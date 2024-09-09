If Love’s Not Cleared, Willis Will Start vs. Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t totally close the door on Jordan Love playing against the Indianapolis Colts, Malik Willis figures to get the start on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
“If Jordan’s not cleared, then we’ll start Malik and Sean (Clifford) will be the backup,” LaFleur said on Monday, a few days after Love sustained a sprained MCL during the closing seconds of Friday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Providing a hint on a potential timeline for Love’s return, the Packers are not placing Love on injured reserve. Going on IR would require Love missing four weeks of practices and games.
The injury will not require surgery, a source told Packers On SI on Saturday, and that the injury might only sideline him for three games.
For this week, anyway, it seems unlikely Love will be ready. So, why Willis, who was acquired exactly two weeks ago in a trade with the Titans, over Clifford, who as a fifth-round pick in 2023 has a strong command of the offense?
“Because Malik’s on the roster and he’s our No. 2 quarterback and that’s the way we’re going to roll,” LaFleur said.
The decision wasn’t a surprise. After all, Willis was the backup quarterback against the Eagles and Clifford was not elevated from the practice squad for the game.
“I think he’s put a lot of time and effort into this thing,” LaFleur said. “He’s grinded, he’s learned the terminology and is able to spit out the play calls, and we’ve got confidence in him. I think if he’s given a full week of preparation, a full week of practice, I’ve got confidence he’ll go out there and perform at a high level.”
To be sure, Willis won’t have command of the full offense. On Sunday, he will have been with the team for 20 days.
LaFleur wouldn’t put a percentage on the amount of the offense that Willis knows. That’s OK, though; as with any player who is brought in during the middle of the season, the playbook is taught bit by bit by what’s in the game plan.
“It’s reasonable to know that he’ll know 100 percent of the game plan,” LaFleur said.
By last week, Willis said he was feeling more comfortable with the playbook and the footwork necessary to run those plays.
“I’ve been in systems that are more similar than this and there’s a lot of carryover,” Willis said. “It’s really just getting those terms together and connecting the dots. It’s not new information so it’s not as much as your perceived notion of it.”
A couple days after making the trade, Gutekunst didn’t think the offense would have to change “much at all” if Willis had to play because, like Love, Willis is an athletic quarterback with a big-time arm. Plus, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee in 2018 and the foundation of that offense was in place for Willis in 2022 and 2023.
However, Willis is only 6-foot 1/2, so there will have be at least some tinkering to give him clear passing windows. And, of course, there will be plays that Love likes that Willis might not necessarily be comfortable running, and plays Willis really likes that might not be staples for Love.
That will make practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday incredibly important in finding out what Willis likes and is comfortable running.
“I think every game’s a little bit different and, certainly, you’ve got to play to your players’ strengths,” LaFleur said. “So, it’s our job to try to come up with whatever we come up with in order to put him in a position to be successful.
“Whether that’s moving launch points or straight dropback, whatever it may be, we always carry play-actions every week, so we’ll come up with whatever we feel like is going to give us the best possible opportunity to move the football.”
As for Love, the first step in his returning action will be getting cleared by the medical staff. The team typically takes a conservative approach with its players – and that no doubt will continue with Love, the $220 million quarterback who is expected to lead the Packers well into the future.
“If he gets cleared, we’ll give him every opportunity, like we always will,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s doing everything in his power. I know he’s spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible. But we’re not going to put him in a position where if he can’t protect himself that he’d go out there.”
Later, LaFleur added: “Until he gets cleared, those conversations don’t exist. We will never put him in a position to mortgage the short term for the future. You know what I’m saying? If he can’t protect himself, we would never do that to him or our football team.”
