Packers-Dolphins Injury Report: Five Starters Didn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Five Green Bay Packers starters were listed as did not participate at practice on Tuesday as the team continued its short-week preparation for Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Four starters are on the defense: cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebackers Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) due to injuries, and star safety Xavier McKinney was missing for personal reasons.
McKinney was away from the facility for most of Tuesday but will be back on Tuesday night, coach Matt LaFleur said.
Also out for the Packers was receiver Romeo Doubs due to Sunday’s concussion. He at least was at the walk-through practice.
Because the Packers held a walk-through on Tuesday, their participation levels are estimations.
For the Dolphins, two defensive starters, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), are not expected to play.
If Fuller is out, Storm Duck will start for the second consecutive week. The undrafted rookie has zero interceptions and two passes defensed, including one in last week’s win over New England.
“We’ve been talking about Storm, really, since training camp,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver told reporters in Miami on Tuesday. “He’s a guy that’s just consistent out there.
“This is not a pun by any means, but he is truly unflappable. It doesn’t matter what happens, good or bad, he’s the same guy play-in and play-out, and that dependability obviously builds trust with his teammates, and it’s why he’s out there.”
If Walker is out, Tyrel Dodson will start. Dodson signed with Seattle in free agency this offseason and started nine games before his surprising release. He had an interception against the Patriots.
“I don’t expect there to be a big transition between him and ‘Walk,’” Weaver said.
For Green Bay, the situation at linebacker “absolutely is a concern, LaFleur said, with McDuffie and Cooper not well enough to practice. Quay Walker is the unit’s leader as the middle linebacker, signal-caller and every-down player, but McDuffie is second in snaps and Cooper, the promising rookie, is third in snaps.
McDuffie is third on the team with 59 tackles and Cooper is sixth with 47 tackles and fourth with five tackles for losses.
If McDuffie and Cooper are out, the Packers would be down to just three linebackers with Walker, veteran Eric Wilson and rookie Ty’Ron Hopper. Hopper has been a key player on special teams and played his first seven defensive snaps vs. the 49ers.
“I thought he was physical, I thought he played fast,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “He took advantage of the opportunity. If he has the opportunity again, we’re confident (in him).”
For both teams, this week is about getting ready mentally and feeling better physically after playing on Sunday. That’s why the Packers aren’t going to have a real practice this week.
“It’s the same for both teams,” LaFleur said. “I don't know what Miami was doing, but that's just the way you go about it on a Thursday night game. And we'll move around a little bit tomorrow. All the prep is in, all the game plan is in at this point. Now, it's just the fine tweaking that we may do as coaches and really trying to detail it up for our players over the next 48 hours.”
Packers Tuesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Xavier McKinney (personal), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).
Limited: RB Josh Jacobs (rest), C Josh Myers (pectoral).
Dolphins Tuesday Injury report
TBA. Here is the report for Monday:
Did not participate: LT Terron Armstead (knee), LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), DT Calais Campbell (rest), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), S Jordan Poyer (rest), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring).
Limited: WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (knees), OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee).
Full: TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), LG Robert Jones (knee/groin), S Patrick McMorris (calf).
