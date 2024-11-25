Stock Report: Packers Start Fast, Pull Away from Short Handed San Francisco
Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers went from a showdown that could prove Green Bay’s mettle against another contender, to a game they had to win to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a team that was dramatically short handed.
Before the game even started, the 49ers had eight starters ruled out, including Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Trent Williams.
Through the first quarter, the Packers took charge on the game, scoring 10 points in the opening frame.
That lead would swell as high as 17 points on two separate occasions, and as high as 28.
With the 49ers starting a backup quarterback, not much was going to be required from Green Bay's offense. They poured it on anyway, taking a 38-10 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Our weekly stock report begins with the fast start, as the Packers have moved to 8-3 on the season, with a Thanksgiving Day game next on their agenda.
Rising
Scripted offense
You cannot start any better than the Packers have each of the last two weeks.
This week a 12-play 67-yard drive taking up 7 minutes and 25 seconds in the first quarter led to the game’s first touchdown.
Last week, Green Bay was surgical on an 8-play 70 yard drive for the game’s first touchdown.
With the way the Packers have approached the coin toss, choosing to take the ball rather than defer to the second half, scoring early has become a key for them.
Scoring early was an even bigger key in today’s game with San Francisco likely wanting to operate with a ball control style offense with Brandon Allen starting at quarterback.
Instead, scoring early, in this case 10 points on their first two possessions, meant the Packers were able to dictate the terms of the game.
Rashan Gary
Gary’s assignment got a little easier on Sunday with Trent Williams being ruled out when the inactives list was revealed before the game.
Gary wasted no time getting after San Francisco’s backup quarterback, Brandon Allen.
On San Francisco’s first third down of the game, Gary sped around the edge to put immediate pressure on Allen.
The pressure caused Allen to panic and drop the ball, Gary along with Quay Walker cleaned up the mess from there.
Gary’s sack marks his second consecutive week with one.
If the Packers are going to get where they want to go, Gary needs to be a big part of it.
His last two weeks, at minimum, are encouraging.
Romeo Doubs
After Christian Watson’s big week last Sunday in Chicago, it was Doubs day in Green Bay this week.
On Green Bay’s first touchdown drive in the second quarter, Doubs converted three third downs on the series, including two separate 3rd-and-10 plays.
He finished the day with three catches for 54 yards before leaving the game with a concussion.
That stat line does not include drawing a big pass interference play on third down following Xavier McKinney’s game-changing interception in the third quarter.
On a team that does not have a customary go-to receiver, Doubs was their go-to receiver today.
Xavier McKinney
It had been too long since Xavier McKinney had his weekly interception.
After a rough showing last week, McKinney was shut out again in the first half, but Brandon Allen looked like a quarterback who was begging to throw an interception.
With the 49ers trailing 17-7 late in the third quarter, Allen got his wish.
His pass in this case, was not bad, but into traffic.
It went through the hands of Deebo Samuel, and into the waiting arms of Xavier McKinney.
McKinney returned the ball 48 yards to put the Packers in business.
Four plays later, Green Bay scored to put them up by three possessions, and essentially put the game out of reach.
Josh Jacobs
Brian Gutekunst has made a series of good moves this offseason, but it's hard to imagine where this team would be without his two big moves of the offseason.
Signing Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs within hours of each other is proving to be a major boon for this Packers team.
They were the most important players on their respective side of the ball today.
Jacobs started the game with a bang carrying the ball for 58 yards on his first 10 carries. He also finished off any hope that the 49ers had for a comeback late in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown.
Jacobs finished the day with 26 carries for 106 yards.
Another big day for the Packers' big free agent signing.
With all the glitz and glam that comes with quarterbacks in modern football, it's been a return to the game's roots that has spearheaded Green Bay's offense this season.
Falling
Kingsley Enagbare
Enagbare was the starter last week against Chicago opposite of Rashan Gary.
He was not the starter this week, as the Packers rotated their defensive ends across from Gary.
Colby Wooden got the nod today. Perhaps that was due to the expectation that the 49ers would be run-heavy.
Either way, Enagbare missed another sack, with Brandon Allen shaking him off on a drive late in the second quarter that led to a 49ers’ touchdown.
Later in the same drive, Enagbare lined up offsides on what wound up being a third-down conversion.
Those mistakes did not prove to be consequential today, but those are plays that need to be made. Grene Bay’s pass rush has struggled for most of the year. When they do get a shot on the quarterback, they need to get him on the ground.
Christian Watson
Speaking of missed opportunities, Watson had a huge one at the end of the first half.
With the Packers leading 17-7, Jordan Love was going for the jugular after another big run from Josh Jacobs.
As Love loaded up, it was last week’s hero, Christian Watson was running behind the defense for what would have been a touchdown to give them a 24-7 lead at the half.
Instead, the ball bounced off Watson’s hands, for what is his first drop of the season.
A drive that should have ended in a touchdown, with a stranglehold on the game, ended in a punt.