Five Greatest Games In Packers-Bears History

Today in 1980: On a potential game-winning FG, Chester Marcol catches his blocked kick, then races 25 yards around the left side to the winning TD in the Packers' 12-6 OT win over the Bears.



Marcol accounted for all 12 points, converting FGs of 41 and 46 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VryfaGFnO9