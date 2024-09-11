Packers-Colts Wednesday Injury Report: No Sign of Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With one notable exception, only one member of the Green Bay Packers did not practice on Wednesday.
Jordan Love.
Love, who suffered a knee injury during the final seconds of Friday’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, was not inside the Don Hutson Center for the pre-practice warmup and was not outside for the 8 minutes of individual drills that reporters were allowed to watch.
Usually, reporters are sequestered inside the Hutson Center for the first period of practice. On Wednesday, reporters were led outside the Hutson Center for that first period. Potentially, Love went through some sort of rehab workout behind closed doors, though that would only be speculation.
After practice, coach Matt LaFleur said the door was still open for Love to play against the Colts. That would start with being cleared by the training staff. With a year of starting experience under his belt, he would not need to practice to play in the game.
Malik Willis and Sean Clifford are the only quarterbacks on the team, with Willis expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and Clifford set to be either elevated from the practice squad or promoted to the active roster.
Wednesday’s practice was the first of the week; they’ll practice again on Thursday and Friday.
Love avoided a major injury and suffered only a sprained MCL when he was twisted awkwardly to the turf in the final moments against the Eagles. Rehab, not surgery, will be the pathway for Love to return to the starting lineup.
Rehab is progressing well, LaFleur said.
On Monday, LaFleur wouldn’t rule out Love from starting against the Colts.
The first ticket will be getting the green light from the medical staff.
“If he gets cleared, we’ll give him every opportunity [to start] like we always will,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s doing everything in his power. I know he’s spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible. But, certainly, we’re not going to put him in a position where, if he can’t protect himself, that he’d go out there.”
That’s standard operating procedure for the Packers with most players. With Love being the new franchise quarterback and signing a $220 million contract extension, the team figures to be especially cautious.
“Until he gets cleared, those conversations don’t exist,” LaFleur said. “We will never put him in a position to mortgage the short term for the future. You know what I’m saying? If he can’t protect himself, we would never do that to him or our football team.”
As it stands, Willis seems poised to make his first start since Dec. 24, 2022. A third-round pick in 2022, he started three games as a rookie.
Willis has thrown passes in eight career games. He is 35-of-67 for his career – 52.2 percent – with zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 48.7 passer rating.
However, he is coming off a strong preseason in which he completed 74.1 percent of his attempts.
The Packers acquired him for a seventh-round pick on Aug. 26. By Sunday’s kickoff, Willis will have been with the team for 20 days.
Will he know enough of the offense to function?
“It’s reasonable to know that he’ll know 100 percent of the game plan,” LaFleur said.
Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was the only injured inactive for Friday’s game, was back at practice. He suffered a hamstring injury during the first game of the preseason and missed the final couple weeks of training camp.
This story will be updated after practice with the release of the injury report and fresh comments from LaFleur.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: QB Jordan Love (knee).
Limited participation: CB Corey Ballentine, DT Kenny Clark, RB Josh Jacobs, RB MarShawn Lloyd.
Colts Wednesday Injury Report
TBA.
More Green Bay Packers News
LaFleur’s backup QB history | Odds will be stacked against Jacobs | What channel for Packers-Colts? | Packers-Colts matchups | Packers sign receiver | Packers sign tight end | Consensus NFL power rankings | Willis will start if Love’s not cleared | Three reasons to believe after Week 1 win | Three reasons to worry after Week 1 loss | Ryan Tannehill to the rescue? | Can Willis save the season?