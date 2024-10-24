Packers-Jaguars Injury Report: Three Injured Starters Return
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Linebacker Quay Walker returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday as they got ready for Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Walker had played every defensive snap in the first six games but suffered a concussion during the second quarter on the victory over the Houston Texans.
Walker, who remains in the concussion protocol, was limited in his return. During individual drills, the linebackers shot both hands at a sled as if they were taking on a blocker, then either wrapped up a teammate who was holding a dummy or tackled a dummy to the ground. Walker, however, only did the taking-on-the-block phase of the drill.
Walker leads the Packers with 52 tackles and is tied for third with four tackles for losses.
Against Houston, Green Bay’s revamped linebacker corps rose to the occasion. Eric Wilson was the prime beneficiary of the additional snaps, which he parlayed into two sacks and four tackles for losses among five tackles. He also replaced Walker in the green-dot communication role.
Isaiah McDuffie added four tackles and Edgerrin Cooper chipped in three, including two for losses.
“There’s been no fall-off,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We feel really good about that room.”
Two other starters, center Josh Myers (wrist) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (glute), returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.
Reserve cornerback Corey Ballentine was the only player who did not practice.
For the second consecutive day, . He missed the previous three games with an ankle injury.
Even while logging just 25.3 percent of the defensive snaps this season, he leads the team with three sacks, is tied for first with six tackles for losses and is second with five quarterback hits.
Also of note, cornerback/kicker returner Keisean Nixon practiced. He was limited participation on Wednesday, when it was not clear if he was dealing with a lingering issue or sustained it at practice. That he practiced would seem to be a good sign that he’ll start on Sunday.
For the Jaguars, premier tight end Evan Engram caught 114 passes last season but missed four games this season with a hamstring injury. In his return to the lineup two weeks ago against Chicago, he caught all 10 targets for 102 yards. He caught five passes in last week’s win vs. New England.
“Evan’s one of our juice guys,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters on Thursday. “He just brings a lot of energy to people around him, celebrates his teammates really well, hypes up Brenton [Strange, another Jaguars tight end] and the guys as they make plays. So, that was something that he was bringing on the sidelines.
“As the drive's going along, he's one of those guys that tends to be a little bit more vocal in the huddle. Then, he's a great player. He had a big game the first time he came out. His catch-and-run ability’s huge. The comfort, the chemistry that he and Trevor (Lawrence) have together is big for us, as well, in some of our third-down execution.”
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Corey Ballentine (ankle).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), LG Elgton Jenkins (glute), C Josh Myers (wrist), CB Keisean Nixon (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), LB Quay Walker (concussion), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Full: DT Colby Wooden (knee).
Jaguars Thursday Injury Report
TBA. Here is the report from Wednesday.
Did not participate: LT Cam Robinson (concussion).
Limited: DE Arik Armstead (shoulder), WR Gabe Davis (knee), TE Evan Engram (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), LB Foye Oluokun (foot; designated to return from IR), DT Esezi Otomewo (calf), S Andrew Wingard (knee; designated to return from IR).
