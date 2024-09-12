Packers-Colts Thursday Injury Report: Love Not Practicing Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – This could be a copy-and-paste Green Bay Packers injury report.
Same as Wednesday, only one player was not present when the Packers stepped on the practice field on Thursday to continue their preparation for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
That player, of course, was quarterback Jordan Love.
Love not only didn’t practice while reporters were present, but he wasn’t seen in the Don Hutson Center for the pre-practice warm-up, either.
On a typical practice day, reporters get to see the team stretch and get loosened up for practice inside the Don Hutson Center. Reporters are then sequestered inside for the opening period of practice, when the team walks through some of the plays on the menu for the game.
Just like on Wednesday, reporters were led out the Hutson Center immediately after Thursday’s stretch. It’s possible Love went through some sort of rehab workout away from the prying eyes of reporters.
After reporters left on Wednesday, Love at least was on the practice field.
“He’s been out there (at practice), he’s getting his mental reps,” Willis said after practice on Wednesday. “He’s preparing to play, you know what I mean? And we’re just preparing ourselves if he can’t go. That’s the reality of this league. So, we just have to continue to utilize these reps and be ready to go if called upon.”
After Wednesday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur left open the possibility that Love could play against the Colts despite a knee injury sustained during the final seconds against the Eagles in Brazil on Friday.
“He’s doing a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s spending a lot of time in the training room. Our guys have done a great job with him – Flea (Bryan Engel) and Nate (Weir), all our athletic trainers, the strength staff – but at the same time, like I told you guys (on Monday) he’s got to be cleared.
“We’ve got to feel like he can protect himself and he’s got to be confident enough to go out there and do that. Until that happens, we are not even going to think about that.”
Would Love need to practice on Friday to play on Sunday?
“I would say no,” LaFleur said.
Every other player on the team practiced, including running backs Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd. Both players were limited participation on Wednesday; Lloyd missed the end of training camp and was inactive last week due to a hamstring injury.
This will be updated following the release of Thursday’s injury reports. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: QB Jordan Love (knee).
Limited participation: CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).
Full participation: LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee).
Colts Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring).
Limited participation: WR Josh Downs (ankle).
Full participation: K Matt Gay (hernia).
More Green Bay Packers News
The biggest challenge | Kraft critical of Brazil field | Packers-Colts Wednesday injury report | What did Willis say about Love? | LaFleur’s backup QB history | Odds will be stacked against Jacobs | What channel for Packers-Colts? | Packers sign tight end | Consensus NFL power rankings | Willis will start if Love’s not cleared | Three reasons to believe after Week 1 win | Three reasons to worry after Week 1 loss