filled with good-but-not-great players.

Quarterback Jordan Love is an above-average starter but will need to do better in big games before he can move into that tier of truly great quarterbacks.

Running back Josh Jacobs is a workhorse running back capable of grinding out the tough yards but lacks the explosive, game-changing gear to be considered elite.

The Packers are betting everything on Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden as the headliners in a leaner-but-maybe-meaner receiver corps. None would be considered a go-to player like Adams or Nelson, though.

The offensive line is one enormous question mark. The unit’s best player, right tackle Zach Tom, is coming off a season-ending knee injury and played more than 30 snaps in only nine games.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) pressures Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt, has averaged less than 380 snaps in his four seasons. He’ll be joined by a past-his-prime veteran (Javon Hargrave) and an unproven rookie (Chris McClellan).

The best edge player, Parsons, is coming off a torn ACL and will miss a big chunk of the first half of the season. The second-best edge player, Lukas Van Ness, has 8.5 sacks in three seasons.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had a relatively quiet rookie year but probably isn’t far removed from supplanting Campbell and Bishop as the team’s best linebacker of the last two decades. The success of this year’s team might depend on it.

General manager Brian Gutekunst remodeled the cornerback room but still might go into the season starting Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. Neither of those players would have sniffed the field for the Super Bowl defense that featured Woodson, Williams and Sam Shields.

An argument could be made that McKinney’s work in two seasons should have given him the nod over Amos’ solid four-year run with the team.

For this year’s Packers to finally get over the seventh-seed hump to win the NFC North, get a home playoff game and perhaps go on a postseason run, some great players must emerge from the team’s long list of solid starters.

After a big step in Year 3, can Love hit the next level this season? Will one of the receivers emerge as a go-to -player? After showing some promise as half-year starters, can Sean Rhyan and/or Anthony Belton emerge as powerhouse starters at center and right guard, respectively? Will Jordan Morgan thrive or struggle to survive at left tackle?

On the other side of the ball, can Wyatt stay healthy and become a consistent game-wrecker after showing flashes? Will defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon unleash Cooper? Can rookie Brandon Cisse emerge as the desperately needed stopper at corner? Can Evan Williams take another step to give the Packers two great safeties?

Good players make good teams. Great players make great teams. The potential of the young talent must become production.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER