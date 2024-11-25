Packers Beat 49ers: What Happened? What's Ahead?
Josh Jacobs ran for three touchdowns and Jordan Love passed for two, and Green Bay’s defense kept Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers offense in check as the Packers took care of business at home with a 38-10 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Here’s a look at what happened and what’s ahead with a short turnaround to a Thanksgiving night matchup against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Three Keys
Packers defense: The Packers' defense delivered a stellar performance, allowing just 241 yards against what had been one of the NFL’s most explosive units but played without quarterback Brock Purdy.
Aside from one lull late in the first half, the defense played with intensity and discipline from start to finish, forcing three turnovers that helped bust open the game.
Key playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were effectively neutralized, a testament to the Packers' defensive game plan. McCaffrey was limited to just 31 yards on 11 carries, while Samuel managed only a single catch for 21 yards.
Running game: Green Bay’s ground game dominated. The Packers pounded out 169 rushing yards, with Josh Jacobs leading the charge with 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Whether it was grinding out tough yards between the tackles or breaking free for big plays, like he did at the start, Jacobs set the tone for the offense.
San Francisco simply had no answer for his relentless energy and ability to find the end zone, as he kept the chains moving and the scoreboard lighting up. This performance not only showcased Jacobs' elite talent but highlighted the Packers' commitment to a balanced attack that has been a key to their success.
No turnovers: Jordan Love finally put an end to his interception streak, which dated back nine games to last season, and delivered a composed performance. Love threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over.
Aside from a near-interception to Christian Watson, Love’s decision-making was sharp, and he spread the ball effectively to keep the offense moving. Ending the turnover streak felt like a turning point for Love, who has largely kept the ball out of harm’s way the last two games.
Play of the Game
With Green Bay clinging to a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter, safety Xavier McKinney grabbed his seventh interception of the year.
That turnover, with McKinney returning it 48 yards to the 49ers’ 26-yard line, shifted the momentum entirely in Green Bay’s favor, with Josh Jacobs punching it in from the 1 to extend the margin to 24-7.
In the second half, the defense kept the pressure on, forcing two more turnovers and flying to the football in one of their best performances of the season.
Player of the Game
Josh Jacobs delivered a dominant performance, notching his third career three-touchdown game.
Jacobs joined Aaron Jones (2019 at Dallas) as the only Packers players with 100-plus rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the same game since the start of the 2000 season. He carried the ball 26 times for 106 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry while consistently gaining the tough yards.
Jacobs' knack for finding the end zone gave Green Bay the edge in a critical matchup. Whether he was powering through tackles or grinding out tough yards to extend drives, he set the tone for the offense. His standout performance is a testament to the importance of a strong running game, especially in the cold, gritty battles that define late-season football.
Playoff Standings
With their win, the Packers improved to 8-3 and stayed in sixth place in the NFC playoff standings. With the Commanders getting upset by Dallas, the Packers have a 1 1/2-game lead for sixth place.
Green Bay still has key matchups ahead, including Thanksgiving night against Miami (5-6), which has won four in a row, and the Detroit Lions (10-1) the next two weeks.
Here’s a look at the NFC playoff standings.
1. Detroit Lions: 10-1
2. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-2 (at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night)
3. Seattle Seahawks: 6-5
4. Atlanta Falcons: 6-5
5. Minnesota Vikings: 9-2
6. Green Bay Packers: 8-3
7. Washington Commanders: 7-5
---
8. Arizona Cardinals: 6-5
9. Los Angeles Rams: 5-5 (vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night)
10. San Francisco 49ers: 5-6
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-6
Looking Ahead
The Packers will face the Dolphins on Thursday night, fresh off Miami’s dominant 34-15 win over the Patriots.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was electric, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, while Jaylen Waddle had his best game of the season with eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.
For the Packers, the defense shined against the 49ers, forcing two fumbles, grabbing an interception and recording two sacks. Jordan Love threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball to seven different targets.
While the Dolphins rank only 23rd with 19.5 points per game, they have scored 29.0 points per game in Tagovailoa’s five games back from a concussion.
With their 38-point outburst, the Packers are up to seventh with 26.2 points per game.
Defensively, the Packers are 10th with 20.3 points allowed per game and the Dolphins are 11th with 21.5 points allowed per game.
This matchup could come down to how well the Packers’ defense handles Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ explosive passing attack.
