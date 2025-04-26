Packers Add Three Defensive Linemen in Day 3 NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The first two days are in the books, and who loves anything more than a good mock draft?
The Packers have been surprising over the first three days of the draft.
They have not added a single player to their defense. Instead, Brian Gutekunst has drafted two wide receivers, and an offensive lineman.
All three players could contribute in 2025, but will certainly have their roles take center stage in 2026.
The third day of the draft is about adding competition to the roster and value on special teams.
Occasionally, teams are able to find a diamond in the rough. Just last season, Evan Williams was the team’s most impactful rookie not named Edgerrin Cooper, and he was a fourth round pick.
Using the Pro Football mock draft simulator, here is what we were able to come away with to try and find some value for Green Bay.
Round 4, Pick 124: Josh Farmer, DL, Florida State
While the Packers are clearly looking to add size on their offensive line, the defensive side of the ball is a little more curious.
TJ Slaton was allowed to leave without much of a fight from Green Bay.
They did have Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams in on a predraft visit, but they were unable to pick him.
Would they have done so if he were available in the second round? We’ll never know.
Typically, the Packers have avoided the body type of Slaton on their defensive lines, which makes players like Kentucky’s Deone Walker a consideration, but ultimately he loses out to Florida State’s Josh Farmer.
From a ceiling standpoint, there may not be a defensive lineman with a higher ceiling than Farmer.
He's 305 lbs. with 35-inch arms.
He’s not consistent, which is why he’s available at this point of the third day of the draft, but he’s a good lottery ticket to buy with some of the improvements the Packers need to make on their defensive line.
With Devonte Wyatt likely getting a contract extension, and Kenny Clark under contract, the eed along the defensive line in the present and future was lessened, but we’re happy to add Farmer to the rotation here.
Round 5 Pick 159: Fadil Diggs, edge, Syracuse
For all the talk about rushing the passer with four guys, Gutekunst has not added a single player to his defensive line this offseason.
The belief is that growth from the players within the building will help take Green Bay’s pass rush to new heights.
Still, the Packers need depth and competition along their edge rushing room, and Diggs is someone they’ve shown interest in during the predraft process.
He led Syracuse with 14 TFLs and 7.5 sacks in 2024.
He could be competitionin his rookie season with Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby, both of whom finished the season with the team last year.
As a second-year player, he’d be in line to replace some of the snaps that will be left behind by Kingsley Enagbare, who likely will be allowed to leave via free agency at the end of the 2025 season.
Round 6, Pick 198: Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU
One theme that emerged from the first three days of the draft was that the Packers were targeting players that had been in Green Bay on a visit during the predraft process.
Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton, and Savion Williams all took predraft visits with the team.
They hosted Elijah Roberts in April as well.
Roberts’ role in the NFL could be a little unclear, but he has the versatility to move up and down the defensive line.
He could be a similar type of player to Karl Brooks, who played on the edge in college, but has mostly been an interior rusher in the team’s subpackages in the NFL.
Brooks will enter a contract year in 2026, so adding some competition at the back of the defensive line room makes some sense.
Round 7, Pick 237: Jacob Bayer, C, Arkansas State
Sticking with the theme of taking players that have been in Green Bay on a visit already, we grab the second offensive lineman of the weekend with Arkansas St center, Jacob Bayer.
Bayer is one of the best stories from this draft cycle.
He returned from an ACL injury in just five months, and played well enough to be a consideration to get drafted.
The Packers likely brought him in to ensure they were comfortable with his knee, but they could use some insurance at center.
Elgton Jenkins will be the center next year. He could be on his way out the door with a cap number set to skyrocket.
Even if he isn’t, the Packers don’t have a true backup center on this roster they feel they can trust.
Jacob Monk appeared to fall out of favor at the end of last season. Moving Zach Tom should not be an option any longer.
Bayer, if nothing else, is another guy the Packers know due to the extra homework they’ve done on him, and he’s a culture guy.
Round 7, Pick 250: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
We are following a few trends with this pick.
Marshall was a predraft visit, which would mark Green Bay’s sixth choice that came from that list of 30 if this simulation were to play out.
A late selection of a cornerback would also follow last season’s trend.
A year ago, when we were all screaming about cornerbacks, the Packers did not take one until the seventh round when they took Penn State’s Kalen King.
King did not make the roster, and never saw any snaps of significance.
This year, we’re all screaming about cornerbacks again with Jaire Alexander likely out the door whether it’s today or sometime in the near future.
Again, Gutekunst has not added a cornerback of significance in the draft, signaling they likely like their trio of Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine enough to play a game with them if they had to play on Sunday.
Marshall has experience, playing more than 2,400 snaps in his career, and adds competition to the back of the cornerback room, which is barren at this point.