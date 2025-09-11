What Thursday’s Roster Moves Mean for Packers-Commanders Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made three roster moves on Thursday in anticipation of Thursday night’s big game against the Washington Commanders.
Here’s what those moves mean.
Elevated: OT Brant Banks
With starting left guard Aaron Banks and starting right tackle Zach Tom questionable due to injuries, undrafted rookie offensive tackle Brant Banks will be active for the first game to provide depth up front.
Tom (oblique) and Banks (ankle/groin) were injured during the second half of Sunday’s victory over Detroit and would not have practiced this week. If they are inactive for Thursday night, the Packers would have been down to the projected lineup of left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Jordan Morgan, center Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Darian Kinnard, with first-year guard Donovan Jennings and rookie tackle Anthony Belton as the only backups.
With Brant Banks, at least the Packers, in a worst-case scenario, would have eight linemen.
Brant Banks is an intriguing prospect. At Rice, he started 13 games at left guard in 2023 and 12 games at right tackle in 2024. For the Packers, he played nothing but left tackle during training camp and the preseason.
Tom is the Packers’ best lineman. If he is inactive, Kinnard, a fourth-year player who has three Super Bowl rings, would be making his fifth NFL appearance and second NFL start. Most of his snaps have come at right tackle but he’s also played right guard.
“Felt comfortable,” Kinnard said on Tuesday. “Been in the league for now going on four years. The more positions you play, the better opportunity you have at other places, regardless of where it’s at. It felt comfortable being at right tackle and I’ve been getting reps. When they came here, that’s what they wanted me to get ready for.”
It’s possible the short week will be too much to overcome for Tom and Banks, meaning two-fifths of the starting line could be out for a matchup against the Commanders, who gave up only six points last week after playing in the NFC Championship Game last year.
“We’ll give them all the way up to gametime to see where they’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly, two guys that have a lot of experience. We’ll just see where we’re at.”
Elevated: CB Micah Robinson
Cornerback Micah Robinson made the initial 53-man roster but was released a day later so the team could sign veteran linebacker Nick Niemann. Robinson was re-signed to the practice squad and is up for a second consecutive week.
This was a no-brainer after the team’s No. 4 corner and special-teams ace, Bo Melton, was ruled out with a shoulder injury on Wednesday. Plus, cornerback Nate Hobbs, a projected starter at the start of training camp who missed most of camp and all of the preseason following knee surgery, was inactive last week and is questionable on the injury report.
A source thought there was a good chance Hobbs would play, at least in a limited role, against the Commanders, though how he feels during pregame would be the deciding factor.
Injured Reserve: DE Brenton Cox
Brenton Cox was the fifth defensive end following the Micah Parsons trade but suffered a groin injury during his eighth snap against Detroit. He would not have practiced this week.
Going on injured reserve means he will miss at least the next four games.
Cox’s injury opens the door for Barryn Sorrell. A fourth-round pick, he suffered a knee injury on special teams during the second preseason game and missed the rest of camp. He practiced last week but was inactive against Detroit.
The Packers will go into Thursday’s game with Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Parsons, Kingsley Enagbare and Sorrell as the five ends.
Commanders: Two Moves
The Commanders elevated former Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. Washington’s usual punter, Tress Way, has a back injury. If Way winds up being inactive, Wishnowsky is a strong backup plan with career averages of 45.6 yards (gross) and 40.7 yards (net) for the 49ers the past six seasons. He had 11 inside-the-20 punts last year and zero touchbacks.