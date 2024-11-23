Packers’ Christian Watson: ‘I’m Going to Get What I Deserve’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the showdown loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson caught three passes for 37 yards. That came on the heels of four receptions for 39 yards against Jacksonville and one catch for 9 yards against Houston.
In his first eight games, Watson had less than 15 yards in four.
So, passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable struck up a conversation with the talented third-year receiver.
“I said to Christian, ‘Man, you’ve been getting open, and we’ve got to find a way to get you the ball,” Vrable recalled this week during a break in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“I was like, ‘It’s part of my job when you’re open to continue to find ways.’ He’s genuine, he’s worked for where he got. And his words to me were, ‘I’ll get what I deserve.’”
What did he mean by that?
The 25-year-old’s maturity showed with his answer.
“You get what you put in,” Watson said on Friday. “I think at the end of the day, from a money standpoint when it comes to getting paid and a stat standpoint, I know that in the long run that I’m going to get what I deserve out of this game in terms of what I’m going to put into it.
“You don’t always see those results immediately. Sometimes, you’ve got to see the results with a different lens in terms of what you’re getting out of it. But it’s not as specific as you think. I just know that when I look back, whenever I’m done with this game, I know I’m going to have got what I deserve out of it.”
Watson looked like the Packers’ Next Great Second-Round Receiver as a rookie in 2022, when he dominated down the stretch with eight touchdowns in the final eight games.
Stardom has been elusive, though.
During an injury-plagued second season, Watson caught 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in nine games in 2023.
This season, Watson has been healthy other than missing the Rams game with what looked like a potentially major ankle injury against the Vikings. In nine games, Watson has caught 20 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.
Vrable sees the big picture. Just as importantly, so does Watson.
“The game against the Colts, when Josh Myers was throwing up on the ball, Christian was 4 yards behind the guy,” Vrable said. “Then if you watch Detroit two weeks ago, Christian was 4 yards behind the corner, and we threw it to J(ayden) Reed. I think he starts to realize and feels more comfortable in his own skin that, just because the results aren’t there, does not mean the product is not that.
“The majority of times, everybody bases it off of your stat line and your touchdowns, but what did you do for the offense and our team to help us win? Did you block? Did you run good routes? Did you not have mental errors? I think that’s when you really start to build the confidence in yourself and be comfortable with your not having results or results, because you know you’re doing your job or what we’re asking you to do and you’re doing it at a high level, and he’s done that.”
The victory at Chicago showed Watson’s high level. He was targeted four times and caught them all for 150 yards. His spectacular 60-yard catch in the fourth quarter helped win the game.
After the game, quarterback Jordan Love said the team coming out of the bye made it a point to get Watson more involved.
The payoff was obvious.
Opportunities are what have held Watson back from a stats perspective. According to Pro Football Focus, 90 receivers have been targeted at least 30 times. Watson ranks third with 19.2 yards per catch, 16th with 2.31 yards per route and third in contested-catch rate (80.0 percent; 8-of-10). He has not dropped a pass.
“That’s literally how this league works,” Vrable said of Watson’s “I’ll get what I deserve” comment.
“I think that’s where he feels more comfortable. Obviously, if we’d have thrown four of those and he caught all four, everybody around the league would be talking about him. Sometimes it happens randomly when you don’t think it is, and that’s what happened last week for him.”
There, obviously, are different ways to handle limited opportunities. Watson handled it by working. By honing his craft. By staying positive and seeing the big picture.
Is that difficult?
It’s not as if Watson’s skill-set has deteriorated. It’s not as if he’s been in and out of the lineup. Deep into his third season, a second contract – whether it’s a contract extension with the Packers or in free agency – isn’t too far over the horizon.
“No, honestly,” Watson replied. “I’ve been through much worse in my life than not getting the ball as much as I would hope for. We’re a winning football team and we’ve got everything ahead of us in terms of what we want to accomplish as a team. I’m in a good spot, regardless.”
