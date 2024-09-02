Packers-Eagles Matchups: Who Has the Advantage?
Rule No. 1 of war is know thy enemy.
This isn’t war – it’s just football – but the Green Bay Packers are getting to know the new-look version of the Philadelphia Eagles in preparation for Friday’s season-opening game in Brazil. It’s a game that could have playoff-tiebreaker implications by the end of the season.
The Eagles have been one of the most successful teams in the NFC over the last two seasons. They represented the conference in the Super Bowl two years ago and started last season 10-1 before collapsing down the stretch.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman does not rebuild. He reloads. The Eagles have added some new pieces in key places that plagued them a season ago.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has done the same in Green Bay in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Feb. 6, 2011.
Here is a look at the big matchups – and who has the advantage.
Packers Rush Offense vs. Eagles Defense
Green Bay’s offense brings back a good chunk of the group that tore up the NFL during the second half of the 2023 season. The biggest difference is in the backfield, where Josh Jacobs has replaced Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is on injured reserve.
The backs behind Jacobs are incredibly inexperienced. MarShawn Lloyd is a rookie who missed most of training camp and the preseason due to injuries. Emanuel Wilson made the team last year but carried the ball only 14 times.
The Eagles are in a transition on both sides of the line. Their leader, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, retired this offseason. Haason Redick, known more as a pass rusher, was traded to the Jets.
Their rush defense gave up 4.3 yards per carry a season ago, matching Green Bay’s mark on offense.
Nobody is confusing Green Bay’s offensive line with the Great Wall of Wisconsin, but left guard Elgton Jenkins and tackles Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker are a good starting point.
With Cox, the Eagles’ defensive tackles are first-round picks Jordan Davis (2022) and Jalen Carter (2023). Former Buccaneers star Devin White and former Wisconsin standout Zack Baun will start at inside linebacker.
Advantage: Packers
Packers Pass Offense vs. Eagles Defense
This could be the biggest advantage of the game in any phase.
The Packers’ pass offense finished on a high note last season. Jordan Love established himself as a franchise quarterback. He’ll be surrounded by a young group of pass-catchers that return essentially intact from last year.
The Eagles lost their best pass rusher with the trade of Reddick. They replaced him with Bryce Huff, who has never been a full-time starter but had 10 sacks last year with the Jets. Josh Sweat, with 6.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits last year, will rush from the other edge.
The Eagles’ secondary underwent a makeover, as well, with cornerback Quinyon Mitchell picked in the first round and cornerback Cooper DeJean in the second round. Both players figure to play significant roles in the Eagles’ defense under new coordinator Vic Fangio.
The Packers catch a break by facing those talented players in their first carer NFL game. Green Bay’s receivers are young, too, but they have a year or two of experience.
The Eagles’ established corner, Darius Slay, appears to have lost a step as well but makes up for that with veteran savvy. He had two interceptions and 15 passes defensed last year.
Advantage: Packers
Packers Rush Defense vs. Eagles
Green Bay’s run defense has been bad for the entirety of Matt LaFleur’s tenure in Green Bay.
Perhaps his third defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, will solve that issue.
The last time these teams met, Hurts and the Eagles rushed for 363 yards against the Packers – third-worst in franchise history and the most since 1977 – in an embarrassing performance.
The Eagles have since replaced Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift with Saquon Barkley.
Barkley faced Green Bay last season while with the Giants. He gained a modest 86 yards on 20 carries. He was far from dominant, but he did score twice.
Powered by a line that should be a powerhouse even without center Jacon Kelce, Philadelphia’s offense is better than the one Barkley had to carry with the Giants.
Look for Barkley to make an impact as a receiver, as well. He’s gifted in that area, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could look to utilize him against Green Bay’s linebacker corps.
Advantage: Eagles
Packers Pass Defense vs. Eagles
Green Bay’s defense undertook a major facelift this offseason, with Hafley replacing Joe Barry. The room is buzzing with optimism surrounding the hire, and the hopes that they’ll be able to think less and hunt more.
The Packers added four new safeties, including free-agent Xavier McKinney, who has taken a major leadership role in the secondary.
Philadelphia’s offense is led by Hurts. Hurts had a down year last year after a near-MVP season in 2022. The Eagles fired their offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson, and brought in Moore to help get their offense back on track.
The Eagles are loaded at receiver. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combine for one of the best receiver combinations in all of football, and they acquired former first-round pick Jahan Dotson last week. Plus, tight end Dallas Goedert, who returned to practice on Sunday following an oblique injury, is a top player at the position.
While Kelce retired, the offensive line is strong. Left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson form one off the best tackle tandems in the NFL.
With a powerful line and premier playmakers, the smart bet is they’ll be able to move the ball against a Green Bay defense that could experience some growing pains.
Advantage: Eagles
Special Teams
Special teams as a whole are a giant question mark across the league in at least one facet.
The NFL changed the rules for the kickoff this offseason, adopting the kickoff rules from spring football. That could mean more opportunities for Keisean Nixon, the Packers’ back-to-back All-Pro kick returner.
Green Bay’s kicking situation is a bit of a mess, with the release of veterans Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph and the addition of undrafted rookie Brayden Narveson off waivers.
The Eagles are different. Their kicker, Jake Elliott, is one of the best in the NFL. He made 30-of-32 field goals last year, including 7-of-8 from 50-plus yards.
In Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings from 2023, the Eagles finished 10th and the Packers finished 29th.
This is a big year for Rich Bisaccia and his special teams. Bisaccia is the highest-paid special teams coordinator in the league. They need a better performance from this group, and that does not apply solely to the kicker.
Advantage: Eagles
