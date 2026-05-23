Big Names But Big Questions at Linebacker Before Start of Packers OTAs

The Green Bay Packers’ new linebacker depth chart is as sturdy as it gets. With Edgerrin Cooper, they might have a field-tilting star. With Zaire Franklin, they’ve got a sage, sturdy veteran. With Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper, they’ve got established and promising depth.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t considerable questions to be answered up and down the depth chart. The path to answering those questions will begin when four weeks of offseason practices begin with the start of OTAs next week.

In Part 8 of our position previews, here’s a look at the linebackers.

Packers Linebackers Depth Chart: Starters

Edgerrin Cooper: After a blockbuster rookie season, Cooper in 16 games last season finished second on the team with 118 tackles. He added four tackles for losses, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He had five games of 10-plus tackles and eight tackles with two for losses at Denver but also had only three tackles in 68 defensive snaps in the overtime loss at Chicago.

Zaire Franklin: Unable to re-sign leading tackler Quay Walker, the Packers pivoted to Franklin, who they acquired by trading Colby Wooden to the Colts. A seventh-round pick in 2018 who will turn 30 on July 2, Franklin in four seasons as a full-time starter finished with 167, 179, 173 and 125 tackles.

Packers Linebackers Depth Chart: Backups

Isaiah McDuffie: In former coordinator Jeff Haflely’s 4-3 scheme, McDuffie was the third starter. He had 97 tackles in 17 games (all starts) in 2024 and 92 tackles and the first interception of his five-year career in 17 games (12 starts) last season. He will provide steady, experienced depth with 80 games and 38 starts under his belt.

Ty’Ron Hopper: Hopper was a third-round pick in 2024. He played 18 snaps on defense as a rookie and 126 last season, when he started two games and had 24 tackles. He added an interception in the playoff loss. With one fewer linebacker on the field in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s 3-4 scheme, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Hopper will grab.

Nick Niemann: Niemann signed with the Texans last offseason but didn’t make the team. The Packers pounced and got an ace on special teams. In seven games, Niemann had 11 tackles on the kick-coverage units. That put him on an incredible pace before he suffered a torn pectoral. He returned for the playoffs and had two tackles. The Packers re-signed him before free agency .

Kristian Welch: The native of Iola, Wis., and lifelong Packers fan re-signed this offseason in hopes that the third time will be the charm . In six seasons, the former undrafted free agent has played 1,473 snaps on special teams and 99 on defense. He had three tackles on special teams in eight games last season. He’ll turn 28 on Sunday.

T.J. Quinn: Quinn was one of Green Bay’s undrafted rookies who received a big contract . Quinn had a predraft visit after a senior season that included 95 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for losses and two interceptions. “If you hit somebody hard, they’re going to feel that,” he said in 2024. “And then that next play, they’re going to be worried about you and not even thinking about what they’ve got to do.”

What We Know: Edgerrin Cooper Could Be Star

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper tackles Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edgerrin Cooper’s rookie season really was one for the ages. As a second-round pick in 2024, he led all NFL linebackers and all NFL rookies with 13 tackles for losses. He was the only player in the NFL and the only rookie since 2000 with at least 75 tackles (77), 13 TFLs (13), three sacks (3.5), one interception (one), one forced fumble (one) and one fumble recovery (two).

Most of that big-play production disappeared last season, though. While his total tackles (including special teams) went from 87 to 118 and he forced two fumbles, he had a half-sack and four TFLs.

Cooper is one of the team’s best players. The Packers under coordinator Jonathan Gannon must put Cooper in position to be great.

“I think Coop is a great player,” new linebackers coach Sam Siefkes said. “I think he’s had a great first couple of years. Since I’ve been here, he’s done an excellent job of competing, working hard, obviously taking to the coaching points that we’ve been talking about in the meetings. … I’m excited about all those guys coming together. And Coop’s just a part of that puzzle.”

What We Don’t Know: Will Zaire Franklin Be Star, Too?

In 2024 with the Colts, Zaire Franklin was a second-team All-Pro. It wasn’t just his NFL-high 173 tackles. He added two interceptions and five forced fumbles. He added 3.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses. The seven turnover plays are almost as many as Quay Walker (four in four seasons) and Edgerrin Cooper (four in two seasons) have combined in their careers.

In 2025, he had 125 tackles, zero interceptions, one forced fumble, two sacks and seven tackles for losses.

Not that Colby Wooden was great, but the Packers traded their best run-defending defensive tackle for a linebacker who will turn 30 before training camp and whose impact-play production fell off a cliff.

“We drafted Zaire when I was the DB coach there (with the Colts),” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “Kind of like (Javon) Hargrave, team-first guy, tough as nails, very smart. Obviously, has had a very productive career. I’m excited to really have him.”

What’s New?: The Coach

As part of the new defensive coaching staff, Sam Siefkes is the linebackers coach. He is a native of Oconomowoc, Wis., and spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Before then, he was on Mike Zimmer’s staff with the Vikings and Jonathan Gannon’s staff with the Cardinals.

He might not be in Green Bay if not for a decade-old fib .

“I don’t know,” Siefkes said. “I mean, I probably would have been a high-school teacher and a high-school coach, honestly. I knew I wanted to coach. I didn’t necessarily know the level at that time.”

Marlon Jones Jr. wasn’t supposed to have signed with the Packers. His oncologist said as much after he was diagnosed with stage-3 lymphoma.



“I don’t believe in coincidence,” his mom said. “And somehow, some way, this team had one (roster) spot left.”https://t.co/aWjVfBw6u0 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 22, 2026

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