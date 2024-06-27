‘Put It Where the Sun Don’t Shine’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming out of South Dakota State, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft said run after catch was one of the strengths of his game.
During his final collegiate season, Kraft averaged 8.0 yards after the catch – tops in the draft class among pure tight ends. Of course, that came with the asterisk of Kraft running over and through a bunch of FCS-level defenders who might never get a sniff of the NFL. It was fair to wonder how that phase of his game would translate to the NFL.
Quite well, as it turns out.
A third-round pick last year, Kraft led the entire rookie tight end class with 7.5 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. No other rookie who was targeted at least 12 times in the passing game averaged more than 6.0 YAC.
Even among the established veterans, Kraft excelled. According to PFF, 45 tight ends were targeted at least 30 times. Kraft was No. 1 in YAC per catch.
“Everyone was wrong. Anyone who tries to shove that small-school narrative, they can put it where the sun don’t shine,” Kraft said during OTAs. “We’re football players. We’re playing the same game. You rise to the ability of the people around you. I was out there dominating the FCS level, but you turn the film on here, the NFL is not that hard of a game if you’re locked into your techniques and you know your offense well enough.”
Like they did this offseason at safety, the Packers blew up their tight end group last offseason. After choosing to not re-sign Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, they used a second-round pick on Luke Musgrave and a third-round pick on Kraft. Combined, they caught 65 passes and became the first rookie tight end duo since the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez to each have 30-plus receptions, 350-plus yards and at least one touchdown.
Kraft’s season was remarkable. He barely played the first four weeks and barely came off the field the final seven. During the final six games, he ranked eighth among tight ends with 24 receptions for 297 yards. Only Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta had more catches and yards among rookie tight ends.
For as productive as Musgrave and Kraft were when they were on the field, they weren’t on the field at the same time very often. Kraft was slow to earn a role. When he did, Musgrave suffered his kidney injury. So, as good as they were individually, the hope is they’ll be even better together.
“I didn’t come into this league as a backup,” Kraft said. “Luke and I, we don’t play under or over each other; we play with each other. That’s how all of us work when we step out on the field. We’re playing with each other, playing for each other. I’d say the next progression in us is mainly just identifying what parts of our game we’re really good at. I’m just excited to get rolling.”
The roll will have to wait until training camp. Kraft suffered a torn pectoral while on the bench press – “it popped right off the bone” – so he was unable to practice during OTAs and minicamp.
As he spoke, the frustration was evident in Kraft’s voice. From one perspective, time was on his side and he should be ready for Week 1. From another perspective, Kraft’s got big goals and the offseason practices would have been a step in the right direction.
“Just taking it one day at a time, rehabbing my injury. I might miss the start of training camp,” Kraft said.
After a long pause, he continued.
“Yeah, I’m just ready to take off in this league and establish myself as a football player, really. That’s where my frustration lies. I was really excited about this offseason – to have the whole offseason – to get running off the football again, get my second step down, my landmark. What I want to establish this year is I want to be the best Y in the outside zone – running the ball at the tight end – that’s my individual goal for the season. That just opens up so many avenues.”
