Packers 2025 NFL Schedule: Leaks, Updates, Primetime Games
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers know their opponents. On Wednesday, they’ll learn when they’ll play them with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule.
Here’s what we know so far.
Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7, 3:25 p.m., Fox)
Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday night, Nov. 10, ESPN)
Week 16: at Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20, Fox)
No matter the order, the Packers will face a challenging schedule.
Packers Home Schedule
That’s especially true at home. Along with the Lions, Vikings and Bears from the NFC North, the teams that reached the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, will visit Lambeau Field from the NFC East, as will the powerful Baltimore Ravens and explosive Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC North, and the Carolina Panthers, who finished third in the AFC South.
Packers Road Schedule
The slate of games away doesn’t appear to be as challenging. Along with the Lions, Vikings and Bears, the Packers will visit the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants from the NFC East, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers from the AFC North, and the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, the third-place finishers from the NFC West and AFC West.
The game at Pittsburgh could be against Aaron Rodgers.
Strength of Schedule
No matter how you slice it, this will be a challenging road to the playoffs.
By the old-school method of determining strength of schedule for the upcoming season by adding up the records from last season, the Packers will play the fifth-toughest slate of games. That’s a byproduct of playing six games against the NFC North, the two NFC East powerhouses and the rugged AFC North.
By the new-school method of determining strength of schedule by using sportsbook-projected win totals, the Packers will play the 10th-toughest schedule, according to Sharp Football.
Elite Quarterbacks
A challenging schedule and elite quarterbacks go hand in hand. Just look at the quarterbacks coming to Lambeau Field, highlighted by the top three in passer rating.
Lions: Jared Goff finished second in passer rating, completion percentage, passing yards and yards per attempt and fourth in touchdowns.
Ravens: Lamar Jackson arguably should have won his third MVP after leading in the NFL in passer rating, yards per attempt, touchdowns per attempt and yards per rushing attempt.
Bengals: Joe Burrow single-handedly kept them in the hunt despite a horrendous defense. Burrow finished first in passing yards and passing touchdowns and third in rating.
Eagles: Jalen Hurts finished fifth in passer rating and eighth in completion percentage. He threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for 14.
Commanders: Jayden Daniels won Rookie of the Year by finishing 10th in passer rating and sixth in completion percentage. Plus, he trailed only Jackson in yards per carry.
Plus: The Bears’ Caleb Williams and the Panthers’ Bryce Young were No. 1 overall picks, and the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy lost just one game as a starter at Michigan.
No Games Outside the United States
While international games will be a part of the routine for the Packers, they’ll stay in the United States for all 17 games this season.
The Packers, of course, lost to the Giants in England in 2022 and the Eagles in Brazil in 2024. Not only did they lose the games, their starting quarterback was injured in each.
“The reality regarding international games is that it is a huge priority for the league, and we need to get used to playing them,” Packers President Mark Murphy wrote in his Murphy Takes 5 column. “At minimum, we will be playing an international game every other year.