Packers’ Brenton Cox Ready to ‘Prove What I’m Worth’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Aug. 24, Brenton Cox played 17 snaps in the Green Bay Packers’ final preseason game. A few days later, he landed his spot on the 53-man roster.
He hasn’t been seen since.
By the fans, anyway.
While Cox has been a healthy inactive for all nine games this season, he has been seen at practice by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“I think there’s a string of two practices where Cox, I just thought he looked like he was ready to go,” Hafley said on Thursday, a few days before the Packers will play at the Chicago Bears.
“(It’s) really cool to see when guys earn their opportunity, and I think he’s a really good example of that. And I am really, really excited for him along with (Arron) Mosby.”
The development of Cox and Mosby ultimately led to last week’s trade of Preston Smith. Mosby has played seven defensive snaps this season, which is seven more than Cox, who is expected to play in his first game in about three months on Sunday.
“Yeah, I’ve been counting,” Cox said. “It’s been a while. I’m ready for the opportunity to go out there and prove what I’m worth.”
After trading Smith, general manager Brian Gutekunst explained it by saying, “There’s players we want to see.”
That’s an obvious vote of confidence for Cox.
“It’s bigger than us,” Cox said. “I don’t know what all went into it, but I just know I come into work every day for moments like this and for any time when they decide to do whatever they need to do on the depth chart. I’m always ready.”
Players don’t have to get ready if they stay ready. That’s what Cox has done as he’s toiled away in anonymity without getting a chance to show what he could do in the games.
Was it hard to keep that motivation?
“No, because I love what I do and I like doing it,” Cox said. “Every opportunity when I’m on the field is an opportunity for me to get better and show what I can do.
“Just going in there with that confidence, whether it’s on scout team or when I’m getting reps with the defense, just looking to win every rep. That’s how I never get tired of it. That’s how I keep it fun and keep my motivation going by just trying to win.”
Cox and Mosby joined the Packers in 2023, with Cox as an undrafted free agent and Mosby off waivers from Carolina.
Cox made the 53-man roster last year but played in only four games – and just once during the second half of the season. Mosby spent the entire season on the practice squad.
This year, they both made the 53-man roster. Mosby was inactive for Week 1 but has been a staple on special teams the past eight games.
“Speed, athleticism,” Hafley said of the young defensive ends. “I think they’re two really good, young players that have showed up in practice. When you’re done with your looks and you go over and watch our offense vs. our show team [scout-team defense] and you focus in on some guys and they start jumping out every single day.
“And if our offense is having a tough time blocking certain guys or you get a guy who’s all of a sudden making a ton of plays on the ball, you start really watching him and watching him, and I think both of those guys really started to jump out.”
Mosby played his first two defensive snaps against Jacksonville before getting a half-sack in five snaps against Detroit.
“Mosby, obviously, got the playing time a little bit against Detroit, so we were trying to get him going and now he’ll have a bigger role,” Hafley said. “For a guy like Cox to get his time now and to do it the right way in practice and not say anything and just keep working, I’m really excited for him. So, we’ll see what he can do.”
Cox showed what he can do in the preseason when he had one sack and nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Oh, yeah,” he said when asked if he’s a better player now. “Every day. I feel like I’m better today than I was yesterday. That’s just me. I try to improve on everything I do on the daily.”
