Packers Make Unofficial All-Pro, All-Rookie Teams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card game on Sunday, they’ll face one of the best right tackles in NFL history, Lane Johnson.
In Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team, the Packers’ Zach Tom beat out Johnson for first-team honors.
“Tom has shown steady improvement throughout his career, and his third season out of Wake Forest was his best yet,” wrote PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. “He set career-highs with a 90.0 run-blocking grade and an 82.1 pass-blocking grade while allowing 24 pressures from 562 pass-blocking snaps.”
Tom has allowed three sacks this year, according to PFF. He pitched a shutout against the Eagles in Week 1. His pressures-allowed count is down by 13 from last year.
“Zach’s who he is. He’s very comfortable with himself,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said recently. “He is a pro. Solid, comes to work every single day, does his job but, like everybody else, he understands that he needs to continue to get better and be more consistent. That’s just him coming into work.”
At safety, Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney was a second-team choice behind the Lions’ Kerby Joseph, who won the NFL interception title by one over McKinney, and the Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton.
The Eagles had six players on PFF’s team. Left tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Zach Baun were first-team selections, and running back Saquon Barkley, receiver A.J. Brown, cornerback Cooper DeJean and Johnson were second-team picks.
ESPN: Xavier McKinney, Elgton Jenkins
Bill Barnwell put together his own All-Pro team. Safety Xavier McKinney was a first-team choice while Elgton Jenkins was a second-team pick at guard.
As part of a much longer summary of McKinney’s season, Barnwell wrote: “In addition to the picks, McKinney's role in center field has led him to become an essential part of what the Packers do best. They rank second in QBR allowed on deep throws (20 or more yards in the air) and first on bombs (30 or more yards in the air), with offenses going 1-of-15 for 31 yards with a touchdown and three picks in the latter category. They've allowed only 13 plays of 30 yards or more, the third fewest of any team.”
McKinney, defensive end Rashan Gary and running back Josh Jacobs were Pro Bowl selections.
“I told him what a great accomplishment it was, how proud I am of him, and that he deserves it because he’s been working so hard at it,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said last week.
“The player and the person that he’s developed into along this process, that’s what I’m most proud of really, because you can feel the effects of that throughout our group. But then I reeled him right back in and said, ‘Hey, that’s not really what we set out to do. This will be great to look back on at the end of the year.” Very similar approach to the accolades earlier on.”
At guard, Barnwell went with the Chiefs’ Joe Thuney and the Colts’ Quenton Nelson, even though Jenkins didn’t allow any quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.
SB Nation: No First-Teamers
Running back Josh Jacobs and kick returner Keisean Nixon were second-team selections. Xavier McKinney didn’t make the cut.
PFF All-Rookie
The Packers finished fifth in total defense and sixth in points allowed – their best marks in either category since winning the Super Bowl in 2010 – due in part to linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Evan Williams.
They were first-team picks on PFF’s all-rookie team.
The Eagles, who the Packers will face in Sunday’s wild-card game, had two all-rookie defenders, as well, with cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
CBS All-Rookie
Edgerrin Cooper and Evan Williams were the picks at CBS, as well.
Of Cooper, Jared Dubin wrote: “Green Bay … found a real keeper in Cooper. He's had limited opportunities to rush the passer but has been unbelievably effective when asked to do so (four sacks and eight pressures on just 46 rushes), and he's first among rookie linebackers in run stops. He's occasionally been victimized in coverage by creative offenses, but that's usually the last thing to come along for young off-ball linebackers.”
33rd Team All-Rookie
Edgerrin Cooper was the lone Packers player on this all-rookie team.
As part of a longer analysis, Tyler Brooke said Cooper “looked like one of the best linebackers” in the NFL when healthy.
“Along with top-end play speed, Cooper's instincts flashed to snuff out screens, quick passes, and outside runs throughout the year. Offensive linemen struggled to account for Cooper's pursuit speed, allowing him to get clean shots on running backs all year.”
