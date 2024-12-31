Packers’ 2025 Schedule Almost Complete
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ 2025 schedule won’t be finalized until Week 18 is complete, but it is just about set in stone.
Next season, the NFC North will play the NFC East and AFC North. For the Packers, they will host the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders from the NFC East and the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC North.
That’s four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Entering Sunday’s final games, Jackson is No. 1 in passer rating, Burrow is third (and first in touchdowns), Hurts is sixth and Daniels is ninth.
With six games against the NFC North and four games apiece against the NFC East and AFC North, that leaves three games, and that’s where there’s one last piece of uncertainty.
The third-place Packers will visit the third-place team from the NFC West (the Arizona Cardinals) and the third-place team from the AFC West (the Denver Broncos).
They also will face the third-place team from the NFC South at Lambeau Field. That will be either the New Orleans Saints (5-11) or Carolina Panthers (4-12).
Here is the list of opponents.
Packers Home Games for 2025
NFC North: Detroit Lions (14-2), Minnesota Vikings (14-2), Chicago Bears (4-12). The NFC North is the only division in which three teams have 11-plus wins.
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), Washington Commanders (11-5). The Eagles are the NFC East champions and the Commanders have wrapped up a wild-card berth.
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens (11-5), Cincinnati Bengals (8-8). The Ravens lead the division and the Bengals are making a late push for the playoffs.
NFC South: Third place. The Saints are 5-11 and in third place and the Panthers are 4-12 and in last place. If the Saints lose at the Buccaneers and the Panthers win at the Falcons, third place would be decided by the common-games tiebreaker.
Packers Road Games for 2025
NFC North: Detroit Lions (14-2), Minnesota Vikings (14-2), Chicago Bears (4-12). How dominant has the division been this season? The teams have a combined 43 wins, including 39 from the top three teams. The next-best division is the AFC West, with the four teams combining for 38 wins.
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (7-9), New York Giants (3-13). When’s the last time the Packers beat a top-tier team? Last year’s playoff win at Dallas. New York was 0-8 at home until upsetting the Colts on Sunday.
AFC North: Cleveland Browns (3-13), Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6). The Browns went from 11-6 last year to this year’s disaster. The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003.
NFC West: Third place. The Arizona Cardinals (7-9) are locked into the No. 3 spot.
AFC West: Third place. The Denver Broncos (9-7) are locked into the No. 3 spot..
Big Challenges
- The Packers will have nine games against playoff teams (Detroit and Minnesota twice, along with Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Denver/Cincinnati).
- The Packers must fix their pass defense this offseason. Of the top 11 in passer rating, the Packers will face the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (first), the Lions’ Jared Goff (second), the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (third), the Vikings’ Sam Darnold (fifth; if he re-signs), the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (sixth), the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (ninth) and the Steelers’ Russell Wilson (11th).
- In terms of points scored, the Lions are first, the Ravens are third, the Commanders are fifth, the Bengals are sixth, the Eagles are seventh, the Vikings are ninth and the Broncos are 10th.
- In terms of points allowed, the Broncos are third, the Steelers are fourth, the Ravens are seventh and the Browns are 10th.
