Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil: TV Channel, Time, Odds, Injuries, History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2024 NFL season in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 6. Here’s what you need to know, including the most important thing of all: What channel will you find the game?
What Time is Packers-Eagles Kickoff?
7:15 p.m. Central (9:15 p.m. local time).
Where’s the Game?
Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. It will seat about 49,000 fans.
How to Watch Packers-Eagles
The game will air on NBC Universal’s Peacock Network. Noah Eagle will do play-by-play, former NFL quarterback Todd Blackledge will provide the analysis and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sideline.
For fans in Wisconsin, the game will air on WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV Channel 4 in Milwaukee. That’s it.
It can also be streamed on NFL+.
“Both teams have exciting, dynamic quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, but two teams that last year in the second half of the year just kind of went in different directions,” Blackledge said during a conference call.
The game will have fewer traditional commercial breaks.
“We’ll do what’s called sort of a ‘studio takeover,’ and not go to a traditional commercial but stay at the field and deliver additional content while not going to a traditional break,” coordinating producer Rob Hyland said on the call.
“We think we can provide the viewers, like we did last year in Los Angeles, with additional football content during some of the TV timeouts to keep viewers more engaged in this period. I think there are three of those instances in Brazil.”
Plus, all head coaches will be required to do in-game interviews with sideline reporters.
Are the Packers Favored?
Nope. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook with an over/under of 48.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Those were the original posted odds and have not changed. Jordan Love’s over/unders are 256.5 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns. For the backs, Josh Jacobs’ over/under is 65.5 yards, which is 1 more yard than the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley.
For the season, the Eagles’ over/under is 10.5 wins while the Packers’ is 9.5.
Packers-Eagles Injury Reports
Official injury reports will come out on Sunday, when the teams return to the practice field. However, here’s what we know.
Packers: When the team went out to practice on Wednesday (reporters weren’t present on Thursday), rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) rode an exercise bike rather than go through warmups with his teammates. Every other player on the 53-man roster appeared ready to practice.
Eagles: According to Ed Kracz, who covers Philadelphia for Eagles On SI, TE Dallas Goedert and outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (obliques) haven’t practiced for the last week and CB Isaiah Rodgers (undisclosed) has been out, as well. Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson is recovering from a concussion.
CB James Bradberry (lower leg) was placed on IR and safety Sydney Brown (knee) is on PUP.
Jerseys
The Packers will wear their traditional home uniforms while the Eagles will go with white jerseys and black pants and helmets.
The Packers will be safe in green, contrary to Internet legend fueled by Josh Jacobs.
Packers-Eagles History
The Packers lead the series 28-18. That includes Philadelphia winning two of the three playoff matchups.
In their last game, the Eagles embarrassed the Packers 40-33 on Nov. 27, 2022. The Eagles rushed for 363 yards, which was the sixth-most in a game since the 2000 season and the most over the previous 15 seasons. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards and running back Miles Sanders added 143.
This, of course, was the game in which Aaron Rodgers was knocked out with injured ribs and Jordan Love came off the bench and was 6-of-9 for 113 yards.
Business Trip
The long trip to Brazil might not be the ideal way to kick off the season, but it sure beats having to play in Philadelphia.
“Obviously going to Brazil’s exciting,” Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “I’d much rather play them in Brazil than play them on Philly.”
This will not be a sight-seeing tour for the teams. Indeed, it’s all about business.
“They just kind of told us to stay in the hotel and stay in that area,” Eagles offensive lineman Nick Gates said. “We're there to play a football game and that's kind of what they ended at. We're there for any two days. Business trip. Go in, hopefully get a win, and go home.”
Three Excellent Packers-Eagles Stats
One: Last year, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw 15 interceptions. That was the third-most in the NFL. Also last year, Green Bay’s defense intercepted seven passes, second-fewest in the NFL.
Two: Packers QB Jordan Love ranked second in the NFL with 32 touchdown passes last season. The Eagles allowed 35 passing touchdowns, almost second-most.
Three: During the Matt LaFleur era, the Packers have allowed a league-worst 4.7 yards per rushing attempt. During the preseason – which may or may not mean anything – the Packers ranked second with 3.4 yards allowed per rushing attempt.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Dillon thanks fans | More practice squad additions | Injuries in the backfield | Brayden Narveson likes the pressure | Sixth time the charm at kicker? | Malik Willis thankful for opportunity | Who’s on the practice squad? | What happened on waivers? | SI picks every game | AJ Dillon’s uncertain future | Seven biggest surprises | Analyzing the 53