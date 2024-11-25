Packers-Dolphins Monday Injury Report: Some Good News
GREEN BAY, Wis. – To start a short week leading up to the Thanksgiving night game against the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers listed 10 players on their initial injury report of the week on Monday.
Because both teams played on Sunday, neither practiced on Monday so injury designations were estimations.
Receiver Romeo Doubs, who suffered a concussion during the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers, would not have practiced. Doubs had three third-down conversions on the second-quarter touchdown drive that extended Green Bay’s lead to 17-3.
“Rome did a good job of creating that separation, making it easy for me just to get him the ball, and then I think he was doing a great job of trying to get those extra yards,” quarterback Jordan Love said after the game.
“He’s catching the ball and he’s trying to get to the end zone. We’ll see what’s going on with Romeo but he’s definitely a guy that we need out there but, if he can’t go, I know we’ve got a lot of depth in that receiver room. Malik Heath did a great job – had a touchdown tonight – so I’m confident that we’ll have guys ready to go. But Rome was doing a great job on that drive and a guy we’ve got to keep trying to get the ball to.”
There was one bit of good news for Green Bay. After getting 26 carries against the 49ers, running back Josh Jacobs would not have practiced on Monday. But that was for rest, nothing injury related. He was limited participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week due to quad and calf injuries, so he apparently did not aggravate either injury.
He scored his third touchdown after exiting due to cramping.
“Recovery, man,” Jacobs said of getting himself ready for Thursday. “That’s the thing that I had to learn, I feel like my second, third year in the league, is how to take care of my body and how to go about things like that.
“I’m about to be in here for like another hour-and-a-half before I actually even go home, just trying to get my body right and trying to be as close to 100 (percent) as possible come Thursday.”
Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), who were inactive against the 49ers, would not have practiced.
Center Josh Myers, who had been playing through an injured wrist, would have been limited participation because of a pectoral.
“Coming off a win feels good,” he said. “I believe we’re home again, so helps, and recovery starts now you know. Get ready for it.”
For the Dolphins, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), safety Jordan Poyer (rest) and Anthony Walker (hamstring) are the five starters who would not have practiced.
Walker and Fuller are not expected to play.
“He was very positive leaving the game,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Armstead. “The only thing that I really allowed players to acknowledge was that it's important to have an added emphasis on how we took care of our bodies.
“Everybody knows that the unbelievable opportunity of playing on Thanksgivings is upon us. So, guys, how are they feeling? They're just spending more time getting treatment and getting ready for this game.”
Miami also activated offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list.
A first-round pick by the Patriots, his 47 career starts include seven games at left guard for the Dolphins last year.
Packers Monday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).
Limited: DT Kenny Clark (rest), RB Josh Jacobs (rest), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), C Josh Myers (pectoral), LT Rasheed Walker (knee).
Dolphins Monday Injury report
LT Terron Armstead (knee), LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), DT Calais Campbell (rest), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), S Jordan Poyer (rest), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring).
Limited: WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (knees), OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee).
Full: TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), LG Robert Jones (knee/groin), S Patrick McMorris (calf).
