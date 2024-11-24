Live Updates: Packers vs. 49ers at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (7-3) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) on a gloomy November Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Follow along all day for updates.
Key Matchup: Josh Jacobs vs. Fred Warner
Anchored by linebacker Fred Warner, the 49ers’ defense ranks eighth in rushing yards allowed per game (105.0) and ninth in rushing yards allowed per carry (4.25).
That unit will be challenged by Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who ranks fifth with 838 rushing yards and fourth in yards after contact per carry (3.64). He’s rushed for more than 75 yards in five of the last six games.
“I think he truly trusts the system and he's very physical,” 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said. “You see the jump cuts, but he doesn't just jump cut to just go wherever. I always feel like he's just going to the right place because if you're watching it, he's just bouncing, no he's going a gap at a time because he's jump cutting to get to it.
“He's got such tight cuts that he'll get vertical. Everything's about getting vertical and he is very, very powerful. He's got great contact balance. I just have a lot of respect for the way that he runs because that really fits their scheme. Stretching you out, cut it up, he can cut it back. He can bounce it out when they're just running these direct runs with double teams. He's doing it the right way and I have a lot of respect for him – really for the last few years. He's a really good back.”
To get Jacobs rolling, they’ll have to handle Warner. Along with 78 tackles, he’s tied for the NFL lead with four forced fumbles. He’s added two interception, six passes defensed and three tackles for losses.
“They’re just really sound, they’re really physical,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve got elite players on every level. I think, I just, like I showed the team today, Fred Warner is an animal, and I think it all starts with him and just his relentless attack of the football. It’s very rare that you see somebody that can punch and tackle and take the ball away like at a rate he does.”
Red Zone Troubles
A season-long problem for the Packers has been their offense in the red zone. They enter Sunday’s game ranked 27th with a touchdown rate of 48.7 percent. In goal-to-go, they are 24th at 64.7 percent.
Will this be the week to get going? The 49ers, who will be playing without their best defensive end, best defensive tackle, best cornerback, best safety and second-best linebacker, are 23rd in the red zone (62.5 percent touchdowns) and 16th in goal-to-go (73.7 percent).
“I definitely think it’s something that fixable,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “You look at last year, I think we were a lot better in the red zone. Whether that’s just the plays we’re drawing up, whether we were just finding better options vs. what the defense was doing or just coming down to making those plays that we might not be making right now, but I’m not concerned about it.
“I think it’s something that we will fix going forward, but it definitely hasn’t been up to the standard we’re trying to have it at.”
With Love last year, Green Bay was 19th in the red zone (51.6 percent) but first in goal-to-go (95.0 percent).
With Aaron Rodgers in 2022, Green Bay was 24th in the red zone (51.9 percent) and last in goal-to-go (50.0 percent).
Explosive Packers
Entering Sunday, the Packers on offense rank second with 48 plays of 20-plus yards. Broken down, they are fifth with 37 completions and fourth with 11 runs.
On the other hand, the 49ers on defense rank third with just 28 plays allowed of 20-plus yards, with 24 passes and four runs.
“I think it’s something that we focus on throughout the week,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “That’s a key part of our identity on offense is to go out there and get those explosive plays, whether it’s in the run game or pass game.
“I think it’s just a credit to the playmakers we’ve got. I think we’ve got a lot of guys who are really good when they get the ball in their hands, that can make people miss. And they kind of, they go hunt those big plays. I think it’s all about the guys we have in this locker room.”
Packers-49ers Injuries and Inactives
The Packers will line up without Jaire Alexander (knee) and Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring). That’s two big blows to their defense.
By comparison, the Packers are a picture of health. Quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams are out.
If you count their punter, the 49ers will line up without nine starters. Of the starting defense in San Francisco’s playoff victory over Green Bay last year, just two players will be in the lineup on Sunday.
One 49ers Weapon Will Play
49ers tight end George Kittle is back in the lineup after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.
He ranks eighth at the position with 43 receptions, second with 560 yards and first with seven touchdowns. When targeted, he’s rewarded his quarterback with a 135.1 passer rating, second-best.
“He does a lot” for the 49ers, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “He’s a great blocker, they can hand him the ball, he’s a great wideout down the field. We drafted him when I was there. Plays with a ton of energy, practices with that energy. He just brings that juice to that team -- the effort, the enthusiasm, the intensity.
“He plays the game the right way and I have a ton of respect for him and he’s a great person, so he raises up their offense, so if he says he’s going to play, I’m sure he’ll play.”
Packers Are Big Favorites
After the 49ers ruled out Brock Purdy on Friday, the Packers moved to 5.5-point favorites. That was the spread on Sunday morning, as well, but it’s moved to 6.5 at DraftKings, FanDuel and other sportsbooks.
According to The Action Network’s Evan Abrams:
- The Packers were 1.5-point favorites to start the week, when Purdy was expected to start. That would have marked just the second time in his career that the 49ers would have been underdogs; the other was the 2022 NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. He had been a favorite in 31 consecutive starts.
- Packers quarterback Jordan Love is 4-7 against the spread as a favorite.
- Of Love’s 11 interceptions, nine have come in the first half.
- Without Purdy, Brandon Allen will start. Under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are 0-4 with less than 150 passing games on the road or at a neutral site.
