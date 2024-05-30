Jacobs Ready to Win, Build Legacy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jacobs had cemented his place as one of the best running backs in the storied history of the Raiders. Now, he wants to cement his legacy in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.
“When I judge running backs or just players in general,” Jacobs said at Packers OTAs on Wednesday, “it’s like ‘OK, yeah, you can be good, but are you good when it matters? When it matters the most?’ In the biggest moments, in the biggest games, that’s where you leave your mark.
“Being a guy that has a lot of history and especially with the Raiders program, in the top three in almost every category since I’ve been there, it doesn’t really mean nothing because we didn’t win. Being able to leave a legacy is something that I think about now, being older. Playing playoff football and obviously trying to get a ring is the only thing that’s really on my mind.”
In five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for 5,545 yards. In franchise history, he ranks third in rushing yards (Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is first with 8,545) and first with 76.0 rushing yards per game (ahead of the legendary Bo Jackson’s 73.2).
As a first-round pick in 2019, he finished second behind Lamar Jackson for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2020, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. In 2022, he was a first-team All-Pro with an NFL-leading 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 total yards.
That’s one heck of a resume. However, the Raiders had only one winning season during Jacobs’ five years. In 2021, with Rich Bisaccia replacing Jon Gruden, they went 10-7 but were one-and-done in the playoffs. They slid to 6-11 in 2022 and 8-9 in 2023.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster,” he said.
With the Packers, he sees a perennial playoff team. And if Jacobs can return to his vintage form, maybe a Super Bowl team.
“Never really played playoff football,” Jacobs said. “So, for me, especially as the back, I feel like you prove yourself in the games that really matter. I haven’t really gotten that opportunity. So, that’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to.”
Jacobs helped the Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 in Las Vegas last season. His 24-yard run late in the third quarter set up his decisive touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and Jordan Love’s second interception of the game sealed Green Bay’s fate.
Jacobs said he “kept up with” the Packers the rest of the season. During the second half of the year, Love took flight and Green Bay got on a roll that included a three-game winning streak to end the regular season and a blowout win at Dallas in the playoffs.
Watching from afar, Jacobs, knowing he was about to hit free agency, was intrigued. He checked in with former Raiders teammate Keisean Nixon and former Packers receiver Davante Adams to get their thoughts on the Packers.
“Tae loved it, man,” Jacobs said. “We talked about it all the time when I came out here, I said, ‘What do you think about coming back?’ I sent him the little eyes emoji. I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But, man, he loved it. He told me what to expect and how the guys are and what the culture is over here. And he was just telling me, ‘Man, you’ll like it. It’ll be a good place for you.’”
That’s what Jacobs is counting on as he sets his sights on playoff success.
“All the guys are young, so there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Jacobs said. “And they were right there on the cusp. Hopefully, I can come in and add my little spin and hopefully with the new additions we have on this team and the guys coming back and taking that next step, we’ll be able to take that next step as a team.”
That’s what the Packers are counting on after surprisingly releasing Aaron Jones at the start of free agency and replacing him with Jacobs.
“I think he’s a fit in any offense,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “His running style, he runs extremely hard. He’s really tough to take down. He’s got great hands out of the backfield. I think anytime, at least the way we evaluate these runners, you almost have to catch the ball out of the backfield now. He’s great in pass protection. He’s a great teammate, great leader.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, and so I think there’s a lot of great things he brings to our football team.”
Jacobs joined the Packers on a four-year contract worth $48 million. On the surface, it was a monster deal commensurate for his career production. In reality, it was a one-year deal matching the devalued nature of the position.
“I think for the running backs, just with the value of the position right now, it’s definitely going to be interesting for the next couple of years,” Jacobs said. “I think guys like [the Lions’] Jahmyr Gibbs and them type of running backs are going to keep the market where it needs to be.
“But I think for the main group of running backs, we might have to move around. Until something changes, I kind of feel like that’s going to be what it is, but we’ll see, man. Hopefully, guys do whatever makes them happy. That’s the biggest thing. Wherever they feel like they’re respected and they feel like they can produce the most, hopefully they do that for them.”
