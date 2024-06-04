Packers in Rare Air in PFF’s Defensive Back Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers might have questions at cornerback and safety as they progress through OTAs, but there is no doubt about the top of those depth charts.
Pro Football Focus has been rolling out its top-32 rankings at every position. The latest installments were cornerback and safety. The Packers and Miami Dolphins are the only teams with a top-10 player at each position.
At cornerback, Jaire Alexander is No. 7. He was PFF’s top-graded cornerback from 2020 through 2022 but played only 40.1 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023 due to shoulder and back injuries and a suspension. After intercepting a career-high five passes to earn second-team All-Pro in 2022, Alexander in 2023 broke up only five passes and for the first time in his career did not have any interceptions.
Even when he did play, he didn’t perform to his usual standards. PFF charged him with a 71.8 percent catch rate, up sharply from 60.6 percent in 2022, 60.0 percent in 2021 and 48.7 percent in 2020, when he was a second-team All-Pro.
“Ja’s been outstanding,” coach Matt LaFleur said at Packers OTAs last week. “He’s been here every day, shows up, great attitude, eager to learn, is out there competing with the guys, talking trash, which I love because I love just amping up that level of competition in a fun way. He’s never demeaning. I think he’s been a great teammate and been a great leader for us.”
While the Packers need either Eric Stokes or Carrington Valentine to emerge as a legit starter opposite Alexander, they also need Alexander to live up to expectations. He remains the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and needs to play like it.
“I’m super-motivated,” he said last week. “I feel like every offseason is always a fresh start to do better and get better. That’s why I’m here.”
He added: “I feel like I have so much more to put out there and display consistently, and I’m just ready to attack that.”
At safety, Xavier McKinney is No. 8. Coming off a career-best season with the Giants, McKinney inked a four-year, $67 million contract with the Packers in free agency. He will be a linchpin to Jeff Hafley’s defense.
“McKinney allowed a 52.3 passer rating in coverage, tied for the fourth-lowest mark at the position, and he was the most targeted safety to not allow a touchdown all season,” noted PFF’s Zoltán Buday.
In 2023, McKinney had more interceptions (three) and passes defensed (11) than Green Bay’s primary safeties, Jonathan Owens, Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford, combined (two interceptions, 10 passes defensed) even while playing about 850 fewer snaps. He’s also one of the best tacklers in the NFL at the position.
Moreover, McKinney quickly grabbed a leadership role.
“When he came here, when we signed him, when we went out to dinner together, I had a really good feel – just initial gut feel – that this is a dude,” LaFleur said. “And my experience with him up to this point is exactly that. He is a dude, and we’re fortunate to have him here.”
The Miami Dolphins, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Jevon Hollard, are the only other team with a top-10 corner and a top-10 safety.
“I call X my big little bro. He’s big little bro,” Alexander said. “It will be fun just leading the way alongside of him. Also, another voice who can make plays. You’ve seen it. He makes plays all day.”
In the full rankings, the Detroit Lions have two cornerbacks, the Chicago Bears have one and the Minnesota Vikings have zero. At safety, the Vikings have two, the Bears have one and the Lions have zero.
