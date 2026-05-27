With OTAs Kicking Off, These Four Packers Could Wind Up on Trade Block

Goodness knows, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has a little Monty Hall in him. Gutekunst is always willing to make a deal, and it could be no different during the three months spanning the start of OTAs this week to the end of training camp in August.

Here are four players who could be on the trade block before the regular season kicks off.

TE Luke Musgrave

In 2023, the Packers drafted Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round, with Musgrave rolling to a win in the position battle. However, Musgrave sustained a lacerated kidney in Week 11 of his rookie season against the Chargers. Kraft answered the knock of opportunity and hasn’t looked back.

Musgrave has had chances to regain a significant role. Kraft missed the 2024 offseason following a torn pectoral, but Musgrave couldn’t take advantage. Kraft suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 of last season. Again, Musgrave couldn’t take advantage.

In 24 games the past two seasons, Musgrave had 31 receptions for 297 yards and zero touchdowns. In eight games last season, Kraft had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

With Kraft recovering from the ACL, Musgrave will get another long look as the team’s No. 1 tight end throughout the offseason and perhaps into training camp and the preseason. That gives him yet another opportunity to show he can be a difference-making player.

College scouting reports stick with a player. Maybe there’s another team that needs a tight end that believes it can get Musgrave back to the player who showed such promise as a rookie.

“I know I’ve talked a lot about this in here,” position coach John Dunn said. “At the tight end position, it’s really three phases, right? You got pass protection, run blocking, which you mentioned, and the pass game.

“With those, there’s one glaring that stands out from a productivity standpoint, which are catches at the end of a game. But it’s so much deeper than that in terms of how you can affect the game in a positive way; some of those, which go maybe unnoticed. There’s a lot of ways in which, ‘Man, this area has gotten so much better.’ It may not be obvious to the world but makes a big difference for us.”

Kraft and Musgrave are set to enter the season on expiring contracts. Extending Kraft, presumably, will be a priority, a reality that will leave Musgrave in limbo.

LB Isaiah McDuffie

The move to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon means only two off-the-ball linebackers in the base defense compared to three in Jeff Hafley’s old 4-3 scheme.

That means the Packers might be a bit overloaded at linebacker, depending on how the depth develops. Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin will be the starters. Former third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper is waiting in the wings. If Hopper shows he’s ready for primetime and one of the bottom-of-the-depth-chart players rises up, McDuffie and his expiring contract could be available.

With three consecutive seasons of more than 80 tackles, he could be a plug-and-play performer for a team in need of reliable depth.

CB Carrington Valentine

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) is tackled by Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A seventh-round pick in 2023, Valentine has outplayed his draft slot by starting 30 games in three seasons. While he went from two interceptions in 2024 to zero in 2025, he allowed only a 56.4 catch percentage in 17 games, according to Pro Football Focus.

You could do worse at cornerback. You also could do better, which is why the Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round and Domani Jackson in the sixth round.

Because he’s played so much, he received a nice bump in pay from the league’s Proven Player Escalator. Rather than a base salary of about $1.22 million for his final season under contract, he’ll play for about $3.67 million. That’s a lot of money to keep on the bench, if Valentine were to lose his job, but not much money to pay for a team in need of a veteran cornerback.

K Lucas Havrisik

There aren’t enough competent kickers to go around. The Packers drafted Trey Smack in the sixth round this year. Unless he kicks himself in the shins rather than kick the ball between the uprights, he will be the team’s kicker this season.

Havrisik is no chump, though. He made a 61-yarder against Arizona last season. If Smack and Havrisik exchange booming field goals all summer and through the preseason, Havrisik could be a man in demand.

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