Will Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Injured vs. Bears, Play Against Eagles?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a span of four plays, the Green Bay Packers lost their big-play receiver, Christian Watson, and starting quarterback, Jordan Love to injuries.
Only one of them will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in next week’s NFC wild-card playoff game.
Watson suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. It was a noncontact injury; Watson was running his route and fell to the turf. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson immediately gestured for the Packers’ training staff to come check on the third-year receiver.
Moments later, Love suffered an injured right elbow. While he did not play the rest of the game, Love said, “Yes” when asked if he’d be ready for the Eagles.
“I landed on it on the ground, and I lost pretty much all feeling in my hand. It pretty much just went numb,” Love said after a 24-22 loss that sends the Packers into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak.
Love warmed up on the sideline before the third quarter. And after backup Malik Willis dinged his throwing hand after leading a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Love started warming up again.
Ultimately, Willis finished the game.
“Same thing after halftime. I came back, was trying to get some throws and same thing,” Love said of the numbness. “Kind of outside of my hand and pinkie, couldn’t feel it, was pretty numb. We just made the decision to hold me back.
“In the fourth later on, Malik had his hand, something happened there, so wasn’t sure if he was going to finish it out, so we were trying to get warmed up and throw.”
Even after the game, Love said his hand felt “the same,” though “I would try to push it, for sure,” if this had been a playoff game.
While Love sounded pessimistic about his availability in the moment, coach Matt LaFleur struck a different chord.
“Yeah, he was good to go back in,” LaFleur said. “In fact, we thought that there was a chance that he was going to have to go back in the game because Malik got his thumb hit and he couldn’t really feel it.”
The Packers won’t just need Love back in the lineup to beat the Eagles next week. They’ll need Love to return to form.
After a dismal first three quarters last week at Minnesota before the futile fourth-quarter comeback, the offense did nothing but spin its wheels against Chicago, which entered the game on a 10-game losing streak.
Love started and finished four drives. The results were uninspiring.
- Five plays, 20 yards, one first down, punt.
- Six plays, 16 yards, one first down, punt.
- Eight plays, 52 yards, three first downs, field goal.
- One play, 4 yards, zero first downs, fumble.
Love was 7-of-12 for 69 yards before the injury.
The Packers’ passing game will have to somehow get going against a strong Eagles defense without Watson, their best big-play receiver and one of their top blockers.
“I’m not super-confident about that right now,” LaFleur said.
Watson was inactive for last week’s loss at Minnesota because of an injured left knee sustained the week before against the Saints.
Watson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week but was limited participation on Friday and questionable on the injury report.
That Romeo Doubs was sick and inactive “had a lot to do with” Watson being thrust into action.
The Packers wouldn’t have beaten the Bears without Watson’s huge day in Week 11. They lost at the Vikings without Watson last week. And they lost to the Bears with Watson injured on Sunday.
Doubs presumably will be back for the playoff game, but the season could depend on Doubs, Jayden Reed (two catches, 48 yards), Dontayvion Wicks (five catches, 49 yards), Malik Heath (three catches, 53 yards, including a 41-yarder to set up the Packers for a fourth-quarter touchdown) and Bo Melton (on rush for 1 yard in his only touch).
“That’s a tough one,” Love said. “I’m not sure the exact circumstances, but just seeing it on the field, him going down non-contact like that, it’s tough. It’s really tough, especially Christian trying to bounce back from what he’s been dealing with. To be able to go out there and have that happen, it’s tough. I feel for Christian.
“But, at the same time, it’s that same mindset we’ve talked about before. It’s next man up. So, other guys are going to have to step up and play a huge role. Like I’ve said before, we have a deep receivers room. It was good to see guys step up. Malik had that big-time catch right there at the end, so that’s what it’s going to be. Guys are going to have to step up and make plays, but we’ll see, but it didn’t look good on the field, for sure.”
