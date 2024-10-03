Packers Thursday Injury Updates: Starters Return But Noteworthy Absences
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three Green Bay Packers starters returned to practice on Thursday but starting receiver Romeo Doubs and rising rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper did not practice.
Doubs was not spotted inside the Don Hutson Center and did not go out to the Clarke Hinkle Practice Field.
Cooper, who played a career-high 21 snaps against the Vikings on Sunday, rode a stationary bike inside the Hutson Center but stayed inside.
Cooper was limited participation at practice on Wednesday with a hip injury.
A second-round pick after an All-American final season at Texas A&M, Cooper missed Family Night and the entire preseason with a hip injury. Between defense and special teams, he had four tackles in three of his four games, including against the Titans, when he had a half-sack, and against the Vikings, when he had his first full tackle for loss.
“He didn’t play in the preseason, so this is his first go-around,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said after Wednesday’s practice. “From that first game out in Brazil, I think he’s progressed each week. I see a lot of progress in him just in the uptake of the system. He’s working really, really hard, doing as much extra as he can.
“I think he’s an explosive athlete. He’s a lot of fun to be around. The more you’re around him, you enjoy that time. He’s a guy that works really hard. Even in the drill work, the individual work, I see progression and improvement from him every day. He’s working at it.”
If Cooper is out, the Packers would be back to their veteran trio of Quay Walker in the middle and flanked by Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson.
Receiver Christian Watson (ankle), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day.
“It sucks,” Love said of Watson’s injury, “but it’s that mindset – next man up. We’ve got a deep receiving room and a lot of those guys have had tons of reps and game experience, so I’m confident they’ll be ready.”
Three starters returned.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was inactive against the Vikings with a groin injury, was back for the full-pads practice.
Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who took part in the pre-practice stretch on Wednesday but stayed inside, is battling an injured toe.
Left guard Elgton Jenkins, who was out on Wednesday with a knee injury, was back as well. On Wednesday, he said the injury would not be an issue for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cornerback Carrington Valentine was back for a second consecutive day after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
“That’d be huge just for our overall depth, but I do think CV’s got a high ceiling,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’re all excited about the progress we saw him make throughout the course of the offseason. I know he missed most of the preseason and, obviously, going out here [with the injury], that’s not ideal. But I think he was playing some good ball and we can’t wait to get him back.”
The Rams have their own injury problems, with receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve, receiver Cooper Kupp out with an ankle injury and tight end Tyler Higbee on the physically unable to perform list.
This story will be updated following the release of the injury reports. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle), DT Kenny Clark (toe).
Limited: LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), QB Jordan Love (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle).
Rams Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle).
Limited: DE Larrell Murchison (forearm), CB Darious Williams (hamstring), WR Demarcus Robinson (hip).
More Green Bay Packers News
Brayden Narveson remains confident | Packers dodge bullet with Christian Watson | Davante Adams next-team odds | Packers-Rams Wednesday injury report | Packers-Rams: What channel and what to know | What’s next at kicker after workouts? | On SI NFL power rankings | Consensus NFL power rankings | Packers at Rams matchups | Packers working out veteran running backs | Rams crushed by injuries | Three Overreactions