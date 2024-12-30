Stock Report: Packers Comeback Falls Short in Minnesota
The Green Bay Packers were looking for a signature win when they invaded Minnesota’s US Bank Stadium.
Instead of a signature win, they played a game that has become their signature style in games against NFC contenders.
Drops. Penalties. Missed opportunities. Turnovers.
Their stars, who had played so well in a six-game stretch since the bye week, played poorly.
As a result, the Packers faced a 20-3 deficit early in the third quarter. They were doubled up in yards and first downs in the first half. A trend that has plagued them all season long.
A comeback effort was made, but it was too little, too late as Sam Darnold iced the game with a third down conversion to Cam Akers
The Packers have dropped to 11-5, and the stock report for this week resembles one of a team that played as poorly as Green Bay did for three quarters.
This week, we’ll start with that side of the coin.
Falling
Super Bowl Contender Status
This isn’t meant to be dramatic. This isn’t meant to be fatalistic.
It’s just reality.
The Packers have played five games against teams with a better record than them.
They’ve lost all five.
They’ve lost two by double digits.
They’ve dug a hole in all four games against divisional opponents.
Reality is pretty sobering at this point for a Packers team that came into the year openly talking about making it to and winning the Super Bowl.
With the way they’ve played against anyone that resembles a contender, how can there be any confidence in this team to win one game on the road against a playoff team, let alone the three it would require to get to New Orleans?
The ceiling for this team looks to be the same as it was a year ago. A divisional round exit, and another offseason where the team searches for answers to get back to the Super Bowl.
Jayden Reed
With Christian Watson on the sideline, the Packers needed one of their other pass catchers to step up in his absence.
Jayden Reed would have been a popular choice to do just that. He’s the team’s leading receiver in terms of yardage on the year.
Instead, Reed was one of the reasons that Green Bay’s passing game struggled as much as it did.
In the first half the Packers were facing a fourth down in scoring territory.
Instead of kicking a field goal to make the score 7-6, LaFleur was aggressive and went for it to try and extend the drive.
Protection held up, and Love threw a pass that did hit Reed in the hands.
Reed did not make the catch, and was charged with a drop, something he’s struggled with all season.
Could the pass have been better? Sure.
Does Reed still need to catch the ball? Yes.
Reed has been productive this season, but has not taken the leap into stardom that some projected coming into the year.
Without Watson on the field today, that’s what the Packers needed Reed to be.
He was not, and the offense suffered as a result.
Jordan Love
Jordan Love was given a $220 million contract extension this offseason for games like this one.
It was not to beat the druthers of the AFC South or undermanned teams like the iteration of the New Orleans Saints they faced before Christmas.
It was to beat Philadelphia, Detroit,, and Minnesota. Other contending teams.
Love and the Packers are now 0-5 against those teams this year, being swept by both of their division rivals, and losing opening weekend against the Eagles.
Love played poorly against Detroit at Lambeau Field. He started poorly at Ford Field.
He played poorly against Minnesota at Lambeau Field. He started poorly at US Bank Stadium.
Noticing a trend?
Love and Green Bay’s offense can continue to say they’ll correct their mistakes, but the reality is they have not done that in the games that will define their season.
The other reality is that Love cannot be outplayed as drastically as he was by Sam Darnold.
Love did not reach the century mark in passing yards until midway through the fourth quarter.
Sam Darnold was well over 300 yards passing by that point.
Darnold has had a great season, but he’s former first-round bust.
Love was given the keys to a franchise located in a city named Titletown.
At least partially due to the quarterback, it looks like the ceiling of this team is a Divisional Round exit.
Josh Jacobs
The last two weeks, Josh Jacobs helped set the tone for the Packers in a positive manner.
He carried his team down the field on drives that ended in touchdowns.
This week? He helped set the tone in a negative way.
The Packers took the ball first and were attempting to take Minnesota’s crowd out of the game.
Instead, they helped put US Bank Stadium at a fever pitch.
Jacobs’ third carry of the game was a fumble forced by Jerry Tillery and recovered by defensive back Cam Bynum.
The Vikings did not score off of the turnover, but it was the first of many mistakes the Packers would make in the first half.
This is a troubling trend that has existed under LaFleur since he became the Head Coach in 2019.
The stars of the team have not risen to the occasion too often.
Whether it’s a Davante Adams drop, an Aaron Jones fumble, Aaron Rodgers not playing up to his standard, or in today’s case a Jacobs fumble, it was the continuation of that trend.
Pass Rush
With an undermanned secondary, Green Bay’s pass rush was going to be a big part of slowing down Minnesota’s offense.
They came into the game boiling hot, living in the backfields of the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks in their previous two games.
Today’s game against Minnesota saw them return to a frustrating form that they’ve taken for most of the year.
Karl Brooks sacked Sam Darnold in the first half, but it was a byproduct of coverage.
That’s about the only time that the Packers were able to make Darnold uncomfortable.
Otherwise, he was comfortable in the pocket and able to shred an undermanned secondary with his bevy of talented pass catchers.
The pass rush has had these issues in too many big games this year. This is a group that has had a lot of investment put into it. Too often, they’ve fallen short in games where the team needed them the most.
Rising
Carrington Valentine
Minnesota was leading 20-3 when Sam Darnold was looking for a knockout punch.
He threw a deep corner route to tight end TJ Hockenson when Valentine jumped looking to make a play on the ball.
He skied for the interception and returned the ball deep into Minnesota territory.
He did fumble on the play, but was saved by the heads up hustle of Karl Brooks.
That big play set up Green Bay’s offense to cash in with their first touchdown of the day, a two-yard plunge by Jacobs.
Valentine had zero interceptions last year as a rookie, but now has two in his last three games. He’s an ascending player as Green Bay makes its push toward the playoffs.
Edgerrin Cooper
If it weren’t for Edgerrin Cooper, where would this Green Bay defense be?
Cooper has been a machine at making plays in opposing backfields, and continued that trend today.
He had four tackles for loss, and some impressive open field plays on Aaron Jones in the open field.
How many times have we seen Jones make linebackers miss with ease when given a 1-on-1 opportunity?
Cooper is not there yet, but he has a chance to be a star at linebacker.
On a day where little went right for the Packers, having Cooper in the middle of the field was a boon for Jeff Hafley’s crew.
Karl Brooks
Brooks had two big plays in the game. One was traditional when he sacked Sam Darnold on a drive that ended in a Minnesota field goal.
The other came on Valentine’s interception. Brooks continued to hustle during Valentine’s return and saved a big play for Green Bay.
Jalen Nailor, who had a big day as a receiver, almost made a play as a defensive back when he knocked the ball loose from Valentine.
A free first down was not to be for Minnesota’s offense, thanks to Brooks’ hustle as he dove on top of the ball.